34k-Mile 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe

7 days
$10,000
34k-Mile 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA4DC7FMB55122
Mileage indicated34,250 Miles
LocationMurrells Inlet, South Carolina
EngineSupercharged 5.0L DOHC AJ-V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPolaris White
Interior colorWarm Charcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Introduced for the 2010 model year as the high-performance variant of the X150-generation, the XKR paired classic Jaguar proportions and luxury with supercharged V8 power. Constructed on Jag's lightweight aluminum architecture, the XKR featured enhanced suspension tuning, an active limited-slip differential, and aggressive exterior styling, creating a refined yet formidable performance coupe.

This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal upholstery, the coupe is equipped with an Active limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, performance brakes, aerodynamic bodywork, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The leather-trimmed cabin features heated, power-adjustable sport seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, navigation, premium audio, and more.

Showing approximately 34,250 miles, this final-year XKR has been registered in the Southeastern U.S. since new.

This 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final-year XKR showing approximately 34,250 miles

  • Supercharged 5.0-liter AJ-V8 factory rated at 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed automatic transmission

  • Active limited-slip rear differential

  • Finished in Polaris White over Warm Charcoal leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Adaptive suspension

  • Performance braking system

  • Heated power-adjustable front sport seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Navigation

  • Premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system equipped with Dolby ProLogic II surround sound

  • Keyless entry and push-button ignition

  • Xenon headlights

  • 20” alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:

    • Aluminum cooling pipe pieces (in place of stock plastic)

    • Thermostat housing and water pump

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • January 2026:

    • Oil and filter change

    • Spark plugs, lower control arm bushing, and sway bar link replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • March 2023: Accident reported: minor damage

    • September 2022: Damage reported

    • November 2018: Vehicle inspected for prior damage; Very minor damage reported; cosmetic repairs found to left side, rear-end

    • January 2018: Accident reported; vehicle hit by a falling object

  • Windshield rubber seal shows cracking along cowl

  • Door insert material is separating from door panel

The owner states that the January 5, 2018 CARFAX entry resulted from a box falling in the garage and striking the quarter panel, which was subsequently repainted. The owner further notes that the May 9, 2023 CARFAX entry reflects a bumper scrape, and that both incidents involved paintwork.

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Florida and South Carolina. The current owner acquired the XKR in 2026.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34k-Mile 2015 Jaguar XKR Coupe

Current bid
BarrySims_OBX1
BarrySims_OBX1
$10,000
Seller
Bobocruise
Bobocruise
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views1,755

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