Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Sundowner Trailers is a leading American trailer manufacturer founded in 1976 in southeastern Oklahoma. The company began by building durable, all-aluminum horse and livestock trailers, quickly earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Over the decades, Sundowner expanded its product line to include cargo trailers, car haulers, utility trailers, and luxury living-quarter models.

This 2022 Sundowner 9624 utility trailer measures 8’ wide and 24′ long, excluding the tongue. The aluminum frame and an interlocking aluminum-plank deck ride on two torsion axles equipped with electric drum brakes and 15” alloy wheels. Its flat bed makes it usable for hauling a variety of things, including vehicles.

A manually operated tongue jack is fitted up front, and two rear loading ramps stow below the deck. Additional features include a breakaway switch, safety cables, and LED lighting.

This 2022 Sundowner 24' utility trailer is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

8’ wide and 24’ long floor

Aluminum frame and plank deck

Two torsion axles

Factory Equipment

15” alloy wheels

Castle Rock Radial ST 226 tires show 2021 date codes and measure 225/75

Slide out loading ramps

Manually operated tongue jack

Electric drum brakes

Breakaway switch

Safety cables

Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

Scratches and other imperfections can be viewed in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner purchased the trailer in September 2021.