26k-Mile 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Introduced for 2017 as the most extreme iteration of the Continental GT platform, the Bentley Continental Supersports arrived as the most powerful Bentley ever produced at the time — drawing on the brand's motorsport heritage to deliver 700 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12, with a 0–60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds.
This example is finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather and is equipped with 21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels, ceramic-composite brakes, adjustable air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, and a power-operated black soft top with Supersports graphics.
The cabin features heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, wood veneer accents throughout, a Breitling clock, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.
Showing less than 26,000 miles, the spark plugs and ignition coils are said to have been replaced in 2022, the convertible top was repaired in August 2022, and an oil change was performed in June 2024.
This low-mile Supersports drop-top is now offered by the selling dealer with the multiple keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
Showing approximately 25,800 miles
Powered by a 700 horsepower twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12
Finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather
Power-operated black convertible top
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 engine
ZF 8-speed automatic transaxle
All-wheel drive with 40:60 front-to-rear torque split
Ceramic-composite ventilated and cross-drilled brakes
Air suspension with electronically controlled dampers
Variable steering assist
21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels
Bi-xenon headlights
Park Distance Control parking sensors
Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings
Wood veneer dashboard, center console, and door panels
Breitling analog clock
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and CD changer
Back-up camera
Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
Servicing & Documentation
Paint meter, tire tread depth, and underbody photos are available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Pirelli P Zero tires with 2022 date codes
The following servicing is said to have been performed:
June 2024: Oil change performed
August 2022: Convertible top repaired
2022: Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced
Known Imperfections
Imperfection on trunk lid — shown in the gallery
Please view the seller’s video highlighting known imperfections
Ownership History
This 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports convertible was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.