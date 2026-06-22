One-Owner 92-Mile 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible
Ended Jun 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Description
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible represents the ultimate open-top expression of front-engine Corvette performance, combining aggressive aero, immense power, and the visceral experience of top-down driving. As the final chapter of the C7 generation, the ZR1 Convertible delivers supercar-level performance with unmistakable presence and rarity.
At its core lies the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8, factory rated at 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque. This example is equipped with the eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, delivering lightning-fast gear changes. Magnetic Ride Control suspension, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, and advanced performance systems ensure this ZR1 offers exceptional capability on both road and track.
Showing just 92 miles from new, this Sebring Orange Tintcoat ZR1 Convertible is presented in unmodified, largely stored condition. Finished over a Jet Black leather interior with orange stitching and accents, it was well-optioned with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and the Sebring Orange Design Package. The seller notes the car has been transported more than it's been driven and stored indoors since new. Paint protection film and ceramic coating have been professionally applied to protect the body.
This one-owner, delivery-mileage 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible is now offered with factory literature, accessories, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible showing approximately 92 miles
Powered by a supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 factory rated at 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque
8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission
Electronic limited-slip differential
Finished in Sebring Orange Tintcoat over Jet Black leather with orange stitching
Equipped with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and Sebring Orange Design Package
Paint protection film and ceramic coating applied
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Performance:
ZR1 Performance Package including:
Magnetic Ride Control suspension
Electronic limited-slip differential
Dry-sump oil system
Supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 engine with direct and port fuel injection
8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with remote start
Driver Mode Selector and performance traction systems
Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with performance ABS
Exterior & Aerodynamics:
Sebring Orange Tintcoat exterior
Carbon fiber hood, front splitter, rockers, rear wing, and tonneau inserts
ZR1 Pearl Nickel-painted wheels (19” front / 20” rear)
High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED accents
Black power convertible top with remote operation
Interior & Technology:
3ZR Premium Equipment Group including:
Heated and ventilated nappa leather seats with power bolster and lumbar
Memory Package
Custom leather-wrapped interior with sueded microfiber upper trim
Bose premium audio system
Navigation with Performance Data Recorder
Head-up display
Front curb-view cameras
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Universal Home Remote and auto-dimming mirrors
Packages & Options:
Sebring Orange Design Package including:
Orange-painted brake calipers
Orange seat belts and interior accents
Orange-striped ground effects
Carbon fiber and microfiber-wrapped steering wheel
Carbon fiber tonneau inserts
Battery Protection Package
Modifications
Paint protection film (PPF)
Ceramic coating
Servicing & Documentation
Seller says the vehicle has been stored indoors and moved only sparingly since delivery.
Pre-delivery inspection completed at the selling dealer
Routine maintenance inspections recorded since new
Air conditioning system service performed in 2021
Most recent maintenance inspection completed in 2025
Known Imperfections
Numerous close-up images are shown in the gallery.
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Michigan registration history.
From the seller: "This Corvette has barely been driven and trailered to and from events. It remains in like-new condition and has been stored in a climate-controlled indoor environment since delivery. The vehicle is equipped with paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating, both applied at significant expense. This is an outstanding example and a fantastic addition to any collection. It is absolutely beautiful."
Included Items
Factory portfolio (owner’s manuals and literature)
Spare accessory hardware and parts
Window sticker
Two key fobs
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.