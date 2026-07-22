Description

Introduced for the 2014 model year, the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7) represented a comprehensive redesign of America's sports car, featuring an aluminum chassis, a direct-injected 6.2-liter LT1 V8, and a driver-focused cockpit. When equipped with the optional Z51 Performance Package, C7 Stingrays benefited from a dry-sump oiling system, electronic limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, performance suspension tuning, transmission and differential coolers, and a dual-mode performance exhaust system.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe is finished in Torch Red over a Kalahari leather interior and is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 paired with a seven-speed manual transmission featuring Active Rev Matching. According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a replacement engine and clutch, as well as related components, were installed at a Chevrolet dealer in October 2020.

Factory equipment includes the Z51 Performance Package, 3LT Premium Equipment Group, carbon-fiber interior trim, navigation, Bose premium audio, heated and ventilated seats, and both a color-matched and transparent targa roof panel.

The car has been fitted with XPEL paint protection film, tinted windows, gloss-black powder-coated factory wheels, Z06-style aerodynamic components, and Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires tires.

This 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51 is now offered with a cover the owner's manuals, two key fobs, two targa roof panels, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

Powered by a warranty-replaced 6.2L LT1 V8 installed at approximately 25,600 miles

7-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching

Z51 Performance Package

3LT Premium Equipment Group

Finished in Torch Red over Kalahari leather

Factory dual-mode performance exhaust

Color-matched roof panel and transparent roof panel

Carbon-fiber interior trim

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Mechanical: 6.2L LT1 V8 engine 7-speed manual transmission Active Rev Matching Z51 Performance Package Dry-sump oiling system Electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) Performance suspension Differential cooler Transmission cooler Dual-mode performance exhaust system Four-wheel disc brakes Selectable drive modes

Interior: 3LT Premium Equipment Group Kalahari leather interior Heated seats Ventilated seats Head-up display Navigation system Bose premium audio system Bluetooth connectivity Carbon-fiber interior trim Premium leather-wrapped dashboard and door panels Dual-zone automatic climate control

Exterior: Torch Red paint Removable body-color roof panel Removable transparent roof panel HID headlamps Rear spoiler Z51-specific exterior equipment



Modifications

XPEL paint protection film applied to the front of the vehicle

Window tint

Z06-style front splitter

Z06-style front grille with brake cooling ducts

Z06-style side skirts

Rear bumper air diffusers

Low-profile mud flaps

Factory wheels powder-coated in gloss black

Continental ExtremeContact all-season tires

Cobra radar detector

Coco floor mats

ProClip phone mount

Rear bumper and spoiler treated with XPEL

Servicing & Documentation

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows that the engine, clutch assembly, and various related components were replaced at 25,687 miles in October 2020 by a Chevrolet dealer prior to the seller's acquisition. The seller notes that the engine replacement occurred due to a spun bearing.

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following service work has been performed: 2025: Brake fluid flush performed Oil and filter changed VIN glass etching completed 2024: Wiper blades replaced Battery, brake, fluid, and drivability checks performed Oil and filter changed Two-wheel alignment performed



The seller reports that Mobil 1 Supercar 10w40 oil has been used and that the following servicing has been completed:

Cooling system, differential, transmission, and brake/clutch fluids have been changed

Interstate AGM battery installed

Front brake rotors and high-flow air-filter installed

Fuel rail covers replaced

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): July 2016: Damage reported: minor damage Damage to rear

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Wear on leather upholstery

From the seller: "The damage to the rear was a scrape with a bush. The issue was resolved."

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History lists Wisconsin and Texas registration history. The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items