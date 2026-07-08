Description

The seventh-generation Mustang carried the nameplate into 2024 with its formula fundamentally intact — a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 available with a proper manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and styling that nods unmistakably to six decades of Mustang lineage.

The GT trim has long served as the sweet spot of the range, and the aftermarket's enthusiasm for supercharging the Coyote V8 has only grown as Ford's own factory-blown Shelby variants have demonstrated just how much performance the platform can handle.

Purchased new by the seller, this 2024 Mustang now shows just under 1,800 miles and is finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth upholstery. Bill Currie Outfitters modified its 5.0-liter V8 with a Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit producing an installer-estimated 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, along with an upgraded Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust. A 6-speed manual transmission delivers power to the wheels.

Additional modifications include chrome powder 19" Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels, tinted windows, and WeatherTech floor mats.

This supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a window sticker and dealer addendum, a fitted car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Modified by Roush dealer Bill Currie Ford in Florida

Finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth seats

5.0-liter V8 with 6-speed manual transmission

Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit

Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust

Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels

Showing approximately 1,800 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying Ford window sticker include (see gallery):

5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip rear axle (3.55 ratio)

Selectable drive modes

Electronic power-assisted steering

AdvanceTrac electronic stability control

12.4-inch digital instrument cluster

13.2-inch center stack touchscreen with SYNC 4

Rear parking sensors and rearview camera

Flat-bottom leather-trimmed steering wheel

8-way manual driver and passenger sport seats

Single-zone manual air conditioning

Modifications

Modifications listed in the Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum include:

Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit

Roush intake kit and axle-back exhaust

19x11 Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels

Additionally, the car features:

Window tint

WeatherTech floor mats

Spare tire and jack

Servicing & Documentation

All service and upgrades performed at Bill Currie Ford, Tampa, FL

Continental ProContact tires, 255/40R19 (front)

Nitto NT555 tires, 305/35R19 (rear)

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with limited use since new

Ownership History

This 2024 Ford Mustang GT was purchased new by the seller through Bill Currie Ford in Tampa, Florida, an authorized Roush dealer. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner, exclusive service at the delivering dealer, and registration in Florida since new.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Window sticker

Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum listing Roush modifications

Car cover

Spare wheel and jack

Additional Information

From the seller, "The entire car, including the Roush parts installed by Bill Curry Ford, is covered under a full Ford bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 36,000 miles. The standard coverage was 36 months, but I purchased the extension for 5 years."