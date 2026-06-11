3,900-Mile 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe brought a revolutionary shift in Corvette history as the first production model to adopt a mid-engine layout. Unveiled in July 2019, it placed the 6.2L LT2 V8 engine behind the driver, improving balance, handling, and performance. Producing 495 horsepower with the Z51 package, it accelerated from 0–60 mph in under three seconds. The redesign also introduced a modern interior with advanced technology and driver-focused ergonomics.
Equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and the 3LT Premium Equipment Group, this 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe shows 3,900 miles. The body is finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic with a Natural leather interior, and the 6.2L V8 is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.
Additional features include 19″ and 20″ alloy wheels, a transparent removable roof panel, LED headlights, a performance exhaust system, heated and ventilated power-adjustable GT2 bucket seats, front and rear cameras, navigation, and a Bose sound system.
This C8 was first delivered to Asheville Chevrolet in North Carolina, where it was registered until recent acquisition by the selling dealer.
This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, battery maintainer, the owner’s manual, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
3,900-mile Corvette Stingray Coupe
Powered by a mid-mounted 6.2L LT2 V8
Eight-speed dual clutch automatic transaxle
Finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic
Natural Leather upholstery
Z51 Performance Package
3LT Premium Equipment Group
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
A window sticker is provided in the gallery. Partial highlights include:
19" and 20" split-spoke alloy wheels
Brembo brake calipers
Revised performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control
Electronically controlled limited-slip differential
Transparent removable roof panel
LED headlights
Power-folding side mirrors
Park Assist backup sensors
Heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats
Head-up display
8″ touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
Heated microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
Performance data and video recorder
14-speaker Bose sound system
Servicing & Documentation
November 2025: Engine oil change
September 2021: IPC, ECM, and radio reprogrammed per manufacturer recall campaigns
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Please see the seller-provided “Imperfections” video
Ownership History
The selling dealer acquired this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in April 2026, and the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina.
Included Items
Window sticker
Owner’s manual
Service records
Battery maintainer
Additional Information
This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.