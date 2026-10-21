Auction ended.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Bid to $28,000 on 10/21/26
Result
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8R09M5551601
Mileage indicated28,200 Kilometers
LocationToronto, Ontario
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRace Red
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revives a storied nameplate and takes the place of the Shelby GT350. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 makes 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, helped by a revised intake manifold, larger throttle body, and GT350-sourced oil cooler.

Buyers could pair it with a Tremec six-speed manual or a quick 10-speed automatic as on this Mach 1. MagneRide dampers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, a stiffened rear subframe, and Brembo brakes sharpen handling, while a front splitter, rear diffuser, and wide Pirelli P Zero tires add grip and stability. Motor Trend noted, “There’s the spirit of a Shelby in the Mach 1.”

This Canadian-market Mach 1 Mustang is finished in Race Red and includes the 10-speed automatic, Mach 1 Handling and Elite packages, Recaro front bucket seats, touchscreen navigation, and more as described below. The car, which was first delivered to Southlake Ford of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, has covered an indicated 28,000 kilometers, or a bit over 17,500 miles.

This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered by the selling dealer in Canada with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario, Canada, registration.

Highlights

  • 2021 Mustang Mach 1 showing under 18,000 miles

  • Finished in Race Red with Ebony Recaro front bucket seats

  • 5.0L Coyote V8

  • 10-speed SelectShift automatic Transmission

  • Torsen limited-slip differential

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included digital window sticker include:

  • MagneRide adaptive damping system

  • Brembo disc brakes

  • Active valve performance exhaust

  • Front splitter and rear diffuser aero package

  • Engine oil cooler and upgraded intake manifold

  • Factory options include:

    • 10-Speed Auto Transmission

    • 305/30R19 F 315/30R19 R Tires

    • Premium Floor Mats with Accent Stitch

    • Mach 1 Handling Package

      • 19" Tarnished Dark-Painted Aluminum Wheels

      • Adjustable Strut Top Mounts

      • Performance Rear Spoiler

      • 3.55 Torsen Rear Axle

    • Mach 1 Elite Package:

      • AM/FM Single CD And HD Radio

      • B&O Sound System, 12 Speaker

    • Enhanced Security Package

      • Wheel Locking Kit

    • Mach 1 Hood Stripe

      • Black Stripe W/White Accent

    • Mach 1 Side Stripe

    • Red Painted Brake Calipers

    • Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats

    • Touchscreen navigation system

Known Imperfections

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ontario, Canada, registration history.

Additional Information

  • This vehicle is offered in Canada with an Ontario registration.

  • From the seller: "This is a USA production car, manufactured at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan."

  • Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.

  • Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.

Additional documents

Window Sticker: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach1

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Last bid
JCWeller
JCWeller
$28,000
Seller
GL1995
GL1995
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids9
Views10,250

Comments & bids

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JCWeller's avatar
JCWeller
Oct 21 at 5:45 PM
$28,000bid placed 
Slice's avatar
Slice
Oct 21 at 5:28 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Walterbeck's avatar
Walterbeck
Oct 21 at 5:20 PM
$20,250bid placed 
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Oct 21 at 4:07 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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Fasstbusa
Oct 21 at 3:52 PM
$15,950bid placed 
Slice's avatar
Slice
Oct 10 at 12:50 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Jeremyslar1's avatar
Jeremyslar1
Oct 10 at 1:48 AM
$10,250bid placed 
Slice's avatar
Slice
Oct 7 at 11:49 PM
$10,000bid placed 
tm-1943's avatar
tm-1943
Oct 7 at 11:42 PM
$100bid placed 

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