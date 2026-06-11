Description

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe brought a revolutionary shift in Corvette history as the first production model to adopt a mid-engine layout. Unveiled in July 2019, it placed the 6.2L LT2 V8 engine behind the driver, improving balance, handling, and performance. Producing 495 horsepower with the Z51 package, it accelerated from 0–60 mph in under three seconds. The redesign also introduced a modern interior with advanced technology and driver-focused ergonomics.

Equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and the 3LT Premium Equipment Group, this 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe shows 3,900 miles. The body is finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic with a Natural leather interior, and the 6.2L V8 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Additional features include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a transparent removable roof panel, LED headlights, a performance exhaust system, heated and ventilated power-adjustable GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.

This C8 was first delivered to Asheville Chevrolet in North Carolina, where it was registered until recent acquisition by the selling dealer.

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, battery maintainer, the owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

3,900-mile Corvette Stingray Coupe

Powered by a mid-mounted 6.2L LT2 V8

Eight-speed dual clutch automatic transaxle

Finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic

Natural Leather upholstery

Z51 Performance Package

3LT Premium Equipment Group

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:

19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels

Brembo brake calipers

Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control

Electronically controlled limited-slip differential

Transparent removable roof panel

LED headlights

Power-folding side mirrors

Park Assist backup sensors

Heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats

Head-up display

8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

Performance data and video recorder

14-speaker Bose sound system

Servicing & Documentation

November 2025: Engine oil change

September 2021: IPC, ECM, and radio reprogrammed per manufacturer recall campaigns

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Please see the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in April 2026, and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina.

Included Items

Window sticker

Owner’s manual

Service records

Battery maintainer

Additional Information

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.