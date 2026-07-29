Auction ended.

Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod

Bid to $26,000 on 07/29/26
Result
Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (215)

Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINKS00345651
Mileage indicated7,550 Miles TMU
LocationDesoto, Kansas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1931 Ford Model A-Start Up
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1931 Ford Model A-Driving POV
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1931 Ford Model A-Drive By
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Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod Spinning Tires
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Ford Model A Coupe-Walk Around
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Ford Model A Coupe-Interior
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Description

The Ford Model A Coupe was produced from 1928 through 1931, and its all-steel body, simple ladder frame, and clean proportions made it one of the most-used foundations in American street rodding history. The two-door coupe body style in particular has been a favorite of builders for decades thanks to its compact proportions and just-right stance when lowered. This Model A Coupe was reportedly painted in the mid-1960s by a longtime owner who kept it until the seller's acquisition in 2022. The car was converted into a street rod between 2015 and 2016 by the previous owner by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, using a custom-fabricated frame. Power comes from a Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine rated at 290 horsepower, backed by a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a 3.70:1 open differential.

The all-steel body, which reportedly dates to 1931, retains portions of its 1964 black paint, with fenders repainted during the 2015–2016 build. The interior was trimmed by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs in white and black vinyl with black carpet and a custom headliner.

This Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod is offered with refurbishment photos, records, and a clean Kansas title in the name of the seller's trust and listing it as a "2015 AVSE 1931 Ford Model A."

Highlights

  • All-steel body on a custom Lund Street Rods frame

  • Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine

  • 700R4 automatic transmission with overdrive

  • Owned from 1964 to 2022 by a single family

  • Approximately 7,400 miles since build completion

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine, rated at 290 horsepower

  • Edelbrock EPS aluminum intake manifold

  • Edelbrock AVS2 600 CFM carburetor

  • Pertronix distributor

  • Stock exhaust manifolds

  • MagnaFlow mufflers with rear-exit turndown exhaust

  • Walker radiator with custom shroud

  • 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

  • Ford 9-inch rear axle, 3.70:1 open differential

Suspension & Brakes:

  • Custom Lund Street Rods frame

  • Pete & Jakes dropped front axle

  • McGaughy's front coilover suspension

  • Rear coilover suspension

  • Front disc brakes using 1973–1976 Mopar rotors and 1982–1987 Camaro calipers

  • Rear 11-inch drum brakes

  • Brake components by Super Bell Axle Company

  • Vega steering box, manual steering

Electrical & Fuel:

  • Ron Francis wiring harness

  • Odyssey AGM battery replaced within last 24 months, mounted behind passenger seat

  • Electrical master disconnect and fuel shutoff located under vehicle

  • Tanks Inc. stock-style fuel tank relocated to trunk, approximately 16-gallon capacity

Exterior

  • All-steel body

  • Green-painted frame, rear axle housing, and chassis components

  • Chrome steel wheels with green-painted centers

  • Green-painted steel wheels wearing wide whitewall tires

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Chrome headlight buckets

  • Radiator cap ornament

  • Front windshield and rear window open as designed

Interior & Instruments:

  • White and black vinyl upholstery by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs

  • Black carpet and custom headliner

  • Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel

  • Full set of Marshall gauges

  • GPS-based speedometer

  • USB charging port behind driver's seat

  • Vintage Air climate control system

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Servicing under current ownership is said to have included the following:

    • Transmission pan resealed

    • Exhaust manifolds coated

    • Water pump replaced

    • Oil and filter changes

Known Imperfections

  • Imagines detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • Several corrosion areas present on body

  • Air-conditioning system needs to be serviced

  • Transmission leaks fluid after sitting for long periods

  • GPS-based speedometer takes time to calibrate while driving

Ownership History

This Model A Coupe was reportedly owned by one individual from 1964 through 2022. The street rod conversion was completed in 2015–2016 by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, and the vehicle was acquired by the seller in 2022.

Included Items

  • Refurbishment photos and records

Additional Information

The car is titled with the make "2015 ASVE" (Assembled Vehicle), model "1931 Ford Model A," and Kansas Assigned Number "KS00345651."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod

Last bid
KCbowtie
KCbowtie
$26,000
Seller
1976Squarebodychevy
1976Squarebodychevy
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids14
Views14,226

Comments & bids

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KCbowtie's avatar
KCbowtie
Jul 29 at 6:14 PM
$26,000bid placed 
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DB_3yfflf
Jul 29 at 1:35 PM
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Mogy214
Jul 17 at 10:23 PM
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TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
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40t
Jul 17 at 7:17 PM
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TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 17 at 5:08 PM
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40t
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TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 17 at 5:06 PM
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MG1978_1red
Jul 17 at 1:57 PM
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Jul 16 at 11:08 PM
$300bid placed 
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Jul 16 at 5:36 PM
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