Auction ended.

One-Owner 1,300-Mile 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport 4×4

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
One-Owner 1,300-Mile 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport 4×4
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All photos (191)

Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTMF1E54MKE77633
Mileage indicated1,300 Miles
LocationPlainview, New York
EngineSupercharged 5.0L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
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Description

Built by Shelby American in Elkhart, Indiana on a Ford F-150 XLT platform, the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is arguably one of the most comprehensively transformed factory-to-Shelby builds in the program's history, combining a purpose-built suspension system, Baer brake package, and a full suite of exterior and interior modifications with a Shelby-exclusive supercharger. With a total production run of just 250 examples, the Super Snake Sport F-150 occupies a singular position in the collector truck market as both a usable performance vehicle and a documented limited-edition piece of Shelby American history.

Presented is number 238 of 250 produced, remaining under single ownership since new and showing just 1,300 miles. The forced-induction upgrade raises output from 480 horsepower to a Shelby-reported 775 horsepower, and the truck retains many factory tags, warning labels, documentation, and paperwork, including a Shelby Registry membership.

This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport is now offered with Ford and Shelby documentation, complete records since new, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Number 238 of 250 produced

  • Single owner from new showing approximately 1,300 miles

  • Finished in Space White Metallic with Shelby striping

  • Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package

  • Original tags, warning labels, and documentation retained

  • Ford window sticker and Shelby build sheet included

  • Shelby Registry membership included

Factory Equipment — Ford F-150 XLT (see gallery for full details)

  • 5.0-liter V8 engine

  • 10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift

  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4

  • 3.73 electronic locking rear axle

  • AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control

  • Remote start system

  • Class IV trailer hitch

  • Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane-Keeping System

  • Reverse Brake Assist with rear view camera

  • LED box lighting

  • Fog lamps

  • Power tailgate lock

Modifications by Shelby American (see gallery for full details)

  • Supercharger upgrade — 775 horsepower (upgraded from 480 horsepower base specification)

  • Shelby-engineered lowered suspension

  • RideTech front coilover shocks

  • Fox adjustable rear shocks

  • replacement upper control arms with camber adjustment

  • performance traction bars, performance rear sway bar

  • Red Shelby-branded Baer 6-piston front brake calipers

  • 22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels

  • Shelby Borla performance exhaust

  • Dual intake Ram Air Shelby Super Snake hood

  • Functional front fender vents

  • Shelby front air splitter

  • Honeycomb racing bumper insert with custom-painted grille

  • Shelby full body rally stripes with lettering on tailgate and bed sides

  • Shelby bed rug liner with painted tonneau cover

  • Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package

  • Billet racing pedals

  • Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque and engine bay plaque

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller, "I have all my purchase documents including original buyer’s order, bill of sale, all service receipts, etc, and I will provide all paperwork to the final buyer."

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

From the seller, “The only deviation from ‘perfect’ is a slight scuff mark on the black stripes on the hood. It doesn’t show in photos, and is only a scuff, not a scratch. Probably could be remedied by a good detail shop. Otherwise, it is in exact condition as the day I bought it.”

Ownership History

This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake was purchased new by the seller at Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington in Huntington, New York. It has remained registered in New York since.

Included Items

  • Complete records since new

  • Shelby Registry membership

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1,300-Mile 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport 4×4

Sold to
CG_1uq85t
CG_1uq85t
$85,600
Seller
SH_chevyguy
SH_chevyguy
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids27
Views7,520
Bids
CG_1uq85t's avatar
CG_1uq85t
Jun 18 at 6:06 PM
$80,000bid placed 
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 18 at 6:06 PM
$74,500bid placed 
CG_1uq85t's avatar
CG_1uq85t
Jun 18 at 6:06 PM
$74,000bid placed 
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 18 at 6:05 PM
$73,500bid placed 
Matutemc's avatar
Matutemc
Jun 18 at 6:05 PM
$73,000bid placed 

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