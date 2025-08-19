Description

Celebrating the height of Dodge’s modern supercharged muscle car era, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody delivers extreme performance paired with unmistakable widebody styling. Powered by a high-output variant of the supercharged Hellcat HEMI V8, the Redeye pushes the boundaries of factory performance while retaining the comfort and usability expected of a modern grand tourer.

This 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather and is powered by a 6.2‑liter Supercharged HEMI V8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight‑speed automatic transmission. Showing just over 5,000 miles, this Redeye is equipped with the Widebody Package, SRT Black Package, and a power sunroof. The car also features factory stripes, black exterior badging, and dealer-installed factory hood pins.

This low‑mileage 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is now offered with plastic interior protective covers, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

Showing approximately 5,150 miles

Powered by 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (Redeye specification)

TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission

Widebody Package with flared fenders and competition suspension

SRT Black Package with black exterior trim and badging

Factory stripes and dealer-installed hood pins

Finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Performance: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 Redeye engine TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick Quick Order Package 27Q SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Widebody Competition Suspension 220-mph primary speedometer SRT Power Chiller Anti-spin differential rear axle Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS Launch control and performance pages

Interior & Technology: Harman Kardon premium audio system with subwoofer (18 speakers) Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Uconnect infotainment system ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Dual-zone automatic climate control Security system and keyless entry Auto-dimming rearview mirror Garage door transmitter Illuminated entry

Exterior: F8 Green Metallic exterior paint SRT Black Package with black badging Satin Black Dodge tail lamp badge Widebody fender flares Factory stripe package Power sunroof 20x11" lightweight low-gloss black wheels Performance tires Rear spoiler Dual exhaust outlets



Modifications

Dealer-installed Mopar hood pins

Aftermarket exhaust system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

July 2023: Brakes checked Emissions or safety inspection performed Oil and filter changed Tire condition and pressure checked Tires rotated

April 2023: Maintenance inspection completed Oil and filter changed Tires rotated



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Challenger is a three-owner vehicle that has been registered in Tennessee and is currently offered with a clean Tennessee title.

From the seller: “This is a show car, never driven in rain. This Hellcat Redeye Widebody is mint. It has dealer-installed hood pins and retains all the factory plastic covers on the seats, floor mats, and steering wheel."

Included Items

Factory literature

Two key fobs

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.