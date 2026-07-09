Description

The Ram 1500 TRX redefined what a factory, performance-oriented pickup truck could be, pairing a supercharged Hellcat-derived V8 with desert-ready suspension travel and all-terrain capability in a Raptor-rivaling package that few other manufacturers have matched. The Ignition Edition took the formula a step further for 2022, limiting U.S. production to just 875 units finished in exclusive Ignition Orange paint with unique graphics, the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, and a cabin finished with orange accents — making it one of the rarest configurations of the TRX's production run.

This example was delivered new through Dick Hannah Ram is Vancouver, Washington, and later spent time in Florida and Georgia. It now shows approximately 29,800 miles.

Modifications include Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels wrapped in new Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires, an Addictive Desert Designs front bumper equipped with Baja lights and Squadron clear-lens fog lights, and a roll-up bed cover.

This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1 of 875 Ignition Edition units produced for the U.S. market

Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing a factory-rated 702 hp

Finished in Ignition Orange clear-coat over black leather upholstery

Aftermarket wheels and front bumper

Showing approximately 29,800 miles

Factory Equipment

A digital window sticker can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.

Powertrain & Drivetrain

6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque from the factory)

8-speed automatic transmission (8HP95)

Full-time 4WD with 2-speed transfer case

Electronic-locking rear differential (3.55:1 axle ratio)

Launch control and performance modes

Suspension & Brakes

Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks with remote reservoirs

14.9-inch front and 14.8-inch rear vented disc brakes

Exterior

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Spray-in bedliner

Mopar off-road running boards

LED headlights and taillights

TRX-specific grille and hood with functional hood scoops

Front and rear tow hooks

Receiver hitch

Dual exhaust outlets

Interior & Comfort

Black leather bucket seats with TRX embroidery

Configurable digital instrument cluster

All-weather floor mats with orange Ram's head logos

Power-adjustable pedals with memory

Power tilt/telescoping steering column

Safety & Driver Assistance

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Keep Assist

Pedestrian Emergency Braking

ParkSense front and rear park assist

Trailer reverse steering control

Trailer brake controller

Head-up display

Surround-view camera system

Ignition Edition Exclusive Features

Ignition Orange Clear-Coat exterior paint

TRX Ignition Edition graphics

Copperhead Orange interior stitching

Orange center console badge and seatback logos

Copper carbon fiber interior accents

Brushed aluminum Ignition Edition VIN plate

TRX Level 2 Equipment Group – standard on Ignition Edition

Heated and ventilated front and rear seats

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon fiber accents

Driver and passenger memory settings

Remote start system

Wireless charging pad

19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system

12-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Modifications

Fuel Offroad Shok D66 18x9 wheels, matte bronze

Toyo Open Country R/T Trail tires

Addictive Desert Designs front bumper

Baja-style lights and Squadron clear lenses

Roll-up bed cover

Paint Protection Film (PPF)

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following servicing (see report for full details):

January 2026: Four tires mounted

September 2025: Oil and filter change

July 2025: Air filter replaced

January 2025: ABS/TCS module reprogrammed

October 2024: Back-up camera replaced

Known Imperfections

Various rock chips consistent with mileage and use

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): June 2024: Accident reported



Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery in Washington State as well as registration history in Florida and Georgia. This 2022 Ram TRX Ignition Edition was acquired by the seller in January 2026.