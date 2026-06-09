Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few vehicles capture the spirit of early enthusiast motoring quite like the modern three-wheeler revival. Inspired by the lightweight, minimalist machines of the 1930s, vehicles like the Triking Type 3 Super Sport embrace mechanical simplicity and driver engagement in a way that feels refreshingly analog in today’s digital world. Hand-built and powered by motorcycle-derived drivetrains, these machines deliver undiluted driving experiences that stand in stark contrast to modern performance cars.

This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport was ordered through the U.K. manufacturer’s U.S. sales representative and was assembled by Moto-Motivo/Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina, in August 2025. Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over a black powder-coated space frame chassis, it is powered by a 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin paired with a five-speed manual transmission with reverse gear. Showing approximately 1,250 miles, this example is well-equipped with modern conveniences alongside its vintage-inspired design.

Included in the sale is a custom-ordered 2024 Stinger folding transport trailer featuring LED lighting, ratcheting tie-downs, and a 2-inch hitch connection.

This 2025 Triking Type 3 Super Sport and 2024 Stinger trailer are now offered without reserve with various parts, accessories, two helmets, build photos, and clean Texas titles in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing approximately 1,250 miles

Built in North Carolina with U.K.-sourced components

1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin powertrain with 5-speed manual

Finished in Porsche Azurite Blue over black space frame chassis

Independent front suspension with adjustable coilovers

Includes custom Stinger folding transport trailer

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Performance: 1,064cc Moto Guzzi V-twin engine Marelli electronic fuel injection 5-speed manual transmission Intermediate reverse gearbox Enclosed driveshaft final drive Independent front suspension with unequal-length control arms Dual-shock rear swingarm suspension Adjustable coilover shocks Triple disc braking system with Girling calipers Rear parking brake

Interior: Gray vinyl split-bench seating Quick-release steering wheel Brushed aluminum dashboard 160-mph electronic speedometer 8,000-rpm tachometer Fuel-level gauge, oil pressure gauge, voltmeter Dual USB ports Two 12-volt power outlets Map pockets Floor-mounted cup holder Retractable 3-point seatbelts

Exterior: Porsche Azurite Blue (LY5D) fiberglass body Black powder-coated space frame chassis Split aero windscreen Floating front fenders LED lighting (headlights, signals, and taillights) Chrome rear luggage rack Dual side-mounted exhaust system Dual side mirrors and center rearview mirror Black vinyl tonneau cover

Safety & Technology: Triple disc braking system Retractable 3-point seatbelts Push-button start Battery cutoff switch Covered fuel pump switch



Modifications

Secondary oil breather / catch can

Battery charger connector cable

LED lighting upgrades throughout

K&N pod air filters

Trailer modified with spacers for improved body clearance

Servicing

Completed in August 2025, this Triking has seen approximately 1,250 miles accrued since build completion.

Known Imperfections

Some corrosion visible on exposed underbody components

Speedometer needle bounces with headlights turned off

Body damage along lower edges from trailer contact

Tear in upholstery on padded transmission tunnel cover

Ownership History

This Triking was ordered as a kit from Triking Sports Cars in July 2024 and subsequently assembled by Bimota Spirit of Raleigh, North Carolina. Completed in August 2025, it has remained with its current owner since completion and is titled as a 2025 model in Texas. The vehicle and trailer are now offered with clean Texas titles.

Included Items