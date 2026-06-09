2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport & Stinger Transport Trailer
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Few vehicles capture the spirit of early enthusiast motoring quite like the modern three-wheeler revival. Inspired by the lightweight, minimalist machines of the 1930s, vehicles like the Triking Type 3 Super Sport embrace mechanical simplicity and driver engagement in a way that feels refreshingly analog in today’s digital world. Hand-built and powered by motorcycle-derived drivetrains, these machines deliver undiluted driving experiences that stand in stark contrast to modern performance cars.
This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport was ordered through the U.K. manufacturer’s U.S. sales representative and was assembled by Moto-Motivo/Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina, in August 2025. Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over a black powder-coated space frame chassis, it is powered by a 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin paired with a five-speed manual transmission with reverse gear. Showing approximately 1,250 miles, this example is well-equipped with modern conveniences alongside its vintage-inspired design.
Included in the sale is a custom-ordered 2024 Stinger folding transport trailer featuring LED lighting, ratcheting tie-downs, and a 2-inch hitch connection.
This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport and 2024 Stinger trailer are now offered without reserve with various parts, accessories, two helmets, build photos, and clean Texas titles in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing approximately 1,250 miles
Built in North Carolina with U.K.-sourced components
1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin powertrain with 5-speed manual
Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over black space frame chassis
Independent front suspension with adjustable coilovers
Includes custom Stinger folding transport trailer
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Performance:
1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin engine
Marelli electronic fuel injection
5-speed manual transmission
Intermediate reverse gearbox
Enclosed driveshaft final drive
Independent front suspension with unequal-length control arms
Dual-shock rear swingarm suspension
Adjustable coilover shocks
Triple disc braking system with Girling calipers
Rear parking brake
Interior:
Gray vinyl split-bench seating
Quick-release steering wheel
Brushed aluminum dashboard
160-mph electronic speedometer
8,000-rpm tachometer
Fuel-level gauge, oil pressure gauge, voltmeter
Dual USB ports
Two 12-volt power outlets
Map pockets
Floor-mounted cup holder
Retractable 3-point seatbelts
Exterior:
Porsche Azurite Blue (LY5D) fiberglass body
Black powder-coated space frame chassis
Split aero windscreen
Floating front fenders
LED lighting (headlights, signals, and taillights)
Chrome rear luggage rack
Dual side-mounted exhaust system
Dual side mirrors and center rearview mirror
Black vinyl tonneau cover
Safety & Technology:
Triple disc braking system
Retractable 3-point seatbelts
Push-button start
Battery cutoff switch
Covered fuel pump switch
Modifications
Secondary oil breather / catch can
Battery charger connector cable
LED lighting upgrades throughout
K&N pod air filters
Trailer modified with spacers for improved body clearance
Servicing
Completed in August 2025, this Triking has seen approximately 1,250 miles accrued since build completion.
Known Imperfections
Some corrosion visible on exposed underbody components
Speedometer needle bounces with headlights turned off
Body damage along lower edges from trailer contact
Tear in upholstery on padded transmission tunnel cover
Ownership History
This Triking was ordered as a kit from Triking Sports Cars in July 2024 and subsequently assembled by Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina. Completed in August 2025, it has remained with its current owner since completion and is titled as a 2025 model in Texas. The vehicle and trailer are now offered with clean Texas titles.
Included Items
Custom Stinger folding transport trailer
Black vinyl tonneau cover
Surplus upholstery material
Uninstalled windshield wiper kit
Build photos and removed parts
Two helmets
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.