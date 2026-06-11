Auction ended.

26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

Collectible Classics
Bid to $101,000 on 06/11/26
Result
26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (374)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCBGB3ZA1JC067067
Mileage indicated25,800 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 6.0L W12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Driving Video
Play
2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Functions
Play
2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Top Operation
Play
2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Walk Around
Play
2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Imperfections
Play

Description

Introduced for 2017 as the most extreme iteration of the Continental GT platform, the Bentley Continental Supersports arrived as the most powerful Bentley ever produced at the time — drawing on the brand's motorsport heritage to deliver 700 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12, with a 0–60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

This example is finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather and is equipped with 21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels, ceramic-composite brakes, adjustable air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, and a power-operated black soft top with Supersports graphics.

The cabin features heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, wood veneer accents throughout, a Breitling clock, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

Showing less than 26,000 miles, the spark plugs and ignition coils are said to have been replaced in 2022, the convertible top was repaired in August 2022, and an oil change was performed in June 2024.

This low-mile Supersports drop-top is now offered by the selling dealer with the multiple keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • Showing approximately 25,800 miles

  • Powered by a 700 horsepower twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12

  • Finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather

  • Power-operated black convertible top

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 engine

  • ZF 8-speed automatic transaxle

  • All-wheel drive with 40:60 front-to-rear torque split

  • Ceramic-composite ventilated and cross-drilled brakes

  • Air suspension with electronically controlled dampers

  • Variable steering assist

  • 21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Park Distance Control parking sensors

  • Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings

  • Wood veneer dashboard, center console, and door panels

  • Breitling analog clock

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and CD changer

  • Back-up camera

  • Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

  • Paint meter, tire tread depth, and underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Pirelli P Zero tires with 2022 date codes

  • The following servicing is said to have been performed:

    • June 2024: Oil change performed

    • August 2022: Convertible top repaired

    • 2022: Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfection on trunk lid — shown in the gallery

  • Please view the seller’s video highlighting known imperfections

Ownership History

This 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports convertible was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

Last bid
Crisgw
Crisgw
$101,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids79
Views8,190
Bids
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 11 at 6:59 PM
$101,000bid placed 
bsg's avatar
bsg
Jun 11 at 6:59 PM
$100,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 11 at 6:59 PM
$99,500bid placed 
bsg's avatar
bsg
Jun 11 at 6:58 PM
$99,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 11 at 6:58 PM
$98,500bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026