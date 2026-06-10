32k-Mile 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
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Description
As German automakers stretched the definition of an SUV by embracing forced induction and track-ready suspension tuning, Jeep answered in the most American way possible: by shoehorning a big V8 into a lowered version of its Grand Cherokee family hauler. Unapologetically loud, brutally quick, and surprisingly adept on a closed course, the Grand Cherokee SRT8 that bowed for 2006 later evolved into the 707-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The Trackhawk combines a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and a permanent all-wheel-drive system. Its standard Bilstein adaptive suspension and massive Brembo brakes keep things composed and under control.
Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over a Black Laguna leather interior, this first-year Grand Cherokee Trackhawk now shows approximately 32,200 miles and was factory equipped with extended leather trim, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, black satin 20" alloy wheels, a trailer hitch, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Acquired by the current owner in 2022, this Trackhawk sports a JLT Performance air intake and a Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system.
This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is now offered with factory literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-owner example showing approximately 32,200 miles
Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 producing factory-rated 707 horsepower
TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission
Electronic limited-slip rear differential
Quadra‑Trac four-wheel-drive system
Finished in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl over Black Laguna leather
Bilstein adaptive dampers and Brembo braking components
Harman Kardon 825-watt premium audio system
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Performance:
6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 engine
TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission
Quadra‑Trac active on-demand 4WD system
Electronic limited-slip rear differential
Bilstein adaptive damping competition suspension
Selec‑Track system with multiple drive modes and Launch Control
Brembo high-performance braking system with yellow calipers
Performance-tuned exhaust system
Interior:
Laguna leather performance seats
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row seats
Heated steering wheel
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Harman Kardon premium audio system
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Carbon fiber interior trim accents
Power-adjustable steering column and front seats with memory
200-mph speedometer
Exterior:
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior paint
20" x 10" Black Satin aluminum wheels
295/45ZR20 all-season performance tires
Bi-xenon HID headlamps with washers
LED tail lamps
Functional hood vents and aggressive Trackhawk fascia
Quad exhaust outlets
Roof-mounted rear spoiler
Safety & Technology:
Adaptive cruise control
Lane departure warning with LaneSense
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection
Full-speed forward collision warning with advanced brake assist
ParkView rear backup camera
Parallel and perpendicular park assist
Keyless Enter-N-Go with remote start
Modifications
JLT Performance cold air intake system
Borla ATAK cat-back exhaust system
Aftermarket door badging
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Michigan and Pennsylvania registration history.
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.