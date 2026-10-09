Description

The 2024 Ferrari Roma is a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive 2+2 grand tourer that interprets Ferrari's "La Dolce Vita" design language for the modern era. Its low, sculpted fastback silhouette and minimalist front fascia projects understated elegance without sacrificing Ferrari 's performance pedigree.

Power comes from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 making a factory-rated 611 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for quick, smooth shifts—good for 0-60 mph in about 3.4 seconds and a top speed over 199 mph. A lightweight aluminum chassis with near-perfect weight balance and carbon-ceramic brakes support this pace, while a hidden active rear spoiler adds downforce at speed without breaking the roofline.

Inside, a dual-cockpit layout, twin digital displays, and a rotary manettino dial let drivers adjust throttle, suspension, and stability settings, with Side Slip Control and an electronic rear differential sharpening handling at the limit.

Top Gear concluded, “This is, after all, a Ferrari built specifically to romanticize the idea of a cross-continental jaunt with crushing ease in something shaped like 1960s Italy.”

Purchased new from Wide World of Cars of Spring Valley, New York, this 2024 Ferrari Roma is finished in special order Verde Zeltweg paint over a Verde and Nero leather interior contrasted with carbon fiber. Over $103,000 in factory options include color-contrasting interior details, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and embroidered Cavallino logos on the headrests.

This one-owner Roma has travelled just 473 miles from new.

This 2024 Ferrari Roma is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

One owner Roma showing just 473 miles

Finished in special order Verde Zeltweg (610) two-layer paint

Verde and Nero special leather interior with carbon fiber trim

3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Optional Scuderia Ferrari fender shields and embroidered headrests

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided under "Additional documents." Some highlights include:

Full LED headlights with automatic, light-sensitive activation

Electronic (e-diff) rear differential

8-speaker premium audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Full digital instrument cluster with GPS satellite navigation

Launch control, electronic stability control, and rain-sensing wipers

Factory option highlights from the included window sticker include: Rear Parking Sensors Black Brake Calipers Carbon-Fiber Rear Diffuser Carbon-Fiber Under-Door Covers Carbon-Fiber Exterior Sill Trim Carbon-Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim Color-Contrasting Interior Details Special Leather Upholstery Carbon-Fiber Dashboard Inserts Embroidered Horse Logos on Headrests Black Ceramic Exhaust Tips Carbon-Fiber Front Spoiler Color-Matched Floor Mats with Logo



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

June 2026: Brake fluid flushed/changed Oil and filter changed



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Window sticker

Build List

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com