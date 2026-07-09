30k-Mile 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4X4 Ignition Edition
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The Ram 1500 TRX redefined what a factory, performance-oriented pickup truck could be, pairing a supercharged Hellcat-derived V8 with desert-ready suspension travel and all-terrain capability in a Raptor-rivaling package that few other manufacturers have matched. The Ignition Edition took the formula a step further for 2022, limiting U.S. production to just 875 units finished in exclusive Ignition Orange paint with unique graphics, the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, and a cabin finished with orange accents — making it one of the rarest configurations of the TRX's production run.
This example was delivered new through Dick Hannah Ram is Vancouver, Washington, and later spent time in Florida and Georgia. It now shows approximately 29,800 miles.
Modifications include Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels wrapped in new Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires, an Addictive Desert Designs front bumper equipped with Baja lights and Squadron clear-lens fog lights, and a roll-up bed cover.
This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1 of 875 Ignition Edition units produced for the U.S. market
Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing a factory-rated 702 hp
Finished in Ignition Orange clear-coat over black leather upholstery
Aftermarket wheels and front bumper
Showing approximately 29,800 miles
Factory Equipment
A digital window sticker can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.
Powertrain & Drivetrain
6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque from the factory)
8-speed automatic transmission (8HP95)
Full-time 4WD with 2-speed transfer case
Electronic-locking rear differential (3.55:1 axle ratio)
Launch control and performance modes
Suspension & Brakes
Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks with remote reservoirs
14.9-inch front and 14.8-inch rear vented disc brakes
Exterior
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Spray-in bedliner
Mopar off-road running boards
LED headlights and taillights
TRX-specific grille and hood with functional hood scoops
Front and rear tow hooks
Receiver hitch
Dual exhaust outlets
Interior & Comfort
Black leather bucket seats with TRX embroidery
Configurable digital instrument cluster
All-weather floor mats with orange Ram's head logos
Power-adjustable pedals with memory
Power tilt/telescoping steering column
Safety & Driver Assistance
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Keep Assist
Pedestrian Emergency Braking
ParkSense front and rear park assist
Trailer reverse steering control
Trailer brake controller
Head-up display
Surround-view camera system
Ignition Edition Exclusive Features
Ignition Orange Clear-Coat exterior paint
TRX Ignition Edition graphics
Copperhead Orange interior stitching
Orange center console badge and seatback logos
Copper carbon fiber interior accents
Brushed aluminum Ignition Edition VIN plate
TRX Level 2 Equipment Group – standard on Ignition Edition
Heated and ventilated front and rear seats
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber accents
Driver and passenger memory settings
Remote start system
Wireless charging pad
19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
12-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Modifications
Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels, matte bronze
Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires
Addictive Desert Designs front bumper
Baja-style lights and Squadron clear lenses
Roll-up bed cover
Paint Protection Film (PPF)
Servicing & Documentation
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):
January 2026: Four tires mounted
September 2025: Oil and filter change
July 2025: Air filter replaced
January 2025: ABS/TCS module reprogrammed
October 2024: Back-up camera replaced
Known Imperfections
Various rock chips consistent with mileage and use
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
June 2024: Accident reported
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery in Washington State as well as registration history in Florida and Georgia. This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition was acquired by the seller in January 2026.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.