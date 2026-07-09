Auction ended.

30k-Mile 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4X4 Ignition Edition

Sold after for on 07/09/26
Result
30k-Mile 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4X4 Ignition Edition
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C6SRFU9XNN149219
Mileage indicated29,800 Miles
LocationAlpharetta, Georgia
Engine6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorIgnition Orange
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Ram 1500 TRX redefined what a factory, performance-oriented pickup truck could be, pairing a supercharged Hellcat-derived V8 with desert-ready suspension travel and all-terrain capability in a Raptor-rivaling package that few other manufacturers have matched. The Ignition Edition took the formula a step further for 2022, limiting U.S. production to just 875 units finished in exclusive Ignition Orange paint with unique graphics, the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, and a cabin finished with orange accents — making it one of the rarest configurations of the TRX's production run.

This example was delivered new through Dick Hannah Ram is Vancouver, Washington, and later spent time in Florida and Georgia. It now shows approximately 29,800 miles.

Modifications include Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels wrapped in new Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires, an Addictive Desert Designs front bumper equipped with Baja lights and Squadron clear-lens fog lights, and a roll-up bed cover.

This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1 of 875 Ignition Edition units produced for the U.S. market

  • Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing a factory-rated 702 hp

  • Finished in Ignition Orange clear-coat over black leather upholstery

  • Aftermarket wheels and front bumper

  • Showing approximately 29,800 miles

Factory Equipment

A digital window sticker can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.

Powertrain & Drivetrain

  • 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque from the factory)

  • 8-speed automatic transmission (8HP95)

  • Full-time 4WD with 2-speed transfer case

  • Electronic-locking rear differential (3.55:1 axle ratio)

  • Launch control and performance modes

Suspension & Brakes

  • Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks with remote reservoirs

  • 14.9-inch front and 14.8-inch rear vented disc brakes

Exterior

  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

  • Spray-in bedliner

  • Mopar off-road running boards

  • LED headlights and taillights

  • TRX-specific grille and hood with functional hood scoops

  • Front and rear tow hooks

  • Receiver hitch

  • Dual exhaust outlets

Interior & Comfort

  • Black leather bucket seats with TRX embroidery

  • Configurable digital instrument cluster

  • All-weather floor mats with orange Ram's head logos

  • Power-adjustable pedals with memory

  • Power tilt/telescoping steering column

Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • Pedestrian Emergency Braking

  • ParkSense front and rear park assist

  • Trailer reverse steering control

  • Trailer brake controller

  • Head-up display

  • Surround-view camera system

Ignition Edition Exclusive Features

  • Ignition Orange Clear-Coat exterior paint

  • TRX Ignition Edition graphics

  • Copperhead Orange interior stitching

  • Orange center console badge and seatback logos

  • Copper carbon fiber interior accents

  • Brushed aluminum Ignition Edition VIN plate

TRX Level 2 Equipment Group – standard on Ignition Edition

  • Heated and ventilated front and rear seats

  • Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber accents

  • Driver and passenger memory settings

  • Remote start system

  • Wireless charging pad

  • 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system

  • 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

Modifications

  • Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels, matte bronze

  • Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires

  • Addictive Desert Designs front bumper

  • Baja-style lights and Squadron clear lenses

  • Roll-up bed cover

  • Paint Protection Film (PPF)

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):

  • January 2026: Four tires mounted

  • September 2025: Oil and filter change

  • July 2025: Air filter replaced

  • January 2025: ABS/TCS module reprogrammed

  • October 2024: Back-up camera replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various rock chips consistent with mileage and use

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • June 2024: Accident reported

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery in Washington State as well as registration history in Florida and Georgia. This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition was acquired by the seller in January 2026.

Additional documents

Digital Window Sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30k-Mile 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4X4 Ignition Edition

Sold after for
$71,690
Seller
captcars
captcars
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids94
Views6,237

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