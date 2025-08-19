5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

8 days
$35,000
5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
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Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2C3CDZL95NH101428
Mileage indicated5,150 Miles
LocationSevierville, Tennessee
EngineSupercharged 6.2L HEMI V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorF8 Green
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - Cold Start
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Description

Celebrating the height of Dodge’s modern supercharged muscle car era, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody delivers extreme performance paired with unmistakable widebody styling. Powered by a high-output variant of the supercharged Hellcat HEMI V8, the Redeye pushes the boundaries of factory performance while retaining the comfort and usability expected of a modern grand tourer.

This 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather and is powered by a 6.2‑liter Supercharged HEMI V8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight‑speed automatic transmission. Showing just over 5,000 miles, this Redeye is equipped with the Widebody Package, SRT Black Package, and a power sunroof. The car also features factory stripes, black exterior badging, and dealer-installed factory hood pins.

This low‑mileage 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is now offered with plastic interior protective covers, factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Tennessee title.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 5,150 miles

  • Powered by 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (Redeye specification)

  • TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Widebody Package with flared fenders and competition suspension

  • SRT Black Package with black exterior trim and badging

  • Factory stripes and dealer-installed hood pins

  • Finished in F8 Green Metallic over black leather

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Performance:

    • 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 Redeye engine

    • TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick

    • Quick Order Package 27Q SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

    • Widebody Competition Suspension

    • 220-mph primary speedometer

    • SRT Power Chiller

    • Anti-spin differential rear axle

    • Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control

    • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

    • Launch control and performance pages

  • Interior & Technology:

    • Harman Kardon premium audio system with subwoofer (18 speakers)

    • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Uconnect infotainment system

    • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Security system and keyless entry

    • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

    • Garage door transmitter

    • Illuminated entry

  • Exterior:

    • F8 Green Metallic exterior paint

    • SRT Black Package with black badging

    • Satin Black Dodge tail lamp badge

    • Widebody fender flares

    • Factory stripe package

    • Power sunroof

    • 20x11" lightweight low-gloss black wheels

    • Performance tires

    • Rear spoiler

    • Dual exhaust outlets

Modifications

  • Dealer-installed Mopar hood pins

  • Aftermarket exhaust system

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

  • July 2023:

    • Brakes checked

    • Emissions or safety inspection performed

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Tire condition and pressure checked

    • Tires rotated

  • April 2023:

    • Maintenance inspection completed

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Tires rotated

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and low mileage

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Challenger is a three-owner vehicle that has been registered in Tennessee and is currently offered with a clean Tennessee title.

From the seller: “This is a show car, never driven in rain. This Hellcat Redeye Widebody is mint. It has dealer-installed hood pins and retains all the factory plastic covers on the seats, floor mats, and steering wheel."

Included Items

  • Factory literature

  • Two key fobs

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Window Sticker: 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5k-Mile 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Current bid
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
$35,000
Seller
DH_6rmmie
DH_6rmmie
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,182
How it works
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WilliamMitchell_ftbu's avatar
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
Jun 22 at 1:43 PM
$35,000bid placed 
BillSweazea_17t5's avatar
BillSweazea_17t5
Jun 21 at 5:36 PM
$20,500bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:01 AM
$20,250bid placed 
AMGRacing12's avatar
AMGRacing12
Jun 19 at 3:22 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Robgambi's avatar
Robgambi
Jun 19 at 3:09 PM
$15,010bid placed 

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