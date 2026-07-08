1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The seventh-generation Mustang carried the nameplate into 2024 with its formula fundamentally intact — a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 available with a proper manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and styling that nods unmistakably to six decades of Mustang lineage.
The GT trim has long served as the sweet spot of the range, and the aftermarket's enthusiasm for supercharging the Coyote V8 has only grown as Ford's own factory-blown Shelby variants have demonstrated just how much performance the platform can handle.
Purchased new by the seller, this 2024 Mustang now shows just under 1,800 miles and is finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth upholstery. Bill Currie Outfitters modified its 5.0-liter V8 with a Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit producing an installer-estimated 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, along with an upgraded Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust. A 6-speed manual transmission delivers power to the wheels.
Additional modifications include chrome powder 19" Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels, tinted windows, and WeatherTech floor mats.
This supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a window sticker and dealer addendum, a fitted car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Modified by Roush dealer Bill Currie Ford in Florida
Finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth seats
5.0-liter V8 with 6-speed manual transmission
Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit
Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust
Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels
Showing approximately 1,800 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying Ford window sticker include (see gallery):
5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip rear axle (3.55 ratio)
Selectable drive modes
Electronic power-assisted steering
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control
12.4-inch digital instrument cluster
13.2-inch center stack touchscreen with SYNC 4
Rear parking sensors and rearview camera
Flat-bottom leather-trimmed steering wheel
8-way manual driver and passenger sport seats
Single-zone manual air conditioning
Modifications
Modifications listed in the Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum include:
Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit
Roush intake kit and axle-back exhaust
19x11 Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels
Additionally, the car features:
Window tint
WeatherTech floor mats
Spare tire and jack
Servicing & Documentation
All service and upgrades performed at Bill Currie Ford, Tampa, FL
Continental ProContact tires, 255/40R19 (front)
Nitto NT555 tires, 305/35R19 (rear)
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with limited use since new
Ownership History
This 2024 Ford Mustang GT was purchased new by the seller through Bill Currie Ford in Tampa, Florida, an authorized Roush dealer. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner, exclusive service at the delivering dealer, and registration in Florida since new.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Window sticker
Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum listing Roush modifications
Car cover
Spare wheel and jack
Additional Information
From the seller, "The entire car, including the Roush parts installed by Bill Curry Ford, is covered under a full Ford bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 36,000 miles. The standard coverage was 36 months, but I purchased the extension for 5 years."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.