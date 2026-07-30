Fuel-Injected Factory Five Racing ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 2018, the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck combined a modern high-performance foundation with traditional styling for a vintage-look performance machine.
This kit was offered with everything except the powertrain, and featured performance chassis, suspension, and brakes, a large cab and 5-foot bed, traditional doors with door frame window surrounds, and a wide bench seat and power windows.
With a sub-2,500-pound curb weight, any V8 would make it quick. But this example, built in 2022, gets thrust from a fuel-injected Ford Racing crate V8 connected to a 5-speed manual transmission. It has been finished in dark blue, wears unique brown leather upholstery, and has a low, mean stance thanks to coil overs and black and chrome wheels.
This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is now offered by the selling dealer with key fobs, EFI touchscreen display, parts manuals, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Classic-style Ford truck with modern performance
Composite body and panels
Refinished in dark blue with brown leather upholstery
18” black and chrome wheels
351ci Ford Racing V8
Holley Sniper EFI system with touchscreen display
5-speed manual transmission
Modifications
Tubular chassis
A-arm front, 3-link rear suspension with inboard coil overs
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes
18” American Racing wheels
Ford Racing crate engine
Sniper throttle body fuel injection system
Chrome valve covers, alternator, overflow tank, A/C compressor, and master cylinder
BBK headers and dual exhaust system
5-speed manual transmission
Mustang 8.8” differential
Rack and pinion steering
Body color and chrome grille shell
5-foot truck bed with wood and stainless inserts
LED lighting
Split bench seat with matching door panels, center console, and shift boot
Vintage-look gauge cluster
Tilt column with custom steering wheel
Power windows
JL Audio system
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Included Items
Key fobs
Sniper EFI touchscreen display, mount, and cables
Aftermarket part installation manuals
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.