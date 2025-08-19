2022 Sundowner 24' Utility Trailer
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Sundowner Trailers is a leading American trailer manufacturer founded in 1976 in southeastern Oklahoma. The company began by building durable, all-aluminum horse and livestock trailers, quickly earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design. Over the decades, Sundowner expanded its product line to include cargo trailers, car haulers, utility trailers, and luxury living-quarter models.
This 2022 Sundowner 9624 utility trailer measures 8’ wide and 24′ long, excluding the tongue. The aluminum frame and an interlocking aluminum-plank deck ride on two torsion axles equipped with electric drum brakes and 15” alloy wheels. Its flat bed makes it usable for hauling a variety of things, including vehicles.
A manually operated tongue jack is fitted up front, and two rear loading ramps stow below the deck. Additional features include a breakaway switch, safety cables, and LED lighting.
This 2022 Sundowner 24' utility trailer is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
8’ wide and 24’ long floor
Aluminum frame and plank deck
Two torsion axles
Factory Equipment
15” alloy wheels
Castle Rock Radial ST 226 tires show 2021 date codes and measure 225/75
Slide out loading ramps
Manually operated tongue jack
Electric drum brakes
Breakaway switch
Safety cables
Mud flaps
Known Imperfections
Scratches and other imperfections can be viewed in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner purchased the trailer in September 2021.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.