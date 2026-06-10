Description

As German automakers stretched the definition of an SUV by embracing forced induction and track-ready suspension tuning, Jeep answered in the most American way possible: by shoehorning a big V8 into a lowered version of its Grand Cherokee family hauler. Unapologetically loud, brutally quick, and surprisingly adept on a closed course, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 that bowed for 2006 later evolved into the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The Trackhawk combines a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Its standard Bilstein adaptive suspension and massive Brembo brakes keep things composed and under control.

Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over a Black Laguna leather interior, this first-year Grand Cherokee Trackhawk now shows approximately 32,200 miles and was factory equipped with extended leather trim, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, black satin 20" alloy wheels, a trailer hitch, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Acquired by the current owner in 2022, this Trackhawk sports a JLT Performance air intake and a Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system.

This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-owner example showing approximately 32,200 miles

Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 producing factory-rated 707 horsepower

TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission

Electronic limited-slip rear differential

Quadra‑Trac four-wheel-drive system

Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over Black Laguna leather

Bilstein adaptive dampers and Brembo braking components

Harman Kardon 825-watt premium audio system

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Performance: 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 engine TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission Quadra‑Trac active on-demand 4WD system Electronic limited-slip rear differential Bilstein adaptive damping competition suspension Selec‑Track system with multiple drive modes and Launch Control Brembo high-performance braking system with yellow calipers Performance-tuned exhaust system

Interior: Laguna leather performance seats Heated and ventilated front seats Heated second-row seats Heated steering wheel Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Harman Kardon premium audio system Dual-zone automatic climate control Carbon fiber interior trim accents Power-adjustable steering column and front seats with memory 200-mph speedometer

Exterior: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior paint 20" x 10" Black Satin aluminum wheels 295/45ZR20 all-season performance tires Bi-xenon HID headlamps with washers LED tail lamps Functional hood vents and aggressive Trackhawk fascia Quad exhaust outlets Roof-mounted rear spoiler

Safety & Technology: Adaptive cruise control Lane departure warning with LaneSense Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection Full-speed forward collision warning with advanced brake assist ParkView rear backup camera Parallel and perpendicular park assist Keyless Enter-N-Go with remote start



Modifications

JLT Performance cold air intake system

Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system

Aftermarket door badging

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items