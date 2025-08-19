34k-Mile 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2010 model year as the high-performance variant of the X150-generation, the XKR paired classic Jaguar proportions and luxury with supercharged V8 power. Constructed on Jag's lightweight aluminum architecture, the XKR featured enhanced suspension tuning, an active limited-slip differential, and aggressive exterior styling, creating a refined yet formidable performance coupe.
This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal upholstery, the coupe is equipped with an Active limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, performance brakes, aerodynamic bodywork, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The leather-trimmed cabin features heated, power-adjustable sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, navigation, premium audio, and more.
Showing approximately 34,250 miles, this final-year XKR has been registered in the Southeastern U.S. since new.
This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final-year XKR showing approximately 34,250 miles
Supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque
6-speed automatic transmission
Active limited-slip rear differential
Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Adaptive suspension
Performance braking system
Heated power-adjustable front sport seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Navigation
Premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system equipped with Dolby ProLogic II surround sound
Keyless entry and push-button ignition
Xenon headlights
20” alloy wheels
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:
Aluminum cooling pipe pieces (in place of stock plastic)
Thermostat housing and water pump
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:
January 2026:
Oil and filter change
Spark plugs, lower control arm bushing, and sway bar link replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2023: Accident reported: minor damage
September 2022: Damage reported
November 2018: Vehicle inspected for prior damage; Very minor damage reported; cosmetic repairs found to left side, rear-end
January 2018: Accident reported; vehicle hit by a falling object
Windshield rubber seal shows cracking along cowl
Door insert material is separating from door panel
The owner states that the January 5, 2018 CARFAX entry resulted from a box falling in the garage and striking the quarter panel, which was subsequently repainted. The owner further notes that the May 9, 2023 CARFAX entry reflects a bumper scrape, and that both incidents involved paintwork.
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and South Carolina. The current owner acquired the XKR in 2026.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.