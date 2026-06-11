2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
A true autobahn express, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 represented the apex of the fourth-generation W212 E-Class introduced in 2009. Built on Mercedes' long tradition of executive luxury, the E550 distinguished itself from lesser E-Class variants with a twin-turbocharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, replacing the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 of earlier models. A seven-speed automatic completed a well-sorted package.
Available as a sedan, coupe, or cabriolet, the 2013 E550 offered buyers a compelling blend of sporting character and grand-touring refinement. Inside, quilted leather, real wood trim, and the COMAND infotainment system set a benchmark for the segment.
The E550 Coupe competed directly against the BMW 650i and Audi S6, earning praise for its composed ride and effortless highway authority. First delivered to Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables, Florida, this E550 coupe now shows just under 43,700 miles and is finished in Polar White with the panoramic sliding glass sunroof. Exterior options include 18″ AMG Double-Spoke wheels, and the AMG Styling Package. Inside is Black and Anthracite leather upholstery with ash wood trim and the Premium Sound System.
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with service records, manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
Under 45,000-mile E550 coupe
Twin-turbocharged M278 4.6-liter V8
7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Polar White (149U)
Black/Anthracite (851A) leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Factory equipment and options include:
211 – EPS Steering (Electric Steering)
22P – Track Package
242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat with Memory
275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror)
277 – Sports Steering Wheel
401 – Front Seat Climate Control
409 – Front Left and Right Multicontour Seat
413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof
428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted
483 – Vehicle Dynamics Package
512 – COMAND APS with DVD Changer
540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window
615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight with Active Curvelight Right-Drive
736 – Trim Pieces - Ash Tree Wood Black
772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt
795 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" with Mixed Tires
810 – Premium Sound System
851A – Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite
950 – AMG Sports Package
Modifications
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Various service receipts are shown in the gallery. Some highlights include:
April 2025:
Battery replaced
Two Continental tires installed
June 2023:
Oil change performed
Driver's seat repaired
April 2013:
Airbag replaced due to recall
The following service is noted in the CARFAX vehicle history report:
April 2024: Front and rear brake pads replaced, left seatbelt assembly replaced, seatbelt retractor replaced
Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery.
Known Imperfections
Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
December 2025: Damage reported: minor damage
May 2025: Damage reported: minor damage
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Indiana registration history.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service receipts
Additional Information
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.