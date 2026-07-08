Auction ended.

1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed

Bid to $39,500 on 07/08/26
Result
1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed
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All photos (66)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8CF1R5432204
Mileage indicated1,800 Miles
LocationJacksonville, Florida
Engine5.0L Supercharged V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCarbonized Gray Metallic
Interior colorBlack Onyx
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed Driving POV
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1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed Acceleration
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1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed Walk Around
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Description

The seventh-generation Mustang carried the nameplate into 2024 with its formula fundamentally intact — a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 available with a proper manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and styling that nods unmistakably to six decades of Mustang lineage.

The GT trim has long served as the sweet spot of the range, and the aftermarket's enthusiasm for supercharging the Coyote V8 has only grown as Ford's own factory-blown Shelby variants have demonstrated just how much performance the platform can handle.

Purchased new by the seller, this 2024 Mustang now shows just under 1,800 miles and is finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth upholstery. Bill Currie Outfitters modified its 5.0-liter V8 with a Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit producing an installer-estimated 810 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque, along with an upgraded Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust. A 6-speed manual transmission delivers power to the wheels.

Additional modifications include chrome powder 19" Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels, tinted windows, and WeatherTech floor mats.

This supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, a window sticker and dealer addendum, a fitted car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Modified by Roush dealer Bill Currie Ford in Florida

  • Finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic over Black Onyx cloth seats

  • 5.0-liter V8 with 6-speed manual transmission

  • Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit

  • Roush intake kit and Roush axle-back exhaust

  • Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels

  • Showing approximately 1,800 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying Ford window sticker include (see gallery):

  • 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip rear axle (3.55 ratio)

  • Selectable drive modes

  • Electronic power-assisted steering

  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control

  • 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 13.2-inch center stack touchscreen with SYNC 4

  • Rear parking sensors and rearview camera

  • Flat-bottom leather-trimmed steering wheel

  • 8-way manual driver and passenger sport seats

  • Single-zone manual air conditioning

Modifications

Modifications listed in the Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum include:

  • Roush Phase 2 supercharger kit

  • Roush intake kit and axle-back exhaust

  • 19x11 Carroll Shelby Wheel Company CS-5 wheels

Additionally, the car features:

  • Window tint

  • WeatherTech floor mats

  • Spare tire and jack

Servicing & Documentation

  • All service and upgrades performed at Bill Currie Ford, Tampa, FL

  • Continental ProContact tires, 255/40R19 (front)

  • Nitto NT555 tires, 305/35R19 (rear)

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with limited use since new

Ownership History

This 2024 Ford Mustang GT was purchased new by the seller through Bill Currie Ford in Tampa, Florida, an authorized Roush dealer. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner, exclusive service at the delivering dealer, and registration in Florida since new.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Window sticker

  • Bill Currie Outfitters dealer addendum listing Roush modifications

  • Car cover

  • Spare wheel and jack

Additional Information

From the seller, "The entire car, including the Roush parts installed by Bill Curry Ford, is covered under a full Ford bumper-to-bumper warranty for 5 years or 36,000 miles. The standard coverage was 36 months, but I purchased the extension for 5 years."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1,800-Mile Supercharged 2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 6-Speed

Last bid
Marcusa
Marcusa
$39,500
Seller
RLHJB
RLHJB
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids12
Views8,787

Comments & bids

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Marcusa's avatar
Marcusa
Jul 8 at 5:59 PM
$39,500bid placed 
Spinninwheels' avatar
Spinninwheels
Jul 8 at 5:50 PM
$39,250bid placed 
krigwr1a's avatar
krigwr1a
Jul 8 at 5:40 PM
$39,000bid placed 
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RV_rmx9zv
Jul 8 at 3:17 PM
$38,555bid placed 
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krigwr1a
Jul 8 at 1:34 PM
$37,000bid placed 
Marcusa's avatar
Marcusa
Jul 7 at 5:41 PM
$36,250bid placed 
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unasil
Jul 6 at 12:16 AM
$36,000bid placed 
Steve6359's avatar
Steve6359
Jul 2 at 10:24 PM
$35,000bid placed 
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Bucky4754
Jun 26 at 4:17 PM
$34,000bid placed 
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RV_rmx9zv
Jun 26 at 2:05 PM
$30,751bid placed 
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Bucky4754
Jun 25 at 11:29 AM
$30,000bid placed 
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At_nc8eb2
Jun 25 at 12:34 AM
$10,000bid placed 

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