3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT

8 days
$35,250
3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT
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Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YB2D46R5110095
Mileage indicated3,600 Miles
LocationCartersville, Georgia
Engine6.2L LT2 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCacti Green
Interior colorNatural
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Video gallery

3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Start Up, Walk Around, and Exhaust Note
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3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Engine Compartment
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3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT Drive By
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Description

Arriving for 2020 as the most significant reinvention of the Corvette in over five decades, the C8 Stingray moved the engine behind the driver for the first time in the nameplate's history — delivering mid-engine dynamics and exotic car proportions at a price point that left the European competition with nowhere to hide.

This 2024 example was delivered new to the seller through Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia. Finished in Cacti Green over a Natural leather interior, the car is equipped with the 2LT package and a lengthy factory options list including the front lift system with memory, 20-spoke bright machined-face forged wheels, GT2 bucket seats, performance exhaust, two-tone leather upholstery.

The 6.2L LT2 V8 features a dry-sump oiling system and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transaxle.

Showing less than 4,000 miles, this 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT is now offered with a digital window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One owner from new

  • Shows approximately 3,600 miles

  • Finished in Cacti Green over Natural leather interior

  • Front-axle lift system with memory settings

  • GT2 bucket seats with two-tone trimming

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

  • 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with dry-sump oiling

  • 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle

  • LED headlights with IntelliBeam automatic high beams

  • Removable body-color roof panel

  • Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system

  • Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System

  • Head-up display

  • Heated and ventilated GT bucket seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Rear camera mirror

  • Dual-zone air conditioning

  • Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

  • Remote vehicle start

  • Options & Packages

    • Front lift adjustable height with memory

    • 20-spoke bright machined-face forged aluminum wheels

    • GT2 bucket seats

    • Performance exhaust

    • Two-tone seats

    • Battery protection package

Servicing & Documentation

  • Serviced at Day’s Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia

  • Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2023 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was purchased new by the seller from Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia, and has remained registered in Georgia since.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Digital window sticker

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Digital Window Sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT

Current bid
StraySama
StraySama
$35,250
Seller
Georgiaboy
Georgiaboy
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids8
Views2,764
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Bids
StraySama's avatar
StraySama
Jun 23 at 6:13 PM
$35,250bid placed 
StraySama's avatar
StraySama
Jun 23 at 4:51 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Todd8413's avatar
Todd8413
Jun 22 at 4:02 PM
$34,000bid placed 
MPB33's avatar
MPB33
Jun 22 at 2:57 PM
$33,660bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:02 AM
$28,250bid placed 

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