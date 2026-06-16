Auction ended.

7k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible 6-Speed

Sold for on 06/16/26
Result
7k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1Y33DW3D5104378
Mileage indicated7,150 Miles
LocationDeland, Florida
Engine6.2L LS3 V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

Finished in Arctic White with distinctive 60th Anniversary striping, this 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is a highly optioned C6 example showing just over 7,000 miles. Powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 and paired with a desirable 6-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the cabin is appointed in Diamond Blue leather and equipped with the 4LT Preferred Equipment Group, adding premium features such as heated sport seats, navigation, Bose audio, and a heads-up display.

This example has been fitted with 19”/20” Corvette Cup wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The seller reports performing a fluid and filter service in preparation for sale.

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a build sheet, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Arctic White with 60th Anniversary striping

  • Diamond Blue leather upholstery

  • Blue convertible soft top

  • Over $16,000 in factory options

  • Showing approximately 7,150 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker and build sheet include the following (see gallery for full details):

  • 6.2L LS3 V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Keyless access with push button start

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Xenon headlights

  • Optional equipment:

    • 4LT Preferred Equipment Group

      • Memory Package

      • Sport seats, power bolster and lumbar

      • Cargo net

      • Power convertible top

      • Leather Interior Package

      • Heated front seats

      • Tilt/telescopic steering column

      • Navigation system w/ AM/FM/CD radio

      • Bose audio system

      • Bluetooth connectivity

      • Heads-up display

    • Magnetic Selective Ride Control

    • 60th Anniversary Design Package

    • Dual mode performance exhaust

Modifications

  • Corvette Cup wheels

  • Blue diamond stitched leather center console door

Servicing & Documentation

  • All fluids and filters said to have been replaced in preparation for sale

  • Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires installed under current ownership

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Ownership History

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Florida.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Build sheet

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

7k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible 6-Speed

Sold to
bbvette
bbvette
$44,138
Seller
Brian_Peters
Brian_Peters
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
Bids32
Views12,717
Bids
bbvette's avatar
bbvette
Jun 16 at 6:07 PM
$41,250bid placed 
Waterhammer's avatar
Waterhammer
Jun 16 at 6:06 PM
$41,000bid placed 
bbvette's avatar
bbvette
Jun 16 at 6:05 PM
$40,750bid placed 
Waterhammer's avatar
Waterhammer
Jun 16 at 6:04 PM
$40,500bid placed 
bbvette's avatar
bbvette
Jun 16 at 6:04 PM
$40,250bid placed 

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