Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Model A Coupe was produced from 1928 through 1931, and its all-steel body, simple ladder frame, and clean proportions made it one of the most-used foundations in American street rodding history. The two-door coupe body style in particular has been a favorite of builders for decades thanks to its compact proportions and just-right stance when lowered. This Model A Coupe was reportedly painted in the mid-1960s by a longtime owner who kept it until the seller's acquisition in 2022. The car was converted into a street rod between 2015 and 2016 by the previous owner by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, using a custom-fabricated frame. Power comes from a Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine rated at 290 horsepower, backed by a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a 3.70:1 open differential.
The all-steel body, which reportedly dates to 1931, retains portions of its 1964 black paint, with fenders repainted during the 2015–2016 build. The interior was trimmed by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs in white and black vinyl with black carpet and a custom headliner.
This Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod is offered with refurbishment photos, records, and a clean Kansas title in the name of the seller's trust and listing it as a "2015 AVSE 1931 Ford Model A."
Highlights
All-steel body on a custom Lund Street Rods frame
Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine
700R4 automatic transmission with overdrive
Owned from 1964 to 2022 by a single family
Approximately 7,400 miles since build completion
Equipment
Engine & Drivetrain:
Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine, rated at 290 horsepower
Edelbrock EPS aluminum intake manifold
Edelbrock AVS2 600 CFM carburetor
Pertronix distributor
Stock exhaust manifolds
MagnaFlow mufflers with rear-exit turndown exhaust
Walker radiator with custom shroud
700R4 overdrive automatic transmission
Ford 9-inch rear axle, 3.70:1 open differential
Suspension & Brakes:
Custom Lund Street Rods frame
Pete & Jakes dropped front axle
McGaughy's front coilover suspension
Rear coilover suspension
Front disc brakes using 1973–1976 Mopar rotors and 1982–1987 Camaro calipers
Rear 11-inch drum brakes
Brake components by Super Bell Axle Company
Vega steering box, manual steering
Electrical & Fuel:
Ron Francis wiring harness
Odyssey AGM battery replaced within last 24 months, mounted behind passenger seat
Electrical master disconnect and fuel shutoff located under vehicle
Tanks Inc. stock-style fuel tank relocated to trunk, approximately 16-gallon capacity
Exterior
All-steel body
Green-painted frame, rear axle housing, and chassis components
Chrome steel wheels with green-painted centers
Green-painted steel wheels wearing wide whitewall tires
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Chrome headlight buckets
Radiator cap ornament
Front windshield and rear window open as designed
Interior & Instruments:
White and black vinyl upholstery by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs
Black carpet and custom headliner
Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel
Full set of Marshall gauges
GPS-based speedometer
USB charging port behind driver's seat
Vintage Air climate control system
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Servicing under current ownership is said to have included the following:
Transmission pan resealed
Exhaust manifolds coated
Water pump replaced
Oil and filter changes
Known Imperfections
Imagines detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery
Several corrosion areas present on body
Air-conditioning system needs to be serviced
Transmission leaks fluid after sitting for long periods
GPS-based speedometer takes time to calibrate while driving
Ownership History
This Model A Coupe was reportedly owned by one individual from 1964 through 2022. The street rod conversion was completed in 2015–2016 by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, and the vehicle was acquired by the seller in 2022.
Included Items
Refurbishment photos and records
Additional Information
The car is titled with the make "2015 ASVE" (Assembled Vehicle), model "1931 Ford Model A," and Kansas Assigned Number "KS00345651."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.