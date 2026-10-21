2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revives a storied nameplate and takes the place of the Shelby GT350. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 makes 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, helped by a revised intake manifold, larger throttle body, and GT350-sourced oil cooler.
Buyers could pair it with a Tremec six-speed manual or a quick 10-speed automatic as on this Mach 1. MagneRide dampers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, a stiffened rear subframe, and Brembo brakes sharpen handling, while a front splitter, rear diffuser, and wide Pirelli P Zero tires add grip and stability. Motor Trend noted, “There’s the spirit of a Shelby in the Mach 1.”
This Canadian-market Mach 1 Mustang is finished in Race Red and includes the 10-speed automatic, Mach 1 Handling and Elite packages, Recaro front bucket seats, touchscreen navigation, and more as described below. The car, which was first delivered to Southlake Ford of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, has covered an indicated 28,000 kilometers, or a bit over 17,500 miles.
This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered by the selling dealer in Canada with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario, Canada, registration.
Highlights
2021 Mustang Mach 1 showing under 18,000 miles
Finished in Race Red with Ebony Recaro front bucket seats
5.0L Coyote V8
10-speed SelectShift automatic Transmission
Torsen limited-slip differential
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included digital window sticker include:
MagneRide adaptive damping system
Brembo disc brakes
Active valve performance exhaust
Front splitter and rear diffuser aero package
Engine oil cooler and upgraded intake manifold
Factory options include:
10-Speed Auto Transmission
305/30R19 F 315/30R19 R Tires
Premium Floor Mats with Accent Stitch
Mach 1 Handling Package
19" Tarnished Dark-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Adjustable Strut Top Mounts
Performance Rear Spoiler
3.55 Torsen Rear Axle
Mach 1 Elite Package:
AM/FM Single CD And HD Radio
B&O Sound System, 12 Speaker
Enhanced Security Package
Wheel Locking Kit
Mach 1 Hood Stripe
Black Stripe W/White Accent
Mach 1 Side Stripe
Red Painted Brake Calipers
Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats
Touchscreen navigation system
Known Imperfections
Some wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ontario, Canada, registration history.
Additional Information
This vehicle is offered in Canada with an Ontario registration.
From the seller: "This is a USA production car, manufactured at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan."
Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.
Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.