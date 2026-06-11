Auction ended.

2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe

Collectible Classics
Bid to $15,000 on 06/11/26
Result
2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (207)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDKJ7DB6DF210928
Mileage indicated43,700 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
EngineTwin-Turbocharged 4.6L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Test Drive
Play
2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Cold Start
Play

Description

A true autobahn express, the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 represented the apex of the fourth-generation W212 E-Class introduced in 2009. Built on Mercedes' long tradition of executive luxury, the E550 distinguished itself from lesser E-Class variants with a twin-turbocharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, replacing the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8 of earlier models. A seven-speed automatic completed a well-sorted package.

Available as a sedan, coupe, or cabriolet, the 2013 E550 offered buyers a compelling blend of sporting character and grand-touring refinement. Inside, quilted leather, real wood trim, and the COMAND infotainment system set a benchmark for the segment.

The E550 Coupe competed directly against the BMW 650i and Audi S6, earning praise for its composed ride and effortless highway authority. First delivered to Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables, Florida, this E550 coupe now shows just under 43,700 miles and is finished in Polar White with the panoramic sliding glass sunroof. Exterior options include 18″ AMG Double-Spoke wheels, and the AMG Styling Package. Inside is Black and Anthracite leather upholstery with ash wood trim and the Premium Sound System.

This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with service records, manufacturer's literature, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Under 45,000-mile E550 coupe

  • Twin-turbocharged M278 4.6-liter V8

  • 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Polar White (149U)

  • Black/Anthracite (851A) leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Factory equipment and options include:

    • 211 – EPS Steering (Electric Steering)

    • 22P – Track Package

    • 242 – Electrically Adjustable Right Driver Seat with Memory

    • 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror)

    • 277 – Sports Steering Wheel

    • 401 – Front Seat Climate Control

    • 409 – Front Left and Right Multicontour Seat

    • 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof

    • 428 – Steering Wheel Gearshift Buttons/Shift Paddle Painted

    • 483 – Vehicle Dynamics Package

    • 512 – COMAND APS with DVD Changer

    • 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

    • 615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight with Active Curvelight Right-Drive

    • 736 – Trim Pieces - Ash Tree Wood Black

    • 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt

    • 795 – AMG Double-Spoke Wheels 18" with Mixed Tires

    • 810 – Premium Sound System

    • 851A – Leather/Nappa/Semi-Aniline - Black/Anthracite

    • 950 – AMG Sports Package

Modifications

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • Various service receipts are shown in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • April 2025:

    • Battery replaced

    • Two Continental tires installed

  • June 2023:

    • Oil change performed

    • Driver's seat repaired

  • April 2013:

    • Airbag replaced due to recall

  • The following service is noted in the CARFAX vehicle history report:

    • April 2024: Front and rear brake pads replaced, left seatbelt assembly replaced, seatbelt retractor replaced

  • Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Please view the seller-provided “Imperfections” video

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 2025: Damage reported: minor damage

    • May 2025: Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Indiana registration history.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service receipts

Additional Information

This 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2013 Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe

Last bid
grutledge01
grutledge01
$15,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids22
Views6,962
Bids
grutledge01's avatar
grutledge01
Jun 11 at 7:06 PM
$15,000bid placed 
rr_y7t7zd's avatar
rr_y7t7zd
Jun 11 at 4:38 PM
$14,600bid placed 
ColoradoBuzz's avatar
ColoradoBuzz
Jun 11 at 4:26 PM
$14,300bid placed 
rr_y7t7zd's avatar
rr_y7t7zd
Jun 11 at 3:49 PM
$14,000bid placed 
JT454CI's avatar
JT454CI
Jun 11 at 3:30 PM
$13,500bid placed 

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