8k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
For the final year of the C6 generation, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 60th anniversary by building a dedicated convertible around the Z06's 7.0-liter, 505-horsepower LS7 V8 — the first time that hand-built, dry-sump engine had been offered in a drop-top Corvette. The 427 Convertible Collector Edition borrowed the Z06's driveline, rear axle, and Magnetic Selective Ride Control, added carbon-fiber hood and fenders, and was built exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Chevrolet produced 2,552 examples for the 2013 model year.
This example was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, in Arctic White over Ebony leather with the 1SC equipment package (memory settings, power seat bolster and lumbar adjustment, bucket leather seats), the Carbon Fiber Package, ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels, and the 427 Heritage Package. Acquired by the seller in 2022, the car now shows less than 8,000 miles.
This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition is now offered with a window sticker and build documents, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of 2,552 examples built for the 2013 model year, the final year of the C6 generation
7.0L LS7 V8 (505 hp) paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission
Carbon Fiber Package, 427 Heritage Package, and ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels
Arctic White over Ebony leather
Under 8,000 miles
Clean CARFAX history report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
Magnetic Ride Control, Active Handling, traction control
Power, speed-sensitive variable-ratio rack-and-pinion steering
4-wheel disc antilock brakes
Keyless access with push-button start
Dual-zone automatic climate control
6-way power driver's seat, leather seating surfaces
Head-up display; navigation system with AM/FM/CD player
Bose Premium Audio with 9 speakers; Bluetooth for phone
Folding power convertible top; power heated outside mirrors
Xenon HID headlamps, fog lamps, daytime running lamps
Carbon fiber hood and fenders; rear spoiler
Selected Options:
1SC Package (memory settings, power seat bolster/lumbar, bucket leather seats)
Carbon Fiber Package
ZR1 chrome aluminum wheels
427 Heritage Package
Cyber Gray Metallic headlamp color override
Blue convertible top
Modifications
PPG clear paint protection applied to hood, fenders, and outside mirrors
Trunk lid liner with Corvette logo
Convertible wind deflector
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Michelin tires with 2012 date codes
Ownership History
This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas and acquired by the seller in 2022. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas, North Carolina, and Florida.
Included Items
Window sticker and build sheet
Multiple keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.