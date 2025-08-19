Description

Introduced for the 2010 model year as the high-performance variant of the X150-generation, the XKR paired classic Jaguar proportions and luxury with supercharged V8 power. Constructed on Jag's lightweight aluminum architecture, the XKR featured enhanced suspension tuning, an active limited-slip differential, and aggressive exterior styling, creating a refined yet formidable performance coupe.

This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal upholstery, the coupe is equipped with an Active limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, performance brakes, aerodynamic bodywork, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The leather-trimmed cabin features heated, power-adjustable sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, navigation, premium audio, and more.

Showing approximately 34,250 miles, this final-year XKR has been registered in the Southeastern U.S. since new.

This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final-year XKR showing approximately 34,250 miles

Supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque

6-speed automatic transmission

Active limited-slip rear differential

Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Adaptive suspension

Performance braking system

Heated power-adjustable front sport seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Navigation

Premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system equipped with Dolby ProLogic II surround sound

Keyless entry and push-button ignition

Xenon headlights

20” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following items have been replaced: Aluminum cooling pipe pieces (in place of stock plastic) Thermostat housing and water pump



According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:

January 2026: Oil and filter change Spark plugs, lower control arm bushing, and sway bar link replaced



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2023: Accident reported: minor damage September 2022: Damage reported November 2018: Vehicle inspected for prior damage; Very minor damage reported; cosmetic repairs found to left side, rear-end January 2018: Accident reported; vehicle hit by a falling object

Windshield rubber seal shows cracking along cowl

Door insert material is separating from door panel

The owner states that the January 5, 2018 CARFAX entry resulted from a box falling in the garage and striking the quarter panel, which was subsequently repainted. The owner further notes that the May 9, 2023 CARFAX entry reflects a bumper scrape, and that both incidents involved paintwork.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and South Carolina. The current owner acquired the XKR in 2026.