Description

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revives a storied nameplate and takes the place of the Shelby GT350. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 makes 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, helped by a revised intake manifold, larger throttle body, and GT350-sourced oil cooler.

Buyers could pair it with a Tremec six-speed manual or a quick 10-speed automatic as on this Mach 1. MagneRide dampers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, a stiffened rear subframe, and Brembo brakes sharpen handling, while a front splitter, rear diffuser, and wide Pirelli P Zero tires add grip and stability. Motor Trend noted, “There’s the spirit of a Shelby in the Mach 1.”

This Canadian-market Mach 1 Mustang is finished in Race Red and includes the 10-speed automatic, Mach 1 Handling and Elite packages, Recaro front bucket seats, touchscreen navigation, and more as described below. The car, which was first delivered to Southlake Ford of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, has covered an indicated 28,000 kilometers, or a bit over 17,500 miles.

This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered by the selling dealer in Canada with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario, Canada, registration.

Highlights

2021 Mustang Mach 1 showing under 18,000 miles

Finished in Race Red with Ebony Recaro front bucket seats

5.0L Coyote V8

10-speed SelectShift automatic Transmission

Torsen limited-slip differential

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included digital window sticker include:

MagneRide adaptive damping system

Brembo disc brakes

Active valve performance exhaust

Front splitter and rear diffuser aero package

Engine oil cooler and upgraded intake manifold

Factory options include: 10-Speed Auto Transmission 305/30R19 F 315/30R19 R Tires Premium Floor Mats with Accent Stitch Mach 1 Handling Package 19" Tarnished Dark-Painted Aluminum Wheels Adjustable Strut Top Mounts Performance Rear Spoiler 3.55 Torsen Rear Axle Mach 1 Elite Package: AM/FM Single CD And HD Radio B&O Sound System, 12 Speaker Enhanced Security Package Wheel Locking Kit Mach 1 Hood Stripe Black Stripe W/White Accent Mach 1 Side Stripe Red Painted Brake Calipers Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats Touchscreen navigation system



Known Imperfections

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Ontario, Canada, registration history.

Additional Information