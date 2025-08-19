Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2015 Ford Mustang GT was the most advanced pony car to date, with major changes to its exterior and an all-new, fully independent suspension system adding performance and refinement.

The Mustang’s styling went from retro to aerodynamic, with Ford updating the exterior with an aggressive front fascia and grille, a low greenhouse, and a sleek fastback roofline. Underneath, the independent rear suspension used a lower H-arm, a vertical link, an upper camber link, and a toe link, which resulted in better control during hard acceleration and braking maneuvers, and allowed impressive, near-1g lateral performance. Car and Driver concluded, “The new Mustang GT is a whole mess of fun. It handles better, it’s easier to live with, and it acts like a more expensive car.”

This example started life as a Ruby Red 2017 GT Coupe, then was converted by Modern Muscle Cars of Ocala, Florida, into a supercharged Street Fighter GT. Its 670-horsepower estimate when new was reached with a Roush supercharger backed by a Solo Performance exhaust system. Extra traction and enhanced corner carving is possible with a lowered Eibach suspension and 20” KMC rims wearing Nitto NT 555 tires. The stock cloth seats were upgraded to custom leather trim with matching front and rear stitching and custom center line striping. “Supercharged” badges on the hood, fenders, and rear end hint at what's inside.

This example has traveled under 2,500 miles since new.

This Modern Muscle Cars-modified 2017 Ford Mustang GT is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a removed stock air intake and manifold, a window sticker, and a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

GT Coupe converted to a Modern Muscle Cars Street Fighter GT

Finished in Ruby Red over custom Black upholstery

20” KMC wheels wearing Nitto tires

Supercharged 5.0L “Coyote” V8 factory rated when new at 670 hp

6-speed automatic transmission

3.15-ratio limited slip axle

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Modifications

Street Fighter GT Package by Modern Muscle Cars includes: Roush supercharger Solo Performance axle-back exhaust system Eibach suspension system with 1-inch drop KMC wheels and Nitto tires Leather seats with custom stitching and striping “Supercharged” emblems



Known Imperfections

The condition of the paint and body is shown up close in images in the gallery

Some wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

Removed stock intake parts

Floor mats

Window sticker and dealer addendum

Additional Information

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists two open recalls.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.