Description

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible represents the ultimate open-top expression of front-engine Corvette performance, combining aggressive aero, immense power, and the visceral experience of top-down driving. As the final chapter of the C7 generation, the ZR1 Convertible delivers supercar-level performance with unmistakable presence and rarity.

At its core lies the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8, factory rated at 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque. This example is equipped with the eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, delivering lightning-fast gear changes. Magnetic Ride Control suspension, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, and advanced performance systems ensure this ZR1 offers exceptional capability on both road and track.

Showing just 92 miles from new, this Sebring Orange Tintcoat ZR1 Convertible is presented in unmodified, largely stored condition. Finished over a Jet Black leather interior with orange stitching and accents, it was well-optioned with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and the Sebring Orange Design Package. The seller notes the car has been transported more than it's been driven and stored indoors since new. Paint protection film and ceramic coating have been professionally applied to protect the body.

This one-owner, delivery-mileage 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible is now offered with factory literature, accessories, a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible showing approximately 92 miles

Powered by a supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 factory rated at 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque

8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Electronic limited-slip differential

Finished in Sebring Orange Tintcoat over Jet Black leather with orange stitching

Equipped with the 3ZR Premium Equipment Group and Sebring Orange Design Package

Paint protection film and ceramic coating applied

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Performance: ZR1 Performance Package including: Magnetic Ride Control suspension Electronic limited-slip differential Dry-sump oil system Supercharged 6.2L LT5 V8 engine with direct and port fuel injection 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with remote start Driver Mode Selector and performance traction systems Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with performance ABS

Exterior & Aerodynamics: Sebring Orange Tintcoat exterior Carbon fiber hood, front splitter, rockers, rear wing, and tonneau inserts ZR1 Pearl Nickel-painted wheels (19” front / 20” rear) High-intensity discharge (HID) headlamps with LED accents Black power convertible top with remote operation

Interior & Technology: 3ZR Premium Equipment Group including: Heated and ventilated nappa leather seats with power bolster and lumbar Memory Package Custom leather-wrapped interior with sueded microfiber upper trim Bose premium audio system Navigation with Performance Data Recorder Head-up display Front curb-view cameras Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability Dual-zone automatic climate control Universal Home Remote and auto-dimming mirrors

Packages & Options: Sebring Orange Design Package including: Orange-painted brake calipers Orange seat belts and interior accents Orange-striped ground effects Carbon fiber and microfiber-wrapped steering wheel Carbon fiber tonneau inserts Battery Protection Package



Modifications

Paint protection film (PPF)

Ceramic coating

Servicing & Documentation

Seller says the vehicle has been stored indoors and moved only sparingly since delivery.

Pre-delivery inspection completed at the selling dealer

Routine maintenance inspections recorded since new

Air conditioning system service performed in 2021

Most recent maintenance inspection completed in 2025

Known Imperfections

Numerous close-up images are shown in the gallery.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows Michigan registration history.

From the seller: " This Corvette has barely been driven and trailered to and from events. It remains in like-new condition and has been stored in a climate-controlled indoor environment since delivery. The vehicle is equipped with paint protection film (PPF) and ceramic coating, both applied at significant expense. This is an outstanding example and a fantastic addition to any collection. It is absolutely beautiful."

Included Items