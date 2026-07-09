Auction ended.

16k-Mile 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Convertible

Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
16k-Mile 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Convertible
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1Y13D7XH5115026
Mileage indicated16,600 Miles
LocationWilliamson, Georgia
Engine6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorGray/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

"The stance of a thick-bodied lizard and the feet of a gecko...A Stingray with an enormous amount of grip...A Z06 without the completely absurd power." Car and Driver knew exactly what made the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport so special — the kind of neck-straining, corner-straightening grip that forced smiles from elated drivers' faces.

Underneath its aggressively styled, flared wide body, the Grand Sport wore a high-tech chassis with a widened track, Z06 suspension bits, and huge brakes hidden by 19" and 20" wheels wearing sticky performance tires. This combo resulted in roadholding well over 1g, as well as intense deceleration from speed. Its torquey 6.2L LT1 V8 engine was equipped with both dry-sump oiling and the dual-mode exhaust system, producing 460 horsepower and enabling a sub-4-second 0–60 mph time with the available paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic transmission.

But it wasn't all neck-snapping performance: optioned with the uplevel 3LT interior and equipped with a convertible top, the Grand Sport was also a luxurious, smooth-riding machine equally at home on a daily commute as it was on the racetrack.

This 16k-mile convertible is so-equipped with the 3LT Preferred Equipment Group, along with two-tone leather upholstery and the Grand Sport Heritage Package. And it's believed to be one of only 98 Grand Sport Convertibles finished in one-year-only Sterling Blue Metallic.

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Convertible is now offered with car show trophies, a window sticker, an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Rare 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible in one-year-only Sterling Blue

  • Finished in Sterling Blue Metallic with a Black convertible top

  • Two-tone upholstery with Gray/Jet Black bucket seats

  • 3LT Preferred Equipment Group and Grand Sport Heritage Package

  • 19" and 20" wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Super Sport ZP tires

  • 6.2L LT1 V8 engine factory rated when new at 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery):

  • 3LT Preferred Equipment Group includes:

    • Custom leather-wrapped interior

    • Sueded microfiber upper trim package

    • Napa leather seating surfaces

    • 8" infotainment screen with navigation

  • Grand Sport Heritage Package includes:

    • Fender hash marks

    • Brushed-aluminum interior hash marks

    • Floor mats with Grand Sport logo

  • Dry-sump oiling system

  • Dual-mode exhaust system

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 14" brake rotors with monoblock 6-piston front, 4-piston rear red calipers

  • Electronic limited-slip differential with auxiliary cooler

  • Magnetic Selective Ride Control

  • Performance Traction Management

  • Heated and ventilated bucket seats

Modifications

  • Engine dress up kit

  • Engine cover painted with crossed flags

  • Underhood liner and trunk mat with crossed flags

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • The following maintenance has been performed:

    • Replaced air filter

    • Replaced battery

    • Four new tires installed with alignment

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2023: Mileage inconsistency – believed to be a clerical error

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2022. The included accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia from new.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Car show trophies

Additional Information

From the seller, "I am the second owner of this exceptionally rare, collector-grade 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible. This car is finished in Sterling Blue Metallic, a highly sought-after, one-year-only factory color that accounts for just 2% of total 2017 production. Out of all C7 Corvettes ever made, only 98 were configured as Grand Sport Convertibles in this color, making this a true modern collectible."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

16k-Mile 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 3LT Convertible

Sold to
BlkSum15
BlkSum15
$57,780
Seller
RichardDean_p5nx
RichardDean_p5nx
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids19
Views6,322

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