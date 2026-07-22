2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 7-Speed
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 2014 model year, the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7) represented a comprehensive redesign of America's sports car, featuring an aluminum chassis, a direct-injected 6.2-liter LT1 V8, and a driver-focused cockpit. When equipped with the optional Z51 Performance Package, C7 Stingrays benefited from a dry-sump oiling system, electronic limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, performance suspension tuning, transmission and differential coolers, and a dual-mode performance exhaust system.
This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is finished in Torch Red over a Kalahari leather interior and is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 paired with a seven-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Matching. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a replacement engine and clutch, as well as related components, were installed at a Chevrolet dealer in October 2020.
Factory equipment includes the Z51 Performance Package, 3LT Premium Equipment Group, carbon-fiber interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated seats, and both a color-matched and transparent targa roof panel.
The car has been fitted with XPEL paint protection film, tinted windows, gloss-black powder-coated factory wheels, Z06-style aerodynamic components, and Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires tires.
This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 is now offered with a cover the owner's manuals, two key fobs, two targa roof panels, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the name of the seller's trust.
Highlights
Powered by a warranty-replaced 6.2L LT1 V8 installed at approximately 25,600 miles
7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching
Z51 Performance Package
3LT Premium Equipment Group
Finished in Torch Red over Kalahari leather
Factory dual-mode performance exhaust
Color-matched roof panel and transparent roof panel
Carbon-fiber interior trim
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Mechanical:
6.2L LT1 V8 engine
7-speed manual transmission
Active Rev Matching
Z51 Performance Package
Dry-sump oiling system
Electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD)
Performance suspension
Differential cooler
Transmission cooler
Dual-mode performance exhaust system
Four-wheel disc brakes
Selectable drive modes
Interior:
3LT Premium Equipment Group
Kalahari leather interior
Heated seats
Ventilated seats
Head-up display
Navigation system
Bose premium audio system
Bluetooth connectivity
Carbon-fiber interior trim
Premium leather-wrapped dashboard and door panels
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Exterior:
Torch Red paint
Removable body-color roof panel
Removable transparent roof panel
HID headlamps
Rear spoiler
Z51-specific exterior equipment
Modifications
XPEL paint protection film applied to the front of the vehicle
Window tint
Z06-style front splitter
Z06-style front grille with brake cooling ducts
Z06-style side skirts
Rear bumper air diffusers
Low-profile mud flaps
Factory wheels powder-coated in gloss black
Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires
Cobra radar detector
Coco floor mats
ProClip phone mount
Rear bumper and spoiler treated with XPEL
Servicing & Documentation
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the engine, clutch assembly, and various related components were replaced at 25,687 miles in October 2020 by a Chevrolet dealer prior to the seller's acquisition. The seller notes that the engine replacement occurred due to a spun bearing.
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed:
2025:
Brake fluid flush performed
Oil and filter changed
VIN glass etching completed
2024:
Wiper blades replaced
Battery, brake, fluid, and drivability checks performed
Oil and filter changed
Two-wheel alignment performed
The seller reports that Mobil 1 Supercar 10w40 oil has been used and that the following servicing has been completed:
Cooling system, differential, transmission, and brake/clutch fluids have been changed
Interstate AGM battery installed
Front brake rotors and high-flow air-filter installed
Fuel rail covers replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
July 2016:
Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to rear
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Wear on leather upholstery
From the seller: "The damage to the rear was a scrape with a bush. The issue was resolved."
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists Wisconsin and Texas registration history. The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.
Included Items
Transparent glass roof panel
Color-matched roof panel
Factory roof storage bag
Owner's manuals
Two key fobs
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.