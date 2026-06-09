Auction ended.

2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport & Stinger Transport Trailer

No reserve
Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport & Stinger Transport Trailer
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (139)

Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4B9ED0958SR106001
Mileage indicated1,250 Miles
LocationSan Antonio, Texas
Engine1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-Twin
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle, Convertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Cold Start
Play
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Walk Around
Play
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Walk Around
Play
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Drive By
Play
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Drive By
Play
2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport Drive By
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few vehicles capture the spirit of early enthusiast motoring quite like the modern three-wheeler revival. Inspired by the lightweight, minimalist machines of the 1930s, vehicles like the Triking Type 3 Super Sport embrace mechanical simplicity and driver engagement in a way that feels refreshingly analog in today’s digital world. Hand-built and powered by motorcycle-derived drivetrains, these machines deliver undiluted driving experiences that stand in stark contrast to modern performance cars.

This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport was ordered through the U.K. manufacturer’s U.S. sales representative and was assembled by Moto-Motivo/Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina, in August 2025. Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over a black powder-coated space frame chassis, it is powered by a 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin paired with a five-speed manual transmission with reverse gear. Showing approximately 1,250 miles, this example is well-equipped with modern conveniences alongside its vintage-inspired design.

Included in the sale is a custom-ordered 2024 Stinger folding transport trailer featuring LED lighting, ratcheting tie-downs, and a 2-inch hitch connection.

This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport and 2024 Stinger trailer are now offered without reserve with various parts, accessories, two helmets, build photos, and clean Texas titles in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 1,250 miles

  • Built in North Carolina with U.K.-sourced components

  • 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin powertrain with 5-speed manual

  • Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over black space frame chassis

  • Independent front suspension with adjustable coilovers

  • Includes custom Stinger folding transport trailer

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin engine

    • Marelli electronic fuel injection

    • 5-speed manual transmission

    • Intermediate reverse gearbox

    • Enclosed driveshaft final drive

    • Independent front suspension with unequal-length control arms

    • Dual-shock rear swingarm suspension

    • Adjustable coilover shocks

    • Triple disc braking system with Girling calipers

    • Rear parking brake

  • Interior:

    • Gray vinyl split-bench seating

    • Quick-release steering wheel

    • Brushed aluminum dashboard

    • 160-mph electronic speedometer

    • 8,000-rpm tachometer

    • Fuel-level gauge, oil pressure gauge, voltmeter

    • Dual USB ports

    • Two 12-volt power outlets

    • Map pockets

    • Floor-mounted cup holder

    • Retractable 3-point seatbelts

  • Exterior:

    • Porsche Azurite Blue (LY5D) fiberglass body

    • Black powder-coated space frame chassis

    • Split aero windscreen

    • Floating front fenders

    • LED lighting (headlights, signals, and taillights)

    • Chrome rear luggage rack

    • Dual side-mounted exhaust system

    • Dual side mirrors and center rearview mirror

    • Black vinyl tonneau cover

  • Safety & Technology:

    • Triple disc braking system

    • Retractable 3-point seatbelts

    • Push-button start

    • Battery cutoff switch

    • Covered fuel pump switch

Modifications

  • Secondary oil breather / catch can

  • Battery charger connector cable

  • LED lighting upgrades throughout

  • K&N pod air filters

  • Trailer modified with spacers for improved body clearance

Servicing

Completed in August 2025, this Triking has seen approximately 1,250 miles accrued since build completion.

Known Imperfections

  • Some corrosion visible on exposed underbody components

  • Speedometer needle bounces with headlights turned off

  • Body damage along lower edges from trailer contact

  • Tear in upholstery on padded transmission tunnel cover

Ownership History

This Triking was ordered as a kit from Triking Sports Cars in July 2024 and subsequently assembled by Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina. Completed in August 2025, it has remained with its current owner since completion and is titled as a 2025 model in Texas. The vehicle and trailer are now offered with clean Texas titles.

Included Items

  • Custom Stinger folding transport trailer

  • Black vinyl tonneau cover

  • Surplus upholstery material

  • Uninstalled windshield wiper kit

  • Build photos and removed parts

  • Two helmets

Additional documents

Build Documentation: 2025 Tiking Type 3 Super Sport

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport & Stinger Transport Trailer · No reserve

Sold to
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
$17,923
Seller
M_Playle
M_Playle
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids13
Views8,588
Bids
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 6:36 PM
$16,750bid placed 
WhiteLakeMich's avatar
WhiteLakeMich
Jun 9 at 4:34 PM
$16,500bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 3:07 PM
$16,250bid placed 
WhiteLakeMich's avatar
WhiteLakeMich
Jun 9 at 2:49 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Fossilpowered's avatar
Fossilpowered
Jun 8 at 1:09 PM
$15,250bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026