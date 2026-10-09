473-Mile 2024 Ferrari Roma
Ending Fri, Oct 09 at 6:02 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
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Description
The 2024 Ferrari Roma is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 2+2 grand tourer that interprets Ferrari's "La Dolce Vita" design language for the modern era. Its low, sculpted fastback silhouette and minimalist front fascia projects understated elegance without sacrificing Ferrari 's performance pedigree.
Power comes from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 making a factory-rated 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for quick, smooth shifts—good for 0-60 mph in about 3.4 seconds and a top speed over 199 mph. A lightweight aluminum chassis with near-perfect weight balance and carbon-ceramic brakes support this pace, while a hidden active rear spoiler adds downforce at speed without breaking the roofline.
Inside, a dual-cockpit layout, twin digital displays, and a rotary manettino dial let drivers adjust throttle, suspension, and stability settings, with Side Slip Control and an electronic rear differential sharpening handling at the limit.
Top Gear concluded, “This is, after all, a Ferrari built specifically to romanticize the idea of a cross-continental jaunt with crushing ease in something shaped like 1960s Italy.”
Purchased new from Wide World of Cars of Spring Valley, New York, this 2024 Ferrari Roma is finished in special order Verde Zeltweg paint over a Verde and Nero leather interior contrasted with carbon fiber. Over $103,000 in factory options include color-contrasting interior details, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and embroidered Cavallino logos on the headrests.
This one-owner Roma has travelled just 473 miles from new.
This 2024 Ferrari Roma is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
One owner Roma showing just 473 miles
Finished in special order Verde Zeltweg (610) two-layer paint
Verde and Nero special leather interior with carbon fiber trim
3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine
8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
Optional Scuderia Ferrari fender shields and embroidered headrests
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:
Full LED headlights with automatic, light-sensitive activation
Electronic (e-diff) rear differential
8-speaker premium audio system with Bluetooth connectivity
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Full digital instrument cluster with GPS satellite navigation
Launch control, electronic stability control, and rain-sensing wipers
Factory option highlights from the included window sticker include:
Rear Parking Sensors
Black Brake Calipers
Carbon-Fiber Rear Diffuser
Carbon-Fiber Under-Door Covers
Carbon-Fiber Exterior Sill Trim
Carbon-Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim
Color-Contrasting Interior Details
Special Leather Upholstery
Carbon-Fiber Dashboard Inserts
Embroidered Horse Logos on Headrests
Black Ceramic Exhaust Tips
Carbon-Fiber Front Spoiler
Color-Matched Floor Mats with Logo
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
June 2026:
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Oil and filter changed
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey registration history.
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Window sticker
Build List
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.