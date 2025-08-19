Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE The 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 marked a significant evolution in KTM’s journey from motorcycle manufacturing to motorsports. Developed in collaboration with Reiter Engineering—renowned for its work on Lamborghini GT race cars—the GT4 was a purpose-built track machine designed to compete in the FIA GT4 category. It featured a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis with closed cockpit, a departure from earlier open-top X-Bow models, enhancing both aerodynamics and driver safety. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged Audi TFSI engine, the GT4 produced up to 360 horsepower depending on Balance of Performance (BoP) regulations. A Holinger six-speed sequential gearbox delivered power to the rear wheels via an adjustable slip differential. Dry weight was approximately 975 kg. It is believed that fewer than 100 units were produced globally during its initial run. The X-Bow GT4 debuted in the 2015 GT4 European Series and took its first win in its debut at the Circuit Zandvoort round. It also powered Brett Sandberg to the 2016 Pirelli World Challenge GTS Championship with multiple wins. This is a rare opportunity to own the first of this noted competition machine.

This example is the first serialized KTM X-Bow GT4. This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is now offered by the selling dealer with a Bill of Sale. Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Serial RE-KTA-001, making this the first serialized X-Bow GT4

2.0-liter turbocharged Audi TFSI inline-four engine

Holinger 6-speed sequential gearbox

Rear-wheel drive with adjustable-slip differential

Factory Equipment

Carbon fiber monocoque chassis

Closed cockpit for enhanced safety

Bosch Motorsport ABS and traction control

FT3 safety fuel cell (70 or 120 liters)

Fire extinguisher system

Front wheels: 18x8.5J

Rear wheels: 18x10J

Race-tuned coil spring suspension and anti-roll bars

Known Imperfections

Being a race-only vehicle there is no odometer

Crack in the carbon fiber engine cover,

Random rock chips and scratches in the clear canopy

Shows the patina of a car that has been raced

Ownership History This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. Additional Information Note: This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 is offered on Bill of Sale only. This 2015 KTM X-Bow GT4 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller. Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.