Auction ended.

2016 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 427

Burnyzz
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
2016 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 427
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (101)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2016COPO-11
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack with White graphics
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

2016 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 427 Walk Around
Play

Description

In the late 1960s, Fred Gibb used a little-known special vehicle ordering system called COPO (or Central Order Production Office) to order one of the rarest Camaros of all time — the one-of-69 ZL1. Gibb and Dick Harrell went on to campaign the laughably underrated, “430”-horsepower ZL1 in the class drag racing wars against the fastest cars from Ford and Chrysler. And in a 10-second flash, the COPOs became legends.

The 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro was a purpose-built factory drag racing machine that honored one of Chevrolet’s most legendary performance traditions. Designed exclusively for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition, the COPO Camaro was not street legal and was produced in limited numbers for serious racers and collectors. Chevrolet revived the COPO name in 2012, and the 2016 model continued the formula of combining modern engineering with classic muscle car heritage.

For 2016, COPO Camaro buyers could choose from engines such as a 350ci supercharged V8 or naturally aspirated powerplants up to 427ci (7.0L), as on this COPO. Power is delivered through a rugged ATI Racing Products TH400 three-speed automatic transmission optimized for quarter-mile performance. Lightweight components, a solid rear axle, racing suspension, and a certified roll cage helped the car achieve outstanding acceleration and consistency on the track. And in a nod to Camaro’s remarkable racing past, only 69 cars were produced each year.

Finished in Black with White graphics this 2016 COPO Camaro is serial number 11 of 69, and as-equipped with the naturally aspirated 427 (7.0L) LSX V8, it is both highly desirable and legendarily quick—so quick, in fact, that they are not street legal.

This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is now offered by the selling dealer on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • Race-prepped 7.0L Chevrolet LSX V8, NHRA rated at 470 hp

  • Race-prepped TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Black with White graphics and a Black interior

  • Legal for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition

Factory Equipment

Special 2016 COPO Camaro racing components include:

  • Interior:

    • Hurst Quarter Stick with neutral safety switch

    • RJS 3-inch driver restraints and window net

    • Dash-installed starter, ignition, fuel pump, fan, and intercooler pump control switches

    • 10,000-rpm tachometer with shift light, oil pressure, fuel pressure, trans temp, coolant temp, and voltage AutoMeter gauges with Bowtie logo

  • Hand-Assembled Engine

    • Chevrolet Performance LSX cast-iron engine block with steel main caps

    • Callies 4340 forged steel “Dragonslayer” crankshaft

    • Callies 4340 H-beam Compstar connecting rods

    • Mahle forged 2618-alloy domed pistons

    • Mahle performance piston rings

    • Clevite H-Series rod and main bearings

    • Chevrolet Performance steel-billet hydraulic roller camshaft

    • High-rpm hydraulic roller lifters (tappets)

    • LS7-style pushrods

    • LS7 1.8:1 ratio rocker arms with roller trunnions

    • PSI Max Life beehive valve springs

    • Fully CNC-ported aluminum LSX-LS7 cylinder heads

    • Chevrolet Performance/Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold

    • Whipple billet aluminum 90 mm throttle body

    • 58 lb/hr fuel injectors

    • Internal wet-sump oil pump

    • Fabricated aluminum 7-quart oil pan

    • Meziere billet electric water pump

    • Production LS7 ignition coils and wires

    • ATI Performance Products Super Damper harmonic balancer

  • Transmission/Rear End

    • ATI Racing TH400 (Turbo 400) transmission case

    • Three-speed automatic gearset

    • Reverse-manual valve body (driver manually commands all shifts)

    • ATI SFI-approved T400 SuperCase

    • High-performance clutch packs and bands for drag-racing use

    • 4-inch aluminum driveshaft with 1350 U-joints and chromoly end caps and slip yoke

    • Strange 9-inch aluminum housing with 35-spline axles, 4.29 gears, and a spool

    • 15x3.5-inch front, 15x10-inch rear Bogart wheels wearing Hoosier drag race tires

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Adjustable Strange front coilover struts, no sway bar

    • Double-adjustable Strange rear coilover shocks, 4-bar adjustable suspension

    • Strange lightweight vented rotors with billet 4-piston calipers

  • Chassis

    • Reinforced subframes, with rear modified to accept special COPO suspension

    • NHRA 8.50-certified Chrome-moly roll cage

Known Imperfections

  • As a race-only vehicle there is no odometer

  • Not street legal

Ownership History

This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

  • COPO Camaro owner’s binder documenting the build

  • User’s Manuals

  • Build sheets

Additional Information

Note: This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered on Bill of Sale only

The seller states, "This a museum piece, one owner car that has never been to the track. This is consigned by the original owner, and his name is on the build certificate in the build book. He states it has never seen the road or the track, having been in a climate controlled facility since the day it was new."

