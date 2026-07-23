Description

Launched for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation SL arrived as a comprehensive redesign of Mercedes' flagship convertible line. The R231 introduced aluminum bodywork to reduce weight, and the SL63 AMG variant was now powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8 that, when equipped with the P30 Performance Package, was factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

This SL63 AMG is finished in black over black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery, and it was optioned with the AMG Performance Package, the AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and Magic Sky Control, which can instantly change the glass panel in the Vario Roof from clear to dark with the push of a button.

High-gloss carbon interior adorns the cabin, which also features COMAND infotainment, a Harman/Kardon sound system, an AMG Performance steering wheel, ambient lighting, illuminated door-sill plates, Airscarf neck-level heating, and heated and ventilated active-multicontour seats.

Acquired by the seller in 2014, this 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG has 34,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Showing just under 34,000 miles

5.5L M157 twin-turbocharged AMG V8 P30 Performance Package Factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque

AMG Exterior Carbon Package

Magic Sky Control electrochromic Glass Vario Roof

Factory Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

M157 — 5.5L twin-turbocharged AMG V8

923 — P30 Performance Package

427 — AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission

471 — Mechanical locking differential

487 — Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

793 — AMG 19" double-spoke wheels

U70 — Red-painted AMG brake calipers

Exterior:

773 — AMG Exterior Carbon Package

09T — Carbon-reinforced trunk lid inner panel

U47 — Spoiler lip

412 — Magic Sky Control Glass Vario Roof

615 — Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve light

608 — Automatic high beam

874 — Aquablade heated windshield washer system

500 — Electric folding exterior mirrors

249 — Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors

285 — Wind deflector/draft stop

Interior:

801A — Black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery

H73 — High-gloss carbon interior trim

61U — Microfiber Dinamica black roof headliner

432 — AMG Dynamic front seats, left and right

401 — Front seat climate control, heated and ventilated

403 — Airscarf neck-level heating system

281 — AMG Performance steering wheel

246 — Analog clock

U25 — Illuminated door sills

U26 — AMG floor mats

877 — Ambience illumination

309 — Cup holder

Technology & Safety:

512 — COMAND APS with DVD changer

810 — Premium sound system

536 — SIRIUS satellite radio

518 — Universal Communications Interface

233 — Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control

237 — Active Blind Spot Assist

238 — Active Lane Keeping Assist

235 — Active Park Assist

218 — Rear-view camera

889 — Keyless-Go

475 — Tire pressure monitoring

294 — Knee airbag

348 — Emergency call system

232 — Garage door opener

B03 — ECO Start/Stop function

Servicing & Documentation

According to the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been performed (see report for full details):

May 2026: Oil and filter change

June 2020: Transmission fluid flushed Brake fluid flushed Spark plug(s) replaced



Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2026: Mileage inconsistency when the reported odometer reading went from 33,928 to 33,727 miles April 2018: Minor damage to front reported From the seller: " The front end flaw was a rock chip in the carbon fiber front splitter as you can’t repair carbon fiber I just replaced the entire front splitter."



Ownership History

The seller acquired this SL63 AMG in 2014 when it reportedly had just 2,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists that the vehicle has registration history in Florida and Minnesota.

Included Items