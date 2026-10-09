Description

“Created for visionaries with the power to turn their ideas into reality, the Mulsanne represents a unique pairing of power and luxury,” said Bentley.

As part of the second-generation Mulsanne range introduced for the 2017 model year, this car carries forward a formula built on hand craftsmanship, effortless power, and old-world presence. Motivation comes from Bentley's celebrated 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8, an engine hand-assembled at the Crewe works. That power is sent through a refined 8-speed ZF automatic transmission to the rear wheels. A self-leveling air suspension continuously adjusts damping to smooth out road imperfections. Inside, artisans at Crewe hand-stitch leather hides and fit sculpted wood veneers, continuing a tradition of bespoke coachbuilding rarely matched in the modern automotive world.

Originally delivered to Bentley San Francisco, this 2017 Bentley Mulsanne short-wheelbase sedan has traveled just over 28,300 miles. Its Black Crystal exterior is complemented by a Camel leather cabin featuring heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. Rear passengers have heated and massaging seats, retractable sunblinds, and burl-wood picnic tables. Further amenities include a Naim for Bentley premium audio system.

This 2017 Bentley Mulsanne is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Bentley’s premier sedan showing just over 28,300 miles

Finished in Beluga paint

Hand-stitched Camel leather upholstery

6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

8-speed ZF automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include:

Self-leveling air suspension with continuous damping control

Hand-stitched leather upholstery

Sculpted wood veneer trim on the dash, doors, and center console

20-inch alloy wheels

Premier Specification Package

Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats

Heated Massaging Rear Seats

Rear-Seat Picnic Tables

Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:

June 2024: Computer reprogrammed Oil and filter changed



Known Imperfections

Cracked front bumper corners

Various body scratches and imperfections

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2019: Accident reported. Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision.



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Nevada, and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Window sticker

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com