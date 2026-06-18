One-Owner 1,300-Mile 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport 4×4
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
Built by Shelby American in Elkhart, Indiana on a Ford F-150 XLT platform, the 2021 Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is arguably one of the most comprehensively transformed factory-to-Shelby builds in the program's history, combining a purpose-built suspension system, Baer brake package, and a full suite of exterior and interior modifications with a Shelby-exclusive supercharger. With a total production run of just 250 examples, the Super Snake Sport F-150 occupies a singular position in the collector truck market as both a usable performance vehicle and a documented limited-edition piece of Shelby American history.
Presented is number 238 of 250 produced, remaining under single ownership since new and showing just 1,300 miles. The forced-induction upgrade raises output from 480 horsepower to a Shelby-reported 775 horsepower, and the truck retains many factory tags, warning labels, documentation, and paperwork, including a Shelby Registry membership.
This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake Sport is now offered with Ford and Shelby documentation, complete records since new, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Number 238 of 250 produced
Single owner from new showing approximately 1,300 miles
Finished in Space White Metallic with Shelby striping
Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package
Original tags, warning labels, and documentation retained
Ford window sticker and Shelby build sheet included
Shelby Registry membership included
Factory Equipment — Ford F-150 XLT (see gallery for full details)
5.0-liter V8 engine
10-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift
Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4
3.73 electronic locking rear axle
AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control
Remote start system
Class IV trailer hitch
Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane-Keeping System
Reverse Brake Assist with rear view camera
LED box lighting
Fog lamps
Power tailgate lock
Modifications by Shelby American (see gallery for full details)
Supercharger upgrade — 775 horsepower (upgraded from 480 horsepower base specification)
Shelby-engineered lowered suspension
RideTech front coilover shocks
Fox adjustable rear shocks
replacement upper control arms with camber adjustment
performance traction bars, performance rear sway bar
Red Shelby-branded Baer 6-piston front brake calipers
22-inch Shelby chrome alloy wheels
Shelby Borla performance exhaust
Dual intake Ram Air Shelby Super Snake hood
Functional front fender vents
Shelby front air splitter
Honeycomb racing bumper insert with custom-painted grille
Shelby full body rally stripes with lettering on tailgate and bed sides
Shelby bed rug liner with painted tonneau cover
Shelby two-tone leather interior with carbon fiber interior package
Billet racing pedals
Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque and engine bay plaque
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller, "I have all my purchase documents including original buyer’s order, bill of sale, all service receipts, etc, and I will provide all paperwork to the final buyer."
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
From the seller, “The only deviation from ‘perfect’ is a slight scuff mark on the black stripes on the hood. It doesn’t show in photos, and is only a scuff, not a scratch. Probably could be remedied by a good detail shop. Otherwise, it is in exact condition as the day I bought it.”
Ownership History
This 2021 Ford F-150 Shelby Super Snake was purchased new by the seller at Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington in Huntington, New York. It has remained registered in New York since.
Included Items
Complete records since new
Shelby Registry membership
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.