Auction ended.

2017 Bentley Mulsanne

Bid to $58,500 on 10/09/26
Result
2017 Bentley Mulsanne
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Ending Fri, Oct 09 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINSCBBF7ZH4HC002677
Mileage indicated28,400 Miles
LocationRamsey, New Jersey
EngineTwin-turbocharged 6.75L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBeluga
Interior colorCamel
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

2017 Bentley Mulsanne Highlights
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Description

“Created for visionaries with the power to turn their ideas into reality, the Mulsanne represents a unique pairing of power and luxury,” said Bentley.

As part of the second-generation Mulsanne range introduced for the 2017 model year, this car carries forward a formula built on hand craftsmanship, effortless power, and old-world presence. Motivation comes from Bentley's celebrated 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8, an engine hand-assembled at the Crewe works. That power is sent through a refined 8-speed ZF automatic transmission to the rear wheels. A self-leveling air suspension continuously adjusts damping to smooth out road imperfections. Inside, artisans at Crewe hand-stitch leather hides and fit sculpted wood veneers, continuing a tradition of bespoke coachbuilding rarely matched in the modern automotive world.

Originally delivered to Bentley San Francisco, this 2017 Bentley Mulsanne short-wheelbase sedan has traveled just over 28,300 miles. Its Black Crystal exterior is complemented by a Camel leather cabin featuring heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats. Rear passengers have heated and massaging seats, retractable sunblinds, and burl-wood picnic tables. Further amenities include a Naim for Bentley premium audio system.

This 2017 Bentley Mulsanne is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Bentley’s premier sedan showing just over 28,300 miles

  • Finished in Beluga paint

  • Hand-stitched Camel leather upholstery

  • 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine

  • 8-speed ZF automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include:

  • Self-leveling air suspension with continuous damping control

  • Hand-stitched leather upholstery

  • Sculpted wood veneer trim on the dash, doors, and center console

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Premier Specification Package

  • Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats

  • Heated Massaging Rear Seats

  • Rear-Seat Picnic Tables

  • Rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • June 2024:

    • Computer reprogrammed

    • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked front bumper corners

  • Various body scratches and imperfections

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2019: Accident reported. Vehicle involved in a rear-end collision.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Nevada, and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Window sticker

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2017 Bentley Mulsanne

Last bid
CT1499
CT1499
$58,500
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids22
Views21,192

Comments & bids

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CT1499's avatar
CT1499
Oct 9 at 6:05 PM
$58,500bid placed 
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BobbySmith_jd1q
Oct 9 at 6:04 PM
$57,500bid placed 
CT1499's avatar
CT1499
Oct 9 at 6:03 PM
$57,000bid placed 
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BobbySmith_jd1q
Oct 9 at 6:02 PM
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sf_25d8li
Oct 9 at 5:54 PM
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GreatNeckLawyer
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sf_25d8li
Oct 9 at 5:45 PM
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GreatNeckLawyer
Oct 9 at 3:28 PM
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sf_25d8li
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John-97yg9y6g
Oct 8 at 11:30 PM
$41,000bid placed 
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GreatNeckLawyer
Oct 7 at 10:14 PM
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69TA
Oct 7 at 12:27 PM
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Drbucklin
Oct 6 at 7:22 PM
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Coinmachine
Sep 30 at 11:21 AM
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John-97yg9y6g
Sep 27 at 9:44 PM
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Grasutu2025
Sep 27 at 7:22 PM
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AS_l9eef0
Sep 27 at 7:06 PM
$30,500bid placed 
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Grasutu2025
Sep 26 at 9:30 PM
$30,000bid placed 
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BobbySmith_jd1q
Sep 26 at 7:32 PM
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Bidder8
Sep 26 at 2:58 AM
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Arthur0407
Sep 25 at 9:29 PM
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Frank73160
Sep 25 at 1:51 AM
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