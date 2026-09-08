Auction ended.

2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

Sold after for on 09/08/26
Result
2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (109)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZAM45VLA2D0069374
Mileage indicated50,000 Miles
LocationSarasota, Florida
Engine4.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGrigio Granito Metallic
Interior colorPearl Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport embodies Italian grand touring at its finest. Its naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8, born from Ferrari's Maranello engineering, delivers 454 horsepower and an intoxicating exhaust note as it revs to 7,200 rpm, launching the car to 60 mph in about 4.7 seconds via a responsive ZF six-speed automatic.

The Sport model’s firmer springs, retuned dampers, and lowered stance sharpen handling while preserving GT-level comfort. Skyhook adaptive suspension allows switching between plush and sporty settings, while forged aluminum double-wishbone and multi-link suspension deliver genuine road feel, complemented by fade-resistant Brembo brakes.

Inside, hand-stitched leather and Bowers & Wilkins audio reinforce its craftsmanship. As Road & Track reported, “Just look at this thing...it oozes the sex appeal of Bianca Balti, has the pipes of Pavarotti and projects the athleticism of the entire Italian national soccer team.”

Finished in Grigio Granito Metallic paint and displaying just under 50,000 miles, this GranTurismo Sport was sold new in California. The seller notes that the sticky buttons in its Pearl Beige leather cockpit have been repaired, and it features 20" “Neptune” alloy wheels.

This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Desirable Sport model performance‑oriented grand tourer

  • Grigio Granito Metallic paint over Pearl Beige leather upholstery

  • 4.7-liter F136 V8 producing 454 horsepower

  • Six-speed ZF automated manual transmission with paddle shifters

  • 20" “Neptune” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Skyhook adaptive suspension standard

  • Brembo brakes

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Navigation system

  • Bose 11-speaker audio system

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Servicing & Documentation

  • Recent maintenance is said to include synthetic oil change, plus brake pads, coolant, and power steering fluid replaced.

  • According to the included the clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

    • July 2026: Tires replaced (Pirelli)

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Massachusetts, Texas, and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport

Sold after for
$21,000
Seller
AlexanderKeck
AlexanderKeck
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids34
Views10,371

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Thumper12's avatar
Thumper12
Sep 8 at 6:23 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Miamicounty1016's avatar
Miamicounty1016
Sep 8 at 6:22 PM
$17,250bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 8 at 6:18 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Thumper12's avatar
Thumper12
Sep 8 at 6:17 PM
$16,250bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 8 at 5:45 PM
$16,000bid placed 
JM_yczusz's avatar
JM_yczusz
Sep 8 at 5:16 PM
$15,750bid placed 
RSL67's avatar
RSL67
Sep 8 at 4:55 PM
$15,500bid placed 
JM_yczusz's avatar
JM_yczusz
Sep 8 at 4:12 PM
$15,250bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 8 at 3:49 PM
$14,850bid placed 
Thumper12's avatar
Thumper12
Sep 8 at 3:11 PM
$14,600bid placed 
RSL67's avatar
RSL67
Sep 8 at 1:50 PM
$14,350bid placed 
Abey_Texan's avatar
Abey_Texan
Sep 8 at 7:25 AM
$14,100bid placed 
KO_hf9t1l's avatar
KO_hf9t1l
Sep 6 at 11:08 PM
$13,850bid placed 
AF_d38fzl's avatar
AF_d38fzl
Sep 6 at 10:14 PM
$13,600bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 6 at 1:50 PM
$13,300bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Sep 5 at 8:55 PM
$13,001bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 4 at 11:51 PM
$12,500bid placed 
AF_d38fzl's avatar
AF_d38fzl
Sep 4 at 9:28 PM
$12,000bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 4 at 9:24 PM
$11,500bid placed 
AF_d38fzl's avatar
AF_d38fzl
Sep 4 at 9:17 PM
$11,000bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 4 at 5:41 PM
$10,500bid placed 
KGS-3's avatar
KGS-3
Sep 4 at 3:35 PM
$10,003bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Sep 4 at 8:44 AM
$9,479bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 3 at 11:15 PM
$8,750bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Sep 3 at 9:54 PM
$8,500bid placed 
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd's avatar
JIMMIEHERNANDEZ_hdxd
Sep 3 at 9:51 PM
$7,750bid placed 
stevens1240's avatar
stevens1240
Sep 3 at 1:48 AM
$7,500bid placed 
KGS-3's avatar
KGS-3
Sep 2 at 7:08 PM
$7,000bid placed 
SVV_ThotSlayer's avatar
SVV_ThotSlayer
Aug 30 at 4:33 PM
$6,600bid placed 
Yoshbayo's avatar
Yoshbayo
Aug 27 at 9:30 AM
$6,350bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Aug 27 at 2:10 AM
$6,100bid placed 
Silverback's avatar
Silverback
Aug 26 at 2:07 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Yoshbayo's avatar
Yoshbayo
Aug 25 at 9:26 PM
$200bid placed 
I.am.MrWolf's avatar
I.am.MrWolf
Aug 24 at 8:47 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026