2022 Sundowner 24' Utility Trailer

No reserve
7 days
$4,850
2022 Sundowner 24' Utility Trailer
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN13SFB2424N1FA8881
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan

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Video gallery

2022 Sundowner Dual Wheel Aluminum Walk Around
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2022 Sundowner Dual Wheel Aluminum Low Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE 

Sundowner Trailers is a leading American trailer manufacturer founded in 1976 in southeastern Oklahoma. The company began by building durable, all-aluminum horse and livestock trailers, quickly earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Over the decades, Sundowner expanded its product line to include cargo trailers, car haulers, utility trailers, and luxury living-quarter models. 

This 2022 Sundowner 9624 utility trailer measures 8’ wide and 24′ long, excluding the tongue. The aluminum frame and an interlocking aluminum-plank deck ride on two torsion axles equipped with electric drum brakes and 15” alloy wheels. Its flat bed makes it usable for hauling a variety of things, including vehicles.

A manually operated tongue jack is fitted up front, and two rear loading ramps stow below the deck. Additional features include a breakaway switch, safety cables, and LED lighting.  

This 2022 Sundowner 24' utility trailer is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title. 

Highlights 

  • 8’ wide and 24’ long floor 

  • Aluminum frame and plank deck 

  • Two torsion axles 

Factory Equipment 

  • 15” alloy wheels 

  • Castle Rock Radial ST 226 tires show 2021 date codes and measure 225/75 

  • Slide out loading ramps 

  • Manually operated tongue jack 

  • Electric drum brakes 

  • Breakaway switch 

  • Safety cables 

  • Mud flaps 

Known Imperfections 

  • Scratches and other imperfections can be viewed in the gallery 

Ownership History 

The current owner purchased the trailer in September 2021. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2022 Sundowner 24' Utility Trailer · No reserve

Current bid
Trc74
Trc74
$4,850
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,679

Comments & bids

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Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 9 at 10:21 PM
$4,850bid placed 
LM_78dg56's avatar
LM_78dg56
Sep 9 at 9:51 PM
$4,500bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 8 at 2:49 PM
$4,300bid placed 
Cdacool's avatar
Cdacool
Sep 8 at 2:46 PM
$3,600bid placed 
LM_78dg56's avatar
LM_78dg56
Sep 8 at 2:03 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 3 at 5:38 PM
$3,000bid placed 
SWAN7178's avatar
SWAN7178
Sep 3 at 11:42 AM
$600bid placed 
68Chevelle396's avatar
68Chevelle396
Sep 3 at 4:08 AM
$500bid placed 
SWAN7178's avatar
SWAN7178
Sep 3 at 2:58 AM
$100bid placed 

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