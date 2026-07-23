34k-Mile 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 Performance Package
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
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Description
Launched for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation SL arrived as a comprehensive redesign of Mercedes' flagship convertible line. The R231 introduced aluminum bodywork to reduce weight, and the SL63 AMG variant was now powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8 that, when equipped with the P30 Performance Package, was factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.
This SL63 AMG is finished in black over black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery, and it was optioned with the AMG Performance Package, the AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and Magic Sky Control, which can instantly change the glass panel in the Vario Roof from clear to dark with the push of a button.
High-gloss carbon interior adorns the cabin, which also features COMAND infotainment, a Harman/Kardon sound system, an AMG Performance steering wheel, ambient lighting, illuminated door-sill plates, Airscarf neck-level heating, and heated and ventilated active-multicontour seats.
Acquired by the seller in 2014, this 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG has 34,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
Showing just under 34,000 miles
5.5L M157 twin-turbocharged AMG V8
P30 Performance Package
Factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque
AMG Exterior Carbon Package
Magic Sky Control electrochromic Glass Vario Roof
Factory Equipment
Engine & Drivetrain:
M157 — 5.5L twin-turbocharged AMG V8
923 — P30 Performance Package
427 — AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission
471 — Mechanical locking differential
487 — Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
793 — AMG 19" double-spoke wheels
U70 — Red-painted AMG brake calipers
Exterior:
773 — AMG Exterior Carbon Package
09T — Carbon-reinforced trunk lid inner panel
U47 — Spoiler lip
412 — Magic Sky Control Glass Vario Roof
615 — Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve light
608 — Automatic high beam
874 — Aquablade heated windshield washer system
500 — Electric folding exterior mirrors
249 — Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors
285 — Wind deflector/draft stop
Interior:
801A — Black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery
H73 — High-gloss carbon interior trim
61U — Microfiber Dinamica black roof headliner
432 — AMG Dynamic front seats, left and right
401 — Front seat climate control, heated and ventilated
403 — Airscarf neck-level heating system
281 — AMG Performance steering wheel
246 — Analog clock
U25 — Illuminated door sills
U26 — AMG floor mats
877 — Ambience illumination
309 — Cup holder
Technology & Safety:
512 — COMAND APS with DVD changer
810 — Premium sound system
536 — SIRIUS satellite radio
518 — Universal Communications Interface
233 — Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control
237 — Active Blind Spot Assist
238 — Active Lane Keeping Assist
235 — Active Park Assist
218 — Rear-view camera
889 — Keyless-Go
475 — Tire pressure monitoring
294 — Knee airbag
348 — Emergency call system
232 — Garage door opener
B03 — ECO Start/Stop function
Servicing & Documentation
According to the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been performed (see report for full details):
May 2026:
Oil and filter change
June 2020:
Transmission fluid flushed
Brake fluid flushed
Spark plug(s) replaced
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
May 2026: Mileage inconsistency when the reported odometer reading went from 33,928 to 33,727 miles
April 2018: Minor damage to front reported
From the seller: "The front end flaw was a rock chip in the carbon fiber front splitter as you can’t repair carbon fiber I just replaced the entire front splitter."
Ownership History
The seller acquired this SL63 AMG in 2014 when it reportedly had just 2,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists that the vehicle has registration history in Florida and Minnesota.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Two key fobs
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.