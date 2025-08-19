2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:20 PM UTC
Description
The F-Type arrived for 2014 as Jaguar's first dedicated two-seat sports car since the E-Type bowed out in 1975 — a statement of intent from a company that had spent decades producing distinguished grand tourers but had largely ceded the pure sports car segment to Stuttgart and Maranello. The supercharged V6 convertible occupied the sweet spot in the F-Type lineup at launch: lighter than the V8 cars and possessing a supercharged soundtrack that drew comparisons to the best-sounding sixes in the business.
This 2014 F-Type roadster is finished in Dark Sapphire Metallic over a two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather interior with a beige convertible top. According to the included reproduction window sticker, the car left the factory with nearly $10,000 in options when new, resulting in an original retail price of $80,850. Features include extended leather trim over the 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, a Meridian audio system with navigation, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
The car has been registered in Florida since new, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023. Service under current ownership has included replacement of gaskets, cooling and ignition system components, and various braking and suspension parts, and more as shown in the service records viewable in the photo gallery.
This 2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, the manufacturer’s literature, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Supercharged 3.0-liter V6, 8-speed automatic
Dark Sapphire Metallic over two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather
Premium 1, Vision 1, Climate, and Extended Leather packages
Showing approximately 60,000 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Supercharged 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6
8-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS
Dual stainless-steel exhaust with polished tailpipes
Meridian sound system with navigation
19-inch Centrifuge Web Spoke alloy wheels
Beige power-operated convertible top
14-way performance front seats
Auto-leveling projector beam headlamps
Automatic climate control
Bluetooth connectivity
Servicing & Recent Work
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Highlights from the accompanying service records includes (see gallery for full details):
June 2026:
Oil and filter changed
March 2026:
Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced
Air conditioning system serviced
Convertible top cover fins replaced
December 2023:
Fuel injectors 1-3 replaced
November 2023:
Battery replaced
Drive belts replaced
Various cooling system components replaced
Various engine gaskets replaced
September 2023:
Brake and rear differential fluid flushed
Known Imperfections
Scratches consistent with mileage and use
Dent on right side near convertible top fender
Jaguar badge flaking
Creases on upholstery
Ownership History
This 2014 Jaguar F-Type was acquired by the seller in 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one previous owner and registration history in Florida since new.
Included Items
Reproduction window sticker
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.