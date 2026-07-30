Description

In the late 1960s, Fred Gibb used a little-known special vehicle ordering system called COPO (or Central Order Production Office) to order one of the rarest Camaros of all time — the one-of-69 ZL1. Gibb and Dick Harrell went on to campaign the laughably underrated, “430”-horsepower ZL1 in the class drag racing wars against the fastest cars from Ford and Chrysler. And in a 10-second flash, the COPOs became legends.

The 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro was a purpose-built factory drag racing machine that honored one of Chevrolet’s most legendary performance traditions. Designed exclusively for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition, the COPO Camaro was not street legal and was produced in limited numbers for serious racers and collectors. Chevrolet revived the COPO name in 2012, and the 2016 model continued the formula of combining modern engineering with classic muscle car heritage.

For 2016, COPO Camaro buyers could choose from engines such as a 350ci supercharged V8 or naturally aspirated powerplants up to 427ci (7.0L), as on this COPO. Power is delivered through a rugged ATI Racing Products TH400 three-speed automatic transmission optimized for quarter-mile performance. Lightweight components, a solid rear axle, racing suspension, and a certified roll cage helped the car achieve outstanding acceleration and consistency on the track. And in a nod to Camaro’s remarkable racing past, only 69 cars were produced each year.

Finished in Black with White graphics this 2016 COPO Camaro is serial number 11 of 69, and as-equipped with the naturally aspirated 427 (7.0L) LSX V8, it is both highly desirable and legendarily quick—so quick, in fact, that they are not street legal.

This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is now offered by the selling dealer on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Race-prepped 7.0L Chevrolet LSX V8, NHRA rated at 470 hp

Race-prepped TH400 three-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Black with White graphics and a Black interior

Legal for NHRA Stock and Super Stock competition

Factory Equipment

Special 2016 COPO Camaro racing components include:

Interior: Hurst Quarter Stick with neutral safety switch RJS 3-inch driver restraints and window net Dash-installed starter, ignition, fuel pump, fan, and intercooler pump control switches 10,000-rpm tachometer with shift light, oil pressure, fuel pressure, trans temp, coolant temp, and voltage AutoMeter gauges with Bowtie logo

Hand-Assembled Engine Chevrolet Performance LSX cast-iron engine block with steel main caps Callies 4340 forged steel “Dragonslayer” crankshaft Callies 4340 H-beam Compstar connecting rods Mahle forged 2618-alloy domed pistons Mahle performance piston rings Clevite H-Series rod and main bearings Chevrolet Performance steel-billet hydraulic roller camshaft High-rpm hydraulic roller lifters (tappets) LS7-style pushrods LS7 1.8:1 ratio rocker arms with roller trunnions PSI Max Life beehive valve springs Fully CNC-ported aluminum LSX-LS7 cylinder heads Chevrolet Performance/Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold Whipple billet aluminum 90 mm throttle body 58 lb/hr fuel injectors Internal wet-sump oil pump Fabricated aluminum 7-quart oil pan Meziere billet electric water pump Production LS7 ignition coils and wires ATI Performance Products Super Damper harmonic balancer

Transmission/Rear End ATI Racing TH400 (Turbo 400) transmission case Three-speed automatic gearset Reverse-manual valve body (driver manually commands all shifts) ATI SFI-approved T400 SuperCase High-performance clutch packs and bands for drag-racing use 4-inch aluminum driveshaft with 1350 U-joints and chromoly end caps and slip yoke Strange 9-inch aluminum housing with 35-spline axles, 4.29 gears, and a spool 15x3.5-inch front, 15x10-inch rear Bogart wheels wearing Hoosier drag race tires

Brakes/Suspension Adjustable Strange front coilover struts, no sway bar Double-adjustable Strange rear coilover shocks, 4-bar adjustable suspension Strange lightweight vented rotors with billet 4-piston calipers

Chassis Reinforced subframes, with rear modified to accept special COPO suspension NHRA 8.50-certified Chrome-moly roll cage



Known Imperfections

As a race-only vehicle there is no odometer

Not street legal

Ownership History

This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Included Items

COPO Camaro owner’s binder documenting the build

User’s Manuals

Build sheets

Additional Information

Note: This 2016 Chevrolet COPO Camaro is offered on Bill of Sale only

The seller states, "This a museum piece, one owner car that has never been to the track. This is consigned by the original owner, and his name is on the build certificate in the build book. He states it has never seen the road or the track, having been in a climate controlled facility since the day it was new."

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.