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2016 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 427

Sold to
Mdisp1
Mdisp1
$81,320
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids38
Views9,886

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Mdisp1's avatar
Mdisp1
Jul 30 at 6:11 PM
$76,000bid placed 
Alpha-456's avatar
Alpha-456
Jul 30 at 4:40 PM
$75,500bid placed 
Mdisp1's avatar
Mdisp1
Jul 30 at 3:32 PM
$75,000bid placed 
Go_Bucks' avatar
Go_Bucks
Jul 30 at 3:27 PM
$70,000bid placed 
Mdisp1's avatar
Mdisp1
Jul 30 at 3:20 PM
$60,000bid placed 
Go_Bucks' avatar
Go_Bucks
Jul 30 at 3:18 PM
$52,000bid placed 
Mdisp1's avatar
Mdisp1
Jul 30 at 3:15 PM
$45,000bid placed 
Go_Bucks' avatar
Go_Bucks
Jul 30 at 2:25 PM
$40,000bid placed 
Blvette75's avatar
Blvette75
Jul 30 at 2:23 PM
$36,000bid placed 
Go_Bucks' avatar
Go_Bucks
Jul 30 at 1:36 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Alpha-456's avatar
Alpha-456
Jul 30 at 1:35 AM
$32,000bid placed 
Alpha-456's avatar
Alpha-456
Jul 29 at 11:13 PM
$31,000bid placed 
SL_99np53's avatar
SL_99np53
Jul 29 at 9:49 PM
$30,250bid placed 
Alpha-456's avatar
Alpha-456
Jul 29 at 2:06 AM
$30,000bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Jul 24 at 6:33 PM
$28,250bid placed 
Unlimited123's avatar
Unlimited123
Jul 24 at 6:26 PM
$28,000bid placed 
BBvalu's avatar
BBvalu
Jul 23 at 2:02 AM
$25,500bid placed 
SL_99np53's avatar
SL_99np53
Jul 22 at 7:27 PM
$25,000bid placed 
BBvalu's avatar
BBvalu
Jul 22 at 1:38 PM
$23,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 21 at 2:10 AM
$21,250bid placed 
Scott_Stewart's avatar
Scott_Stewart
Jul 20 at 8:35 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 20 at 5:56 PM
$20,250bid placed 
EdwinSanger_q98n's avatar
EdwinSanger_q98n
Jul 20 at 5:30 PM
$20,000bid placed 
DeweyEast's avatar
DeweyEast
Jul 20 at 3:20 PM
$15,000bid placed 
EdwinSanger_q98n's avatar
EdwinSanger_q98n
Jul 20 at 3:15 PM
$10,000bid placed 
DeweyEast's avatar
DeweyEast
Jul 20 at 3:11 PM
$5,500bid placed 
EdwinSanger_q98n's avatar
EdwinSanger_q98n
Jul 20 at 2:15 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 20 at 1:22 PM
$2,300bid placed 
DeweyEast's avatar
DeweyEast
Jul 20 at 11:43 AM
$2,200bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 20 at 9:02 AM
$2,100bid placed 
DeweyEast's avatar
DeweyEast
Jul 19 at 8:46 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Scott_Stewart's avatar
Scott_Stewart
Jul 19 at 11:04 AM
$1,300bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 19 at 5:37 AM
$1,200bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 19 at 4:55 AM
$1,100bid placed 
Scott_Stewart's avatar
Scott_Stewart
Jul 18 at 1:50 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 18 at 5:55 AM
$300bid placed 
KV_P22RQF's avatar
KV_P22RQF
Jul 17 at 9:51 PM
$200bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jul 17 at 4:37 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026