Description

Built by Shelby American in Elkhart, Indiana on a Ford F-150 XLT platform, the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is arguably one of the most comprehensively transformed factory-to-Shelby builds in the program's history, combining a purpose-built suspension system, Baer brake package, and a full suite of exterior and interior modifications with a Shelby-exclusive supercharger. With a total production run of just 250 examples, the Super Snake Sport F-150 occupies a singular position in the collector truck market as both a usable performance vehicle and a documented limited-edition piece of Shelby American history.

Presented is number 238 of 250 produced, remaining under single ownership since new and showing just 1,300 miles. The forced-induction upgrade raises output from 480 horsepower to a Shelby-reported 775 horsepower, and the truck retains many factory tags, warning labels, documentation, and paperwork, including a Shelby Registry membership.

This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport is now offered with Ford and Shelby documentation, complete records since new, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Number 238 of 250 produced

Single owner from new showing approximately 1,300 miles

Finished in Space White Metallic with Shelby striping

Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package

Original tags, warning labels, and documentation retained

Ford window sticker and Shelby build sheet included

Shelby Registry membership included

Factory Equipment — Ford F-150 XLT (see gallery for full details)

5.0-liter V8 engine

10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift

Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4

3.73 electronic locking rear axle

AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control

Remote start system

Class IV trailer hitch

Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane-Keeping System

Reverse Brake Assist with rear view camera

LED box lighting

Fog lamps

Power tailgate lock

Modifications by Shelby American (see gallery for full details)

Supercharger upgrade — 775 horsepower (upgraded from 480 horsepower base specification)

Shelby-engineered lowered suspension

RideTech front coilover shocks

Fox adjustable rear shocks

replacement upper control arms with camber adjustment

performance traction bars, performance rear sway bar

Red Shelby-branded Baer 6-piston front brake calipers

22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels

Shelby Borla performance exhaust

Dual intake Ram Air Shelby Super Snake hood

Functional front fender vents

Shelby front air splitter

Honeycomb racing bumper insert with custom-painted grille

Shelby full body rally stripes with lettering on tailgate and bed sides

Shelby bed rug liner with painted tonneau cover

Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package

Billet racing pedals

Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque and engine bay plaque

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller, "I have all my purchase documents including original buyer’s order, bill of sale, all service receipts, etc, and I will provide all paperwork to the final buyer."

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

From the seller, “The only deviation from ‘perfect’ is a slight scuff mark on the black stripes on the hood. It doesn’t show in photos, and is only a scuff, not a scratch. Probably could be remedied by a good detail shop. Otherwise, it is in exact condition as the day I bought it.”

Ownership History

This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake was purchased new by the seller at Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington in Huntington, New York. It has remained registered in New York since.

Included Items