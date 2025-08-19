5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Celebrating the height of Dodge’s modern supercharged muscle car era, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody delivers extreme performance paired with unmistakable widebody styling. Powered by a high-output variant of the supercharged Hellcat HEMI V8, the Redeye pushes the boundaries of factory performance while retaining the comfort and usability expected of a modern grand tourer.
This 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather and is powered by a 6.2‑liter Supercharged HEMI V8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight‑speed automatic transmission. Showing just over 5,000 miles, this Redeye is equipped with the Widebody Package, SRT Black Package, and a power sunroof. The car also features factory stripes, black exterior badging, and dealer-installed factory hood pins.
This low‑mileage 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is now offered with plastic interior protective covers, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title.
Highlights
Showing approximately 5,150 miles
Powered by 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (Redeye specification)
TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission
Widebody Package with flared fenders and competition suspension
SRT Black Package with black exterior trim and badging
Factory stripes and dealer-installed hood pins
Finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Performance:
6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 Redeye engine
TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick
Quick Order Package 27Q SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
Widebody Competition Suspension
220-mph primary speedometer
SRT Power Chiller
Anti-spin differential rear axle
Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Launch control and performance pages
Interior & Technology:
Harman Kardon premium audio system with subwoofer (18 speakers)
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Uconnect infotainment system
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Security system and keyless entry
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Garage door transmitter
Illuminated entry
Exterior:
F8 Green Metallic exterior paint
SRT Black Package with black badging
Satin Black Dodge tail lamp badge
Widebody fender flares
Factory stripe package
Power sunroof
20x11" lightweight low-gloss black wheels
Performance tires
Rear spoiler
Dual exhaust outlets
Modifications
Dealer-installed Mopar hood pins
Aftermarket exhaust system
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
July 2023:
Brakes checked
Emissions or safety inspection performed
Oil and filter changed
Tire condition and pressure checked
Tires rotated
April 2023:
Maintenance inspection completed
Oil and filter changed
Tires rotated
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Challenger is a three-owner vehicle that has been registered in Tennessee and is currently offered with a clean Tennessee title.
From the seller: “This is a show car, never driven in rain. This Hellcat Redeye Widebody is mint. It has dealer-installed hood pins and retains all the factory plastic covers on the seats, floor mats, and steering wheel."
Included Items
Factory literature
Two key fobs
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.