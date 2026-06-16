7k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible 6-Speed
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
Description
Finished in Arctic White with distinctive 60th Anniversary striping, this 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is a highly optioned C6 example showing just over 7,000 miles. Powered by the 6.2L LS3 V8 and paired with a desirable 6-speed manual transmission.
Inside, the cabin is appointed in Diamond Blue leather and equipped with the 4LT Preferred Equipment Group, adding premium features such as heated sport seats, navigation, Bose audio, and a heads-up display.
This example has been fitted with 19”/20” Corvette Cup wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. The seller reports performing a fluid and filter service in preparation for sale.
This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Convertible is now offered with a window sticker, a build sheet, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Arctic White with 60th Anniversary striping
Diamond Blue leather upholstery
Blue convertible soft top
Over $16,000 in factory options
Showing approximately 7,150 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker and build sheet include the following (see gallery for full details):
6.2L LS3 V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
Keyless access with push button start
Dual-zone climate control
Xenon headlights
Optional equipment:
4LT Preferred Equipment Group
Memory Package
Sport seats, power bolster and lumbar
Cargo net
Power convertible top
Leather Interior Package
Heated front seats
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Navigation system w/ AM/FM/CD radio
Bose audio system
Bluetooth connectivity
Heads-up display
Magnetic Selective Ride Control
60th Anniversary Design Package
Dual mode performance exhaust
Modifications
Corvette Cup wheels
Blue diamond stitched leather center console door
Servicing & Documentation
All fluids and filters said to have been replaced in preparation for sale
Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires installed under current ownership
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Ownership History
This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2024. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in California and Florida.
Included Items
Window sticker
Build sheet
Owner’s manuals
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.