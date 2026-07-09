Description

"The stance of a thick-bodied lizard and the feet of a gecko...A Stingray with an enormous amount of grip...A Z06 without the completely absurd power." Car and Driver knew exactly what made the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport so special — the kind of neck-straining, corner-straightening grip that forced smiles from elated drivers' faces.

Underneath its aggressively styled, flared wide body, the Grand Sport wore a high-tech chassis with a widened track, Z06 suspension bits, and huge brakes hidden by 19" and 20" wheels wearing sticky performance tires. This combo resulted in roadholding well over 1g, as well as intense deceleration from speed. Its torquey 6.2L LT1 V8 engine was equipped with both dry-sump oiling and the dual-mode exhaust system, producing 460 horsepower and enabling a sub-4-second 0–60 mph time with the available paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic transmission.

But it wasn't all neck-snapping performance: optioned with the uplevel 3LT interior and equipped with a convertible top, the Grand Sport was also a luxurious, smooth-riding machine equally at home on a daily commute as it was on the racetrack.

This 16k-mile convertible is so-equipped with the 3LT Preferred Equipment Group, along with two-tone leather upholstery and the Grand Sport Heritage Package. And it's believed to be one of only 98 Grand Sport Convertibles finished in one-year-only Sterling Blue Metallic.

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Convertible is now offered with car show trophies, a window sticker, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Rare 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible in one-year-only Sterling Blue

Finished in Sterling Blue Metallic with a Black convertible top

Two-tone upholstery with Gray/Jet Black bucket seats

3LT Preferred Equipment Group and Grand Sport Heritage Package

19" and 20" wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Super Sport ZP tires

6.2L LT1 V8 engine factory rated when new at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque

8-speed automatic transmission

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery):

3LT Preferred Equipment Group includes: Custom leather-wrapped interior Sueded microfiber upper trim package Napa leather seating surfaces 8" infotainment screen with navigation

Grand Sport Heritage Package includes: Fender hash marks Brushed-aluminum interior hash marks Floor mats with Grand Sport logo

Dry-sump oiling system

Dual-mode exhaust system

4-wheel independent suspension

14" brake rotors with monoblock 6-piston front, 4-piston rear red calipers

Electronic limited-slip differential with auxiliary cooler

Magnetic Selective Ride Control

Performance Traction Management

Heated and ventilated bucket seats

Modifications

Engine dress up kit

Engine cover painted with crossed flags

Underhood liner and trunk mat with crossed flags

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

The following maintenance has been performed: Replaced air filter Replaced battery Four new tires installed with alignment

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2023: Mileage inconsistency – believed to be a clerical error



Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2022. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia from new.

Included Items

Window sticker

Car show trophies

Additional Information

From the seller, "I am the second owner of this exceptionally rare, collector-grade 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible. This car is finished in Sterling Blue Metallic, a highly sought-after, one-year-only factory color that accounts for just 2% of total 2017 production. Out of all C7 Corvettes ever made, only 98 were configured as Grand Sport Convertibles in this color, making this a true modern collectible."