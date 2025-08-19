2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible

7 days
$9,000
2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (104)

Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA6E7XE8K09207
Mileage indicated60,000 Miles
LocationCocoa, Florida
EngineSupercharged 3.0L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Sapphire Metallic
Interior colorJet and Camel
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

The F-Type arrived for 2014 as Jaguar's first dedicated two-seat sports car since the E-Type bowed out in 1975 — a statement of intent from a company that had spent decades producing distinguished grand tourers but had largely ceded the pure sports car segment to Stuttgart and Maranello. The supercharged V6 convertible occupied the sweet spot in the F-Type lineup at launch: lighter than the V8 cars and possessing a supercharged soundtrack that drew comparisons to the best-sounding sixes in the business.

This 2014 F-Type roadster is finished in Dark Sapphire Metallic over a two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather interior with a beige convertible top. According to the included reproduction window sticker, the car left the factory with nearly $10,000 in options when new, resulting in an original retail price of $80,850. Features include extended leather trim over the 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, a Meridian audio system with navigation, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The car has been registered in Florida since new, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023. Service under current ownership has included replacement of gaskets, cooling and ignition system components, and various braking and suspension parts, and more as shown in the service records viewable in the photo gallery.

This 2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, the manufacturer’s literature, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Supercharged 3.0-liter V6, 8-speed automatic

  • Dark Sapphire Metallic over two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather

  • Premium 1, Vision 1, Climate, and Extended Leather packages

  • Showing approximately 60,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Supercharged 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6

  • 8-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

  • Dual stainless-steel exhaust with polished tailpipes

  • Meridian sound system with navigation

  • 19-inch Centrifuge Web Spoke alloy wheels

  • Beige power-operated convertible top

  • 14-way performance front seats

  • Auto-leveling projector beam headlamps

  • Automatic climate control

  • Bluetooth connectivity

Servicing & Recent Work

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Highlights from the accompanying service records includes (see gallery for full details):

  • June 2026:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • March 2026:

    • Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced

    • Air conditioning system serviced

    • Convertible top cover fins replaced

  • December 2023:

    • Fuel injectors 1-3 replaced

  • November 2023:

    • Battery replaced

    • Drive belts replaced

    • Various cooling system components replaced

    • Various engine gaskets replaced

  • September 2023:

    • Brake and rear differential fluid flushed

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches consistent with mileage and use

  • Dent on right side near convertible top fender

  • Jaguar badge flaking

  • Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2014 Jaguar F-Type was acquired by the seller in 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one previous owner and registration history in Florida since new.

Included Items

  • Reproduction window sticker

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible

Current bid
MattDavis_9a3o
MattDavis_9a3o
$9,000
Seller
Rkeytech
Rkeytech
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,734
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MattDavis_9a3o
Jun 20 at 3:25 PM
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Jun 19 at 2:33 PM
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JamesWalsh_5syf
Jun 19 at 2:33 PM
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MattDavis_9a3o
Jun 19 at 2:13 PM
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Crisgw
Jun 19 at 2:02 PM
$6,250bid placed 

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