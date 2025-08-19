3,600-Mile 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:05 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Arriving for 2020 as the most significant reinvention of the Corvette in over five decades, the C8 Stingray moved the engine behind the driver for the first time in the nameplate's history — delivering mid-engine dynamics and exotic car proportions at a price point that left the European competition with nowhere to hide.
This 2024 example was delivered new to the seller through Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia. Finished in Cacti Green over a Natural leather interior, the car is equipped with the 2LT package and a lengthy factory options list including the front lift system with memory, 20-spoke bright machined-face forged wheels, GT2 bucket seats, performance exhaust, two-tone leather upholstery.
The 6.2L LT2 V8 features a dry-sump oiling system and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transaxle.
Showing less than 4,000 miles, this 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2LT is now offered with a digital window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One owner from new
Shows approximately 3,600 miles
Finished in Cacti Green over Natural leather interior
Front-axle lift system with memory settings
GT2 bucket seats with two-tone trimming
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery for full details):
6.2L LT2 V8 engine with dry-sump oiling
8-speed dual-clutch transaxle
LED headlights with IntelliBeam automatic high beams
Removable body-color roof panel
Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System
Head-up display
Heated and ventilated GT bucket seats
Heated steering wheel
Rear camera mirror
Dual-zone air conditioning
Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Remote vehicle start
Options & Packages
Front lift adjustable height with memory
20-spoke bright machined-face forged aluminum wheels
GT2 bucket seats
Performance exhaust
Two-tone seats
Battery protection package
Servicing & Documentation
Serviced at Day’s Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia
Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 2023 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Ownership History
This 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was purchased new by the seller from Day's Chevrolet in Acworth, Georgia, and has remained registered in Georgia since.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Digital window sticker
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.