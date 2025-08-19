Description

Arriving for 2020 as the most significant reinvention of the Corvette in over five decades, the C8 Stingray moved the engine behind the driver for the first time in the nameplate's history — delivering mid-engine dynamics and exotic car proportions at a price point that left the European competition with nowhere to hide.

This 2024 example was delivered new to the seller through Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia. Finished in Cacti Green over a Natural leather interior, the car is equipped with the 2LT package and a lengthy factory options list including the front lift system with memory, 20-spoke bright machined-face forged wheels, GT2 bucket seats, performance exhaust, two-tone leather upholstery.

The 6.2L LT2 V8 features a dry-sump oiling system and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transaxle.

Showing less than 4,000 miles, this 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT is now offered with a digital window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One owner from new

Shows approximately 3,600 miles

Finished in Cacti Green over Natural leather interior

Front-axle lift system with memory settings

GT2 bucket seats with two-tone trimming

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):

6.2L LT2 V8 engine with dry-sump oiling

8-speed dual-clutch transaxle

LED headlights with IntelliBeam automatic high beams

Removable body-color roof panel

Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System

Head-up display

Heated and ventilated GT bucket seats

Heated steering wheel

Rear camera mirror

Dual-zone air conditioning

Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Remote vehicle start

Options & Packages Front lift adjustable height with memory 20-spoke bright machined-face forged aluminum wheels GT2 bucket seats Performance exhaust Two-tone seats Battery protection package



Servicing & Documentation

Serviced at Day’s Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia

Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2023 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was purchased new by the seller from Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia, and has remained registered in Georgia since.

Included Items