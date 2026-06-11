Description

A true autobahn express, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 represented the apex of the fourth-generation W212 E-Class introduced in 2009. Built on Mercedes' long tradition of executive luxury, the E550 distinguished itself from lesser E-Class variants with a twin-turbocharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, replacing the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 of earlier models. A seven-speed automatic completed a well-sorted package.

Available as a sedan, coupe, or cabriolet, the 2013 E550 offered buyers a compelling blend of sporting character and grand-touring refinement. Inside, quilted leather, real wood trim, and the COMAND infotainment system set a benchmark for the segment.

The E550 Coupe competed directly against the BMW 650i and Audi S6, earning praise for its composed ride and effortless highway authority. First delivered to Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables, Florida, this E550 coupe now shows just under 43,700 miles and is finished in Polar White with the panoramic sliding glass sunroof. Exterior options include 18″ AMG Double-Spoke wheels, and the AMG Styling Package. Inside is Black and Anthracite leather upholstery with ash wood trim and the Premium Sound System.

This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with service records, manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Under 45,000-mile E550 coupe

Twin-turbocharged M278 4.6-liter V8

7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Polar White (149U)

Black/Anthracite (851A) leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Factory equipment and options include: 211 – EPS Steering (Electric Steering) 22P – Track Package 242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat with Memory 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror) 277 – Sports Steering Wheel 401 – Front Seat Climate Control 409 – Front Left and Right Multicontour Seat 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof 428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted 483 – Vehicle Dynamics Package 512 – COMAND APS with DVD Changer 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window 615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight with Active Curvelight Right-Drive 736 – Trim Pieces - Ash Tree Wood Black 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt 795 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" with Mixed Tires 810 – Premium Sound System 851A – Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite 950 – AMG Sports Package



Modifications

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Various service receipts are shown in the gallery. Some highlights include:

April 2025: Battery replaced Two Continental tires installed

June 2023: Oil change performed Driver's seat repaired

April 2013: Airbag replaced due to recall

The following service is noted in the CARFAX vehicle history report : April 2024 : Front and rear brake pads replaced, left seatbelt assembly replaced, seatbelt retractor replaced

Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): December 2025 : Damage reported: minor damage May 2025 : Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Indiana registration history.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Service receipts

Additional Information

This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.