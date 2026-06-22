Auction ended.

One-Owner 92-Mile 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

Bid to $168,000 on 06/22/26
Result
One-Owner 92-Mile 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible
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All photos (250)

Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1Y53D95K5801147
Mileage indicated92 Miles
LocationMilford, Michigan
EngineSupercharged 6.2L LT5 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSebring Orange Tintcoat
Interior colorJet Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible represents the ultimate open-top expression of front-engine Corvette performance, combining aggressive aero, immense power, and the visceral experience of top-down driving. As the final chapter of the C7 generation, the ZR1 Convertible delivers supercar-level performance with unmistakable presence and rarity.

At its core lies the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8, factory rated at 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque. This example is equipped with the eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, delivering lightning-fast gear changes. Magnetic Ride Control suspension, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, and advanced performance systems ensure this ZR1 offers exceptional capability on both road and track.

Showing just 92 miles from new, this Sebring Orange Tintcoat ZR1 Convertible is presented in unmodified, largely stored condition. Finished over a Jet Black leather interior with orange stitching and accents, it was well-optioned with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and the Sebring Orange Design Package. The seller notes the car has been transported more than it's been driven and stored indoors since new. Paint protection film and ceramic coating have been professionally applied to protect the body.

This one-owner, delivery-mileage 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible is now offered with factory literature, accessories, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible showing approximately 92 miles

  • Powered by a supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 factory rated at 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque

  • 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

  • Electronic limited-slip differential

  • Finished in Sebring Orange Tintcoat over Jet Black leather with orange stitching

  • Equipped with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and Sebring Orange Design Package

  • Paint protection film and ceramic coating applied

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • ZR1 Performance Package including:

      • Magnetic Ride Control suspension

      • Electronic limited-slip differential

      • Dry-sump oil system

    • Supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 engine with direct and port fuel injection

    • 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with remote start

    • Driver Mode Selector and performance traction systems

    • Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with performance ABS

  • Exterior & Aerodynamics:

    • Sebring Orange Tintcoat exterior

    • Carbon fiber hood, front splitter, rockers, rear wing, and tonneau inserts

    • ZR1 Pearl Nickel-painted wheels (19” front / 20” rear)

    • High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED accents

    • Black power convertible top with remote operation

  • Interior & Technology:

    • 3ZR Premium Equipment Group including:

      • Heated and ventilated nappa leather seats with power bolster and lumbar

      • Memory Package

      • Custom leather-wrapped interior with sueded microfiber upper trim

      • Bose premium audio system

      • Navigation with Performance Data Recorder

      • Head-up display

      • Front curb-view cameras

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Universal Home Remote and auto-dimming mirrors

  • Packages & Options:

    • Sebring Orange Design Package including:

      • Orange-painted brake calipers

      • Orange seat belts and interior accents

      • Orange-striped ground effects

      • Carbon fiber and microfiber-wrapped steering wheel

    • Carbon fiber tonneau inserts

    • Battery Protection Package

Modifications

  • Paint protection film (PPF)

  • Ceramic coating

Servicing & Documentation

Seller says the vehicle has been stored indoors and moved only sparingly since delivery.

  • Pre-delivery inspection completed at the selling dealer

  • Routine maintenance inspections recorded since new

  • Air conditioning system service performed in 2021

  • Most recent maintenance inspection completed in 2025

Known Imperfections

Numerous close-up images are shown in the gallery.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Michigan registration history.

From the seller: "This Corvette has barely been driven and trailered to and from events. It remains in like-new condition and has been stored in a climate-controlled indoor environment since delivery. The vehicle is equipped with paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating, both applied at significant expense. This is an outstanding example and a fantastic addition to any collection. It is absolutely beautiful."

Included Items

  • Factory portfolio (owner’s manuals and literature)

  • Spare accessory hardware and parts

  • Window sticker

  • Two key fobs

  • Car cover

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

Window Sticker: 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 92-Mile 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible

Last bid
DM_68icf7
DM_68icf7
$168,000
Seller
Zyygy2000
Zyygy2000
EndedJun 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids15
Views22,261
Bids
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jun 22 at 5:56 PM
$168,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jun 22 at 5:55 PM
$159,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jun 22 at 4:29 PM
$155,000bid placed 
PBernier's avatar
PBernier
Jun 22 at 4:13 PM
$150,000bid placed 
DM_68icf7's avatar
DM_68icf7
Jun 17 at 12:05 PM
$147,000bid placed 

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