2016 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 427
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Recommended services
Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube video has been added.
Video gallery
Description
In the late 1960s, Fred Gibb used a little-known special vehicle ordering system called COPO (or Central Order Production Office) to order one of the rarest Camaros of all time — the one-of-69 ZL1. Gibb and Dick Harrell went on to campaign the laughably underrated, “430”-horsepower ZL1 in the class drag racing wars against the fastest cars from Ford and Chrysler. And in a 10-second flash, the COPOs became legends.
The 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro was a purpose-built factory drag racing machine that honored one of Chevrolet’s most legendary performance traditions. Designed exclusively for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition, the COPO Camaro was not street legal and was produced in limited numbers for serious racers and collectors. Chevrolet revived the COPO name in 2012, and the 2016 model continued the formula of combining modern engineering with classic muscle car heritage.
For 2016, COPO Camaro buyers could choose from engines such as a 350ci supercharged V8 or naturally aspirated powerplants up to 427ci (7.0L), as on this COPO. Power is delivered through a rugged ATI Racing Products TH400 three-speed automatic transmission optimized for quarter-mile performance. Lightweight components, a solid rear axle, racing suspension, and a certified roll cage helped the car achieve outstanding acceleration and consistency on the track. And in a nod to Camaro’s remarkable racing past, only 69 cars were produced each year.
Finished in Black with White graphics this 2016 COPO Camaro is serial number 11 of 69, and as-equipped with the naturally aspirated 427 (7.0L) LSX V8, it is both highly desirable and legendarily quick—so quick, in fact, that they are not street legal.
This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is now offered by the selling dealer on Bill of Sale only.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Race-prepped 7.0L Chevrolet LSX V8, NHRA rated at 470 hp
Race-prepped TH400 three-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Black with White graphics and a Black interior
Legal for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition
Factory Equipment
Special 2016 COPO Camaro racing components include:
Interior:
Hurst Quarter Stick with neutral safety switch
RJS 3-inch driver restraints and window net
Dash-installed starter, ignition, fuel pump, fan, and intercooler pump control switches
10,000-rpm tachometer with shift light, oil pressure, fuel pressure, trans temp, coolant temp, and voltage AutoMeter gauges with Bowtie logo
Hand-Assembled Engine
Chevrolet Performance LSX cast-iron engine block with steel main caps
Callies 4340 forged steel “Dragonslayer” crankshaft
Callies 4340 H-beam Compstar connecting rods
Mahle forged 2618-alloy domed pistons
Mahle performance piston rings
Clevite H-Series rod and main bearings
Chevrolet Performance steel-billet hydraulic roller camshaft
High-rpm hydraulic roller lifters (tappets)
LS7-style pushrods
LS7 1.8:1 ratio rocker arms with roller trunnions
PSI Max Life beehive valve springs
Fully CNC-ported aluminum LSX-LS7 cylinder heads
Chevrolet Performance/Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold
Whipple billet aluminum 90 mm throttle body
58 lb/hr fuel injectors
Internal wet-sump oil pump
Fabricated aluminum 7-quart oil pan
Meziere billet electric water pump
Production LS7 ignition coils and wires
ATI Performance Products Super Damper harmonic balancer
Transmission/Rear End
ATI Racing TH400 (Turbo 400) transmission case
Three-speed automatic gearset
Reverse-manual valve body (driver manually commands all shifts)
ATI SFI-approved T400 SuperCase
High-performance clutch packs and bands for drag-racing use
4-inch aluminum driveshaft with 1350 U-joints and chromoly end caps and slip yoke
Strange 9-inch aluminum housing with 35-spline axles, 4.29 gears, and a spool
15x3.5-inch front, 15x10-inch rear Bogart wheels wearing Hoosier drag race tires
Brakes/Suspension
Adjustable Strange front coilover struts, no sway bar
Double-adjustable Strange rear coilover shocks, 4-bar adjustable suspension
Strange lightweight vented rotors with billet 4-piston calipers
Chassis
Reinforced subframes, with rear modified to accept special COPO suspension
NHRA 8.50-certified Chrome-moly roll cage
Known Imperfections
As a race-only vehicle there is no odometer
Not street legal
Ownership History
This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Included Items
COPO Camaro owner’s binder documenting the build
User’s Manuals
Build sheets
Additional Information
Note: This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered on Bill of Sale only
The seller states, "This a museum piece, one owner car that has never been to the track. This is consigned by the original owner, and his name is on the build certificate in the build book. He states it has never seen the road or the track, having been in a climate controlled facility since the day it was new."
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.