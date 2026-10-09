Auction ended.

473-Mile 2024 Ferrari Roma

Bid to $210,000 on 10/09/26
Result
473-Mile 2024 Ferrari Roma
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Ending Fri, Oct 09 at 6:02 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINZFF98RNA5R0304185
Mileage indicated473 Miles
LocationRamsey, New Jersey
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 3.9L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorVerde Zeltweg
Interior colorVerde and Nero
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

2024 Ferrari Roma Promotion
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Description

The 2024 Ferrari Roma is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 2+2 grand tourer that interprets Ferrari's "La Dolce Vita" design language for the modern era. Its low, sculpted fastback silhouette and minimalist front fascia projects understated elegance without sacrificing Ferrari 's performance pedigree.

Power comes from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 making a factory-rated 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for quick, smooth shifts—good for 0-60 mph in about 3.4 seconds and a top speed over 199 mph. A lightweight aluminum chassis with near-perfect weight balance and carbon-ceramic brakes support this pace, while a hidden active rear spoiler adds downforce at speed without breaking the roofline.

Inside, a dual-cockpit layout, twin digital displays, and a rotary manettino dial let drivers adjust throttle, suspension, and stability settings, with Side Slip Control and an electronic rear differential sharpening handling at the limit.

Top Gear concluded, “This is, after all, a Ferrari built specifically to romanticize the idea of a cross-continental jaunt with crushing ease in something shaped like 1960s Italy.”

Purchased new from Wide World of Cars of Spring Valley, New York, this 2024 Ferrari Roma is finished in special order Verde Zeltweg paint over a Verde and Nero leather interior contrasted with carbon fiber. Over $103,000 in factory options include color-contrasting interior details, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and embroidered Cavallino logos on the headrests.

This one-owner Roma has travelled just 473 miles from new.

This 2024 Ferrari Roma is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • One owner Roma showing just 473 miles

  • Finished in special order Verde Zeltweg (610) two-layer paint

  • Verde and Nero special leather interior with carbon fiber trim

  • 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

  • 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

  • Optional Scuderia Ferrari fender shields and embroidered headrests

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:

  • Full LED headlights with automatic, light-sensitive activation

  • Electronic (e-diff) rear differential

  • 8-speaker premium audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Full digital instrument cluster with GPS satellite navigation

  • Launch control, electronic stability control, and rain-sensing wipers

  • Factory option highlights from the included window sticker include:

    • Rear Parking Sensors

    • Black Brake Calipers

    • Carbon-Fiber Rear Diffuser

    • Carbon-Fiber Under-Door Covers

    • Carbon-Fiber Exterior Sill Trim

    • Carbon-Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim

    • Color-Contrasting Interior Details

    • Special Leather Upholstery

    • Carbon-Fiber Dashboard Inserts

    • Embroidered Horse Logos on Headrests

    • Black Ceramic Exhaust Tips

    • Carbon-Fiber Front Spoiler

    • Color-Matched Floor Mats with Logo

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • June 2026:

    • Brake fluid flushed/changed

    • Oil and filter changed

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Window sticker

  • Build List

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Factory Option List: 2024 Ferrari Roma

Window Sticker: 2024 Ferrari Roma

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

473-Mile 2024 Ferrari Roma

Last bid
Streetking
Streetking
$210,000
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:02 PM UTC
Bids35
Views38,498

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