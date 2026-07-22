Auction ended.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed

Bid to $35,001 on 07/22/26
Result
2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed
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Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YL2D74E5116723
Mileage indicated42,700 Miles
LocationLeander, Texas
Engine6.2L LT1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorKalahari
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed Walk Around & Ride Along
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2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed Cold Start
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2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed Ride Along
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Description

Introduced for the 2014 model year, the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7) represented a comprehensive redesign of America's sports car, featuring an aluminum chassis, a direct-injected 6.2-liter LT1 V8, and a driver-focused cockpit. When equipped with the optional Z51 Performance Package, C7 Stingrays benefited from a dry-sump oiling system, electronic limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, performance suspension tuning, transmission and differential coolers, and a dual-mode performance exhaust system.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is finished in Torch Red over a Kalahari leather interior and is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 paired with a seven-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Matching. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a replacement engine and clutch, as well as related components, were installed at a Chevrolet dealer in October 2020.

Factory equipment includes the Z51 Performance Package, 3LT Premium Equipment Group, carbon-fiber interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated seats, and both a color-matched and transparent targa roof panel.

The car has been fitted with XPEL paint protection film, tinted windows, gloss-black powder-coated factory wheels, Z06-style aerodynamic components, and Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires tires.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 is now offered with a cover the owner's manuals, two key fobs, two targa roof panels, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

  • Powered by a warranty-replaced 6.2L LT1 V8 installed at approximately 25,600 miles

  • 7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching

  • Z51 Performance Package

  • 3LT Premium Equipment Group

  • Finished in Torch Red over Kalahari leather

  • Factory dual-mode performance exhaust

  • Color-matched roof panel and transparent roof panel

  • Carbon-fiber interior trim

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical:

    • 6.2L LT1 V8 engine

    • 7-speed manual transmission

    • Active Rev Matching

    • Z51 Performance Package

    • Dry-sump oiling system

    • Electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD)

    • Performance suspension

    • Differential cooler

    • Transmission cooler

    • Dual-mode performance exhaust system

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Selectable drive modes

  • Interior:

    • 3LT Premium Equipment Group

    • Kalahari leather interior

    • Heated seats

    • Ventilated seats

    • Head-up display

    • Navigation system

    • Bose premium audio system

    • Bluetooth connectivity

    • Carbon-fiber interior trim

    • Premium leather-wrapped dashboard and door panels

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Exterior:

    • Torch Red paint

    • Removable body-color roof panel

    • Removable transparent roof panel

    • HID headlamps

    • Rear spoiler

    • Z51-specific exterior equipment

Modifications

  • XPEL paint protection film applied to the front of the vehicle

  • Window tint

  • Z06-style front splitter

  • Z06-style front grille with brake cooling ducts

  • Z06-style side skirts

  • Rear bumper air diffusers

  • Low-profile mud flaps

  • Factory wheels powder-coated in gloss black

  • Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires

  • Cobra radar detector

  • Coco floor mats

  • ProClip phone mount

  • Rear bumper and spoiler treated with XPEL

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the engine, clutch assembly, and various related components were replaced at 25,687 miles in October 2020 by a Chevrolet dealer prior to the seller's acquisition. The seller notes that the engine replacement occurred due to a spun bearing.

  • According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:

    • 2025:

      • Brake fluid flush performed

      • Oil and filter changed

      • VIN glass etching completed

    • 2024:

      • Wiper blades replaced

      • Battery, brake, fluid, and drivability checks performed

      • Oil and filter changed

      • Two-wheel alignment performed

The seller reports that Mobil 1 Supercar 10w40 oil has been used and that the following servicing has been completed:

  • Cooling system, differential, transmission, and brake/clutch fluids have been changed

  • Interstate AGM battery installed

  • Front brake rotors and high-flow air-filter installed

  • Fuel rail covers replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • July 2016:

      • Damage reported: minor damage

      • Damage to rear

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Wear on leather upholstery

From the seller: "The damage to the rear was a scrape with a bush. The issue was resolved."

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists Wisconsin and Texas registration history. The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items

  • Transparent glass roof panel

  • Color-matched roof panel

  • Factory roof storage bag

  • Owner's manuals

  • Two key fobs

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed

Last bid
Lumpmeister60
Lumpmeister60
$35,001
Seller
TorchRedZ51
TorchRedZ51
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids37
Views10,153

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