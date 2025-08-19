Description

The F-Type arrived for 2014 as Jaguar's first dedicated two-seat sports car since the E-Type bowed out in 1975 — a statement of intent from a company that had spent decades producing distinguished grand tourers but had largely ceded the pure sports car segment to Stuttgart and Maranello. The supercharged V6 convertible occupied the sweet spot in the F-Type lineup at launch: lighter than the V8 cars and possessing a supercharged soundtrack that drew comparisons to the best-sounding sixes in the business.

This 2014 F-Type roadster is finished in Dark Sapphire Metallic over a two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather interior with a beige convertible top. According to the included reproduction window sticker, the car left the factory with nearly $10,000 in options when new, resulting in an original retail price of $80,850. Features include extended leather trim over the 14-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, a Meridian audio system with navigation, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The car has been registered in Florida since new, and it was acquired by the seller in 2023. Service under current ownership has included replacement of gaskets, cooling and ignition system components, and various braking and suspension parts, and more as shown in the service records viewable in the photo gallery.

This 2014 Jaguar F-Type Convertible is now offered with a reproduction window sticker, the manufacturer’s literature, some service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Supercharged 3.0-liter V6, 8-speed automatic

Dark Sapphire Metallic over two-tone Jet and Camel extended leather

Premium 1, Vision 1, Climate, and Extended Leather packages

Showing approximately 60,000 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Supercharged 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve V6

8-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel vented disc brakes with ABS

Dual stainless-steel exhaust with polished tailpipes

Meridian sound system with navigation

19-inch Centrifuge Web Spoke alloy wheels

Beige power-operated convertible top

14-way performance front seats

Auto-leveling projector beam headlamps

Automatic climate control

Bluetooth connectivity

Servicing & Recent Work

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Highlights from the accompanying service records includes (see gallery for full details):

June 2026: Oil and filter changed

March 2026: Spark plugs and ignition coils replaced Air conditioning system serviced Convertible top cover fins replaced

December 2023: Fuel injectors 1-3 replaced

November 2023: Battery replaced Drive belts replaced Various cooling system components replaced Various engine gaskets replaced

September 2023: Brake and rear differential fluid flushed



Known Imperfections

Scratches consistent with mileage and use

Dent on right side near convertible top fender

Jaguar badge flaking

Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2014 Jaguar F-Type was acquired by the seller in 2023. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one previous owner and registration history in Florida since new.

Included Items