Description

The Ford Model A Coupe was produced from 1928 through 1931, and its all-steel body, simple ladder frame, and clean proportions made it one of the most-used foundations in American street rodding history. The two-door coupe body style in particular has been a favorite of builders for decades thanks to its compact proportions and just-right stance when lowered. This Model A Coupe was reportedly painted in the mid-1960s by a longtime owner who kept it until the seller's acquisition in 2022. The car was converted into a street rod between 2015 and 2016 by the previous owner by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, using a custom-fabricated frame. Power comes from a Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine rated at 290 horsepower, backed by a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear axle with a 3.70:1 open differential.

The all-steel body, which reportedly dates to 1931, retains portions of its 1964 black paint, with fenders repainted during the 2015–2016 build. The interior was trimmed by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs in white and black vinyl with black carpet and a custom headliner.

This Ford Model A Coupe Street Rod is offered with refurbishment photos, records, and a clean Kansas title in the name of the seller's trust and listing it as a "2015 AVSE 1931 Ford Model A."

Highlights

All-steel body on a custom Lund Street Rods frame

Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine

700R4 automatic transmission with overdrive

Owned from 1964 to 2022 by a single family

Approximately 7,400 miles since build completion

Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

Chevrolet Performance 350ci crate engine, rated at 290 horsepower

Edelbrock EPS aluminum intake manifold

Edelbrock AVS2 600 CFM carburetor

Pertronix distributor

Stock exhaust manifolds

MagnaFlow mufflers with rear-exit turndown exhaust

Walker radiator with custom shroud

700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

Ford 9-inch rear axle, 3.70:1 open differential

Suspension & Brakes:

Custom Lund Street Rods frame

Pete & Jakes dropped front axle

McGaughy's front coilover suspension

Rear coilover suspension

Front disc brakes using 1973–1976 Mopar rotors and 1982–1987 Camaro calipers

Rear 11-inch drum brakes

Brake components by Super Bell Axle Company

Vega steering box, manual steering

Electrical & Fuel:

Ron Francis wiring harness

Odyssey AGM battery replaced within last 24 months, mounted behind passenger seat

Electrical master disconnect and fuel shutoff located under vehicle

Tanks Inc. stock-style fuel tank relocated to trunk, approximately 16-gallon capacity

Exterior

All-steel body

Green-painted frame, rear axle housing, and chassis components

Chrome steel wheels with green-painted centers

Green-painted steel wheels wearing wide whitewall tires

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Chrome headlight buckets

Radiator cap ornament

Front windshield and rear window open as designed

Interior & Instruments:

White and black vinyl upholstery by J&J Upholstery of Colorado Springs

Black carpet and custom headliner

Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel

Full set of Marshall gauges

GPS-based speedometer

USB charging port behind driver's seat

Vintage Air climate control system

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Servicing under current ownership is said to have included the following: Transmission pan resealed Exhaust manifolds coated Water pump replaced Oil and filter changes



Known Imperfections

Imagines detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

Several corrosion areas present on body

Air-conditioning system needs to be serviced

Transmission leaks fluid after sitting for long periods

GPS-based speedometer takes time to calibrate while driving

Ownership History

This Model A Coupe was reportedly owned by one individual from 1964 through 2022. The street rod conversion was completed in 2015–2016 by Lund Street Rods of Pueblo, Colorado, and the vehicle was acquired by the seller in 2022.

Included Items

Refurbishment photos and records

Additional Information

The car is titled with the make "2015 ASVE" (Assembled Vehicle), model "1931 Ford Model A," and Kansas Assigned Number "KS00345651."