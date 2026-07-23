Auction ended.

34k-Mile 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 Performance Package

Sold for on 07/23/26
Result
34k-Mile 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 Performance Package
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Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDJK7EA3DF008451
Mileage indicated34,000 Miles
LocationSaint Cloud, Minnesota
Engine5.5L Twin-Turbocharged AMG V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Launched for the 2013 model year, the R231-generation SL arrived as a comprehensive redesign of Mercedes' flagship convertible line. The R231 introduced aluminum bodywork to reduce weight, and the SL63 AMG variant was now powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter M157 V8 that, when equipped with the P30 Performance Package, was factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

This SL63 AMG is finished in black over black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery, and it was optioned with the AMG Performance Package, the AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and Magic Sky Control, which can instantly change the glass panel in the Vario Roof from clear to dark with the push of a button.

High-gloss carbon interior adorns the cabin, which also features COMAND infotainment, a Harman/Kardon sound system, an AMG Performance steering wheel, ambient lighting, illuminated door-sill plates, Airscarf neck-level heating, and heated and ventilated active-multicontour seats.

Acquired by the seller in 2014, this 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG has 34,000 miles and is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Showing just under 34,000 miles

  • 5.5L M157 twin-turbocharged AMG V8

    • P30 Performance Package

    • Factory rated at 557 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque

  • AMG Exterior Carbon Package

  • Magic Sky Control electrochromic Glass Vario Roof

Factory Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • M157 — 5.5L twin-turbocharged AMG V8

  • 923 — P30 Performance Package

  • 427 — AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission

  • 471 — Mechanical locking differential

  • 487 — Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

  • 793 — AMG 19" double-spoke wheels

  • U70 — Red-painted AMG brake calipers

Exterior:

  • 773 — AMG Exterior Carbon Package

  • 09T — Carbon-reinforced trunk lid inner panel

  • U47 — Spoiler lip

  • 412 — Magic Sky Control Glass Vario Roof

  • 615 — Bi-Xenon headlights with active curve light

  • 608 — Automatic high beam

  • 874 — Aquablade heated windshield washer system

  • 500 — Electric folding exterior mirrors

  • 249 — Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors

  • 285 — Wind deflector/draft stop

Interior:

  • 801A — Black AMG Premium Nappa leather upholstery

  • H73 — High-gloss carbon interior trim

  • 61U — Microfiber Dinamica black roof headliner

  • 432 — AMG Dynamic front seats, left and right

  • 401 — Front seat climate control, heated and ventilated

  • 403 — Airscarf neck-level heating system

  • 281 — AMG Performance steering wheel

  • 246 — Analog clock

  • U25 — Illuminated door sills

  • U26 — AMG floor mats

  • 877 — Ambience illumination

  • 309 — Cup holder

Technology & Safety:

  • 512 — COMAND APS with DVD changer

  • 810 — Premium sound system

  • 536 — SIRIUS satellite radio

  • 518 — Universal Communications Interface

  • 233 — Distronic Plus adaptive cruise control

  • 237 — Active Blind Spot Assist

  • 238 — Active Lane Keeping Assist

  • 235 — Active Park Assist

  • 218 — Rear-view camera

  • 889 — Keyless-Go

  • 475 — Tire pressure monitoring

  • 294 — Knee airbag

  • 348 — Emergency call system

  • 232 — Garage door opener

  • B03 — ECO Start/Stop function

Servicing & Documentation

According to the accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing has been performed (see report for full details):

  • May 2026:

    • Oil and filter change

  • June 2020:

    • Transmission fluid flushed

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Spark plug(s) replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2026: Mileage inconsistency when the reported odometer reading went from 33,928 to 33,727 miles

    • April 2018: Minor damage to front reported

    • From the seller: "The front end flaw was a rock chip in the carbon fiber front splitter as you can’t repair carbon fiber I just replaced the entire front splitter."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this SL63 AMG in 2014 when it reportedly had just 2,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists that the vehicle has registration history in Florida and Minnesota.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Two key fobs

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34k-Mile 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 Performance Package

Sold to
Elfredaboy174
Elfredaboy174
$49,220
Seller
MercedesSL63-Ty
MercedesSL63-Ty
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:12 PM UTC
Bids70
Views23,164

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