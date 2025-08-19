Supercharged 2,400-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang GT

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$25,000
Supercharged 2,400-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang GT
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (118)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FA6P8CF3H5343264
Mileage indicated2,400 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineSupercharged 5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRuby Red
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2015 Ford Mustang GT was the most advanced pony car to date, with major changes to its exterior and an all-new, fully independent suspension system adding performance and refinement.

The Mustang’s styling went from retro to aerodynamic, with Ford updating the exterior with an aggressive front fascia and grille, a low greenhouse, and a sleek fastback roofline. Underneath, the independent rear suspension used a lower H-arm, a vertical link, an upper camber link, and a toe link, which resulted in better control during hard acceleration and braking maneuvers, and allowed impressive, near-1g lateral performance. Car and Driver concluded, “The new Mustang GT is a whole mess of fun. It handles better, it’s easier to live with, and it acts like a more expensive car.”

This example started life as a Ruby Red 2017 GT Coupe, then was converted by Modern Muscle Cars of Ocala, Florida, into a supercharged Street Fighter GT. Its 670-horsepower estimate when new was reached with a Roush supercharger backed by a Solo Performance exhaust system. Extra traction and enhanced corner carving is possible with a lowered Eibach suspension and 20” KMC rims wearing Nitto NT 555 tires. The stock cloth seats were upgraded to custom leather trim with matching front and rear stitching and custom center line striping. “Supercharged” badges on the hood, fenders, and rear end hint at what's inside.

This example has traveled under 2,500 miles since new.

This Modern Muscle Cars-modified 2017 Ford Mustang GT is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a removed stock air intake and manifold, a window sticker, and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • GT Coupe converted to a Modern Muscle Cars Street Fighter GT

  • Finished in Ruby Red over custom Black upholstery

  • 20” KMC wheels wearing Nitto tires

  • Supercharged 5.0L “Coyote” V8 factory rated when new at 670 hp

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • 3.15-ratio limited slip axle

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Modifications

  • Street Fighter GT Package by Modern Muscle Cars includes:

    • Roush supercharger

    • Solo Performance axle-back exhaust system

    • Eibach suspension system with 1-inch drop

    • KMC wheels and Nitto tires

    • Leather seats with custom stitching and striping

    • “Supercharged” emblems

Known Imperfections

  • The condition of the paint and body is shown up close in images in the gallery

  • Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Removed stock intake parts

  • Floor mats

  • Window sticker and dealer addendum

Additional Information

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists two open recalls.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2017 FORD MUSTANG GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 2,400-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang GT · No reserve

Current bid
DaBobfather_vwqp
DaBobfather_vwqp
$25,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids8
Views4,067
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DaBobfather_vwqp
Jun 19 at 8:59 PM
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AMGRacing12
Jun 19 at 8:15 PM
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WilliamMitchell_ftbu
Jun 19 at 6:48 PM
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AMGRacing12
Jun 19 at 12:51 PM
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golfntrucker
Jun 19 at 12:23 PM
$14,000bid placed 

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