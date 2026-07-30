Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected Factory Five Racing ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
Fuel-Injected Factory Five Racing ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (83)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINMV1N3895211ND
Mileage indicated43 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine351ci Ford V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorDark Blue
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1935 Factory Five 35 Hot Rod Pickup Walk Around
Play
1935 Factory Five 35 Hot Rod Pickup Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 2018, the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck combined a modern high-performance foundation with traditional styling for a vintage-look performance machine.

This kit was offered with everything except the powertrain, and featured performance chassis, suspension, and brakes, a large cab and 5-foot bed, traditional doors with door frame window surrounds, and a wide bench seat and power windows.

With a sub-2,500-pound curb weight, any V8 would make it quick. But this example, built in 2022, gets thrust from a fuel-injected Ford Racing crate V8 connected to a 5-speed manual transmission. It has been finished in dark blue, wears unique brown leather upholstery, and has a low, mean stance thanks to coil overs and black and chrome wheels.

This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is now offered by the selling dealer with key fobs, EFI touchscreen display, parts manuals, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • Classic-style Ford truck with modern performance

  • Composite body and panels

  • Refinished in dark blue with brown leather upholstery

  • 18” black and chrome wheels

  • 351ci Ford Racing V8

  • Holley Sniper EFI system with touchscreen display

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Modifications

  • Tubular chassis

  • A-arm front, 3-link rear suspension with inboard coil overs

  • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes

  • 18” American Racing wheels

  • Ford Racing crate engine

  • Sniper throttle body fuel injection system

  • Chrome valve covers, alternator, overflow tank, A/C compressor, and master cylinder

  • BBK headers and dual exhaust system

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Mustang 8.8” differential

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Body color and chrome grille shell

  • 5-foot truck bed with wood and stainless inserts

  • LED lighting

  • Split bench seat with matching door panels, center console, and shift boot

  • Vintage-look gauge cluster

  • Tilt column with custom steering wheel

  • Power windows

  • JL Audio system

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Factory Five ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

  • Key fobs

  • Sniper EFI touchscreen display, mount, and cables

  • Aftermarket part installation manuals

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected Factory Five Racing ’35 Hot Rod Pick-Up Truck · No reserve

Sold to
Rob.tn
Rob.tn
$37,718
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids37
Views9,206

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Rob.tn
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