Auction ended.

3,900-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

Collectible Classics
Bid to $56,000 on 06/11/26
Result
3,900-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (196)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1Y82D43L5106477
Mileage indicated3,950 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine6.2L V8
TransmissionAutomatic

Video gallery

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Cold Start
Play
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Test Drive
Play

Description

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe brought a revolutionary shift in Corvette history as the first production model to adopt a mid-engine layout. Unveiled in July 2019, it placed the 6.2L LT2 V8 engine behind the driver, improving balance, handling, and performance. Producing 495 horsepower with the Z51 package, it accelerated from 0–60 mph in under three seconds. The redesign also introduced a modern interior with advanced technology and driver-focused ergonomics.

Equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and the 3LT Premium Equipment Group, this 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe shows 3,900 miles. The body is finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic with a Natural leather interior, and the 6.2L V8 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Additional features include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a transparent removable roof panel, LED headlights, a performance exhaust system, heated and ventilated power-adjustable GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.

This C8 was first delivered to Asheville Chevrolet in North Carolina, where it was registered until recent acquisition by the selling dealer.

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, battery maintainer, the owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • 3,900-mile Corvette Stingray Coupe

  • Powered by a mid-mounted 6.2L LT2 V8

  • Eight-speed dual clutch automatic transaxle

  • Finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic

  • Natural Leather upholstery

  • Z51 Performance Package

  • 3LT Premium Equipment Group

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:

  • 19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels

  • Brembo brake calipers

  • Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control

  • Electronically controlled limited-slip differential

  • Transparent removable roof panel

  • LED headlights

  • Power-folding side mirrors

  • Park Assist backup sensors

  • Heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats

  • Head-up display

  • 8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

  • Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters

  • Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

  • Performance data and video recorder

  • 14-speaker Bose sound system

Servicing & Documentation

  • November 2025: Engine oil change

  • September 2021: IPC, ECM, and radio reprogrammed per manufacturer recall campaigns

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Please see the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in April 2026, and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Owner’s manual

  • Service records

  • Battery maintainer

Additional Information

This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2020 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3,900-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

Last bid
JM_yczusz
JM_yczusz
$56,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids16
Views7,551
Bids
JM_yczusz's avatar
JM_yczusz
Jun 11 at 6:54 PM
$56,000bid placed 
BlkSum15's avatar
BlkSum15
Jun 11 at 2:48 PM
$55,500bid placed 
HarleyB's avatar
HarleyB
Jun 11 at 2:27 PM
$55,000bid placed 
Spanky1967's avatar
Spanky1967
Jun 8 at 10:13 PM
$50,500bid placed 
roan_kubas' avatar
roan_kubas
Jun 7 at 9:17 AM
$50,000bid placed 

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