Description

Introduced for 2017 as the most extreme iteration of the Continental GT platform, the Bentley Continental Supersports arrived as the most powerful Bentley ever produced at the time — drawing on the brand's motorsport heritage to deliver 700 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12, with a 0–60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

This example is finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather and is equipped with 21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels, ceramic-composite brakes, adjustable air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, bi-xenon headlights, Park Distance Control, and a power-operated black soft top with Supersports graphics.

The cabin features heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, wood veneer accents throughout, a Breitling clock, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

Showing less than 26,000 miles, the spark plugs and ignition coils are said to have been replaced in 2022, the convertible top was repaired in August 2022, and an oil change was performed in June 2024.

This low-mile Supersports drop-top is now offered by the selling dealer with the multiple keys, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

Showing approximately 25,800 miles

Powered by a 700 horsepower twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12

Finished in Kingfisher Blue over Beluga leather

Power-operated black convertible top

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Twin-turbocharged 6.0L W12 engine

ZF 8-speed automatic transaxle

All-wheel drive with 40:60 front-to-rear torque split

Ceramic-composite ventilated and cross-drilled brakes

Air suspension with electronically controlled dampers

Variable steering assist

21-inch multi-spoke GT3-R wheels

Bi-xenon headlights

Park Distance Control parking sensors

Heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats with memory settings

Wood veneer dashboard, center console, and door panels

Breitling analog clock

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and CD changer

Back-up camera

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Servicing & Documentation

Paint meter, tire tread depth, and underbody photos are available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Pirelli P Zero tires with 2022 date codes

The following servicing is said to have been performed: June 2024: Oil change performed August 2022: Convertible top repaired 2022: Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced



Known Imperfections

Imperfection on trunk lid — shown in the gallery

Please view the seller’s video highlighting known imperfections

Ownership History

This 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports convertible was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title.

Included Items