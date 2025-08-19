2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 Serial #001

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$15,000
2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 Serial #001
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (88)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINRE-KTA-001
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack, Green, Red
Interior colorBlack

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE The 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 marked a significant evolution in KTM’s journey from motorcycle manufacturing to motorsports. Developed in collaboration with Reiter Engineering—renowned for its work on Lamborghini GT race cars—the GT4 was a purpose-built track machine designed to compete in the FIA GT4 category. It featured a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis with closed cockpit, a departure from earlier open-top X-Bow models, enhancing both aerodynamics and driver safety. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Audi TFSI engine, the GT4 produced up to 360 horsepower depending on Balance of Performance (BoP) regulations. A Holinger six-speed sequential gearbox delivered power to the rear wheels via an adjustable slip differential. Dry weight was approximately 975 kg. It is believed that fewer than 100 units were produced globally during its initial run. The X-Bow GT4 debuted in the 2015 GT4 European Series and took its first win in its debut at the Circuit Zandvoort round. It also powered Brett Sandberg to the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GTS Championship with multiple wins. This is a rare opportunity to own the first of this noted competition machine.

This example is the first serialized KTM X-Bow GT4. This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is now offered by the selling dealer with a Bill of Sale. Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • Serial RE-KTA-001, making this the first serialized X-Bow GT4

  • 2.0-liter turbocharged Audi TFSI inline-four engine

  • Holinger 6-speed sequential gearbox

  • Rear-wheel drive with adjustable-slip differential

Factory Equipment

  • Carbon fiber monocoque chassis

  • Closed cockpit for enhanced safety

  • Bosch Motorsport ABS and traction control

  • FT3 safety fuel cell (70 or 120 liters)

  • Fire extinguisher system

  • Front wheels: 18x8.5J

  • Rear wheels: 18x10J

  • Race-tuned coil spring suspension and anti-roll bars

Known Imperfections

  • Being a race-only vehicle there is no odometer

  • Crack in the carbon fiber engine cover,

  • Random rock chips and scratches in the clear canopy

  • Shows the patina of a car that has been raced

Ownership History This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. Additional Information Note: This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is offered on Bill of Sale only. This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller. Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 Serial #001 · No reserve

Current bid
KRK
KRK
$15,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids23
Views2,960
How it works
Bids
KRK's avatar
KRK
Jun 22 at 4:12 PM
$15,000bid placed 
MohrSpeed's avatar
MohrSpeed
Jun 22 at 1:24 PM
$13,333bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jun 21 at 12:04 AM
$12,000bid placed 
Crisgw's avatar
Crisgw
Jun 19 at 11:47 PM
$9,750bid placed 
Lexc's avatar
Lexc
Jun 19 at 11:23 PM
$9,500bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026