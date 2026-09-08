Description

The 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport embodies Italian grand touring at its finest. Its naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8, born from Ferrari's Maranello engineering, delivers 454 horsepower and an intoxicating exhaust note as it revs to 7,200 rpm, launching the car to 60 mph in about 4.7 seconds via a responsive ZF six-speed automatic.

The Sport model’s firmer springs, retuned dampers, and lowered stance sharpen handling while preserving GT-level comfort. Skyhook adaptive suspension allows switching between plush and sporty settings, while forged aluminum double-wishbone and multi-link suspension deliver genuine road feel, complemented by fade-resistant Brembo brakes.

Inside, hand-stitched leather and Bowers & Wilkins audio reinforce its craftsmanship. As Road & Track reported, “Just look at this thing...it oozes the sex appeal of Bianca Balti, has the pipes of Pavarotti and projects the athleticism of the entire Italian national soccer team.”

Finished in Grigio Granito Metallic paint and displaying just under 50,000 miles, this GranTurismo Sport was sold new in California. The seller notes that the sticky buttons in its Pearl Beige leather cockpit have been repaired, and it features 20" “Neptune” alloy wheels.

This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Sport is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Desirable Sport model performance‑oriented grand tourer

Grigio Granito Metallic paint over Pearl Beige leather upholstery

4.7-liter F136 V8 producing 454 horsepower

Six-speed ZF automated manual transmission with paddle shifters

20" “Neptune” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

Skyhook adaptive suspension standard

Brembo brakes

Heated power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Navigation system

Bose 11-speaker audio system

Clean CARFAX History Report

Servicing & Documentation

Recent maintenance is said to include synthetic oil change, plus brake pads, coolant, and power steering fluid replaced.

According to the included the clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed: July 2026: Tires replaced (Pirelli)



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists California, Massachusetts, Texas, and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Alexander Keck Phone: 402.617.9770 Email: akeck@hagerty.com