Auction ended.

32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Sold for on 06/10/26
Result
32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1C4RJFN99JC223832
Mileage indicated32,200 Miles
LocationQuakertown, Pennsylvania
EngineSupercharged 6.2L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
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Video gallery

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32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk-Walk Around
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32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk-Engine View & Start Up
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32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk-Start Up & Exhaust Clip
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32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk-Exhaust Sound Clip
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Description

As German automakers stretched the definition of an SUV by embracing forced induction and track-ready suspension tuning, Jeep answered in the most American way possible: by shoehorning a big V8 into a lowered version of its Grand Cherokee family hauler. Unapologetically loud, brutally quick, and surprisingly adept on a closed course, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 that bowed for 2006 later evolved into the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The Trackhawk combines a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Its standard Bilstein adaptive suspension and massive Brembo brakes keep things composed and under control.

Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over a Black Laguna leather interior, this first-year Grand Cherokee Trackhawk now shows approximately 32,200 miles and was factory equipped with extended leather trim, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, black satin 20" alloy wheels, a trailer hitch, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Acquired by the current owner in 2022, this Trackhawk sports a JLT Performance air intake and a Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system.

This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-owner example showing approximately 32,200 miles

  • Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 producing factory-rated 707 horsepower

  • TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Electronic limited-slip rear differential

  • Quadra‑Trac four-wheel-drive system

  • Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over Black Laguna leather

  • Bilstein adaptive dampers and Brembo braking components

  • Harman Kardon 825-watt premium audio system

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 engine

    • TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission

    • Quadra‑Trac active on-demand 4WD system

    • Electronic limited-slip rear differential

    • Bilstein adaptive damping competition suspension

    • Selec‑Track system with multiple drive modes and Launch Control

    • Brembo high-performance braking system with yellow calipers

    • Performance-tuned exhaust system

  • Interior:

    • Laguna leather performance seats

    • Heated and ventilated front seats

    • Heated second-row seats

    • Heated steering wheel

    • Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

    • Harman Kardon premium audio system

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Carbon fiber interior trim accents

    • Power-adjustable steering column and front seats with memory

    • 200-mph speedometer

  • Exterior:

    • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior paint

    • 20" x 10" Black Satin aluminum wheels

    • 295/45ZR20 all-season performance tires

    • Bi-xenon HID headlamps with washers

    • LED tail lamps

    • Functional hood vents and aggressive Trackhawk fascia

    • Quad exhaust outlets

    • Roof-mounted rear spoiler

  • Safety & Technology:

    • Adaptive cruise control

    • Lane departure warning with LaneSense

    • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection

    • Full-speed forward collision warning with advanced brake assist

    • ParkView rear backup camera

    • Parallel and perpendicular park assist

    • Keyless Enter-N-Go with remote start

Modifications

  • JLT Performance cold air intake system

  • Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system

  • Aftermarket door badging

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Pennsylvania registration history.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Window Sticker: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Sold to
CosmicJelly
CosmicJelly
$62,595
Seller
KenCarr_pza1
KenCarr_pza1
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids55
Views10,322
Bids
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 10 at 6:26 PM
$58,500bid placed 
JimMichigan's avatar
JimMichigan
Jun 10 at 6:25 PM
$58,000bid placed 
CosmicJelly's avatar
CosmicJelly
Jun 10 at 6:24 PM
$57,500bid placed 
JimMichigan's avatar
JimMichigan
Jun 10 at 6:23 PM
$57,000bid placed 
JoeJ's avatar
JoeJ
Jun 10 at 6:23 PM
$56,500bid placed 

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