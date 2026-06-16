Description

Finished in Arctic White with distinctive 60th Anniversary striping, this 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is a highly optioned C6 example showing just over 7,000 miles. Powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 and paired with a desirable 6-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the cabin is appointed in Diamond Blue leather and equipped with the 4LT Preferred Equipment Group, adding premium features such as heated sport seats, navigation, Bose audio, and a heads-up display.

This example has been fitted with 19”/20” Corvette Cup wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The seller reports performing a fluid and filter service in preparation for sale.

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a build sheet, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Arctic White with 60th Anniversary striping

Diamond Blue leather upholstery

Blue convertible soft top

Over $16,000 in factory options

Showing approximately 7,150 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker and build sheet include the following (see gallery for full details):

6.2L LS3 V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless access with push button start

Dual-zone climate control

Xenon headlights

Optional equipment: 4LT Preferred Equipment Group Memory Package Sport seats, power bolster and lumbar Cargo net Power convertible top Leather Interior Package Heated front seats Tilt/telescopic steering column Navigation system w/ AM/FM/CD radio Bose audio system Bluetooth connectivity Heads-up display Magnetic Selective Ride Control 60th Anniversary Design Package Dual mode performance exhaust



Modifications

Corvette Cup wheels

Blue diamond stitched leather center console door

Servicing & Documentation

All fluids and filters said to have been replaced in preparation for sale

Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires installed under current ownership

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Florida.

Included Items