Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 2018, the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck combined a modern high-performance foundation with traditional styling for a vintage-look performance machine.

This kit was offered with everything except the powertrain, and featured performance chassis, suspension, and brakes, a large cab and 5-foot bed, traditional doors with door frame window surrounds, and a wide bench seat and power windows.

With a sub-2,500-pound curb weight, any V8 would make it quick. But this example, built in 2022, gets thrust from a fuel-injected Ford Racing crate V8 connected to a 5-speed manual transmission. It has been finished in dark blue, wears unique brown leather upholstery, and has a low, mean stance thanks to coil overs and black and chrome wheels.

This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is now offered by the selling dealer with key fobs, EFI touchscreen display, parts manuals, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Classic-style Ford truck with modern performance

Composite body and panels

Refinished in dark blue with brown leather upholstery

18” black and chrome wheels

351ci Ford Racing V8

Holley Sniper EFI system with touchscreen display

5-speed manual transmission

Modifications

Tubular chassis

A-arm front, 3-link rear suspension with inboard coil overs

Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes

18” American Racing wheels

Ford Racing crate engine

Sniper throttle body fuel injection system

Chrome valve covers, alternator, overflow tank, A/C compressor, and master cylinder

BBK headers and dual exhaust system

5-speed manual transmission

Mustang 8.8” differential

Rack and pinion steering

Body color and chrome grille shell

5-foot truck bed with wood and stainless inserts

LED lighting

Split bench seat with matching door panels, center console, and shift boot

Vintage-look gauge cluster

Tilt column with custom steering wheel

Power windows

JL Audio system

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

Key fobs

Sniper EFI touchscreen display, mount, and cables

Aftermarket part installation manuals

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.