8k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition

7 days
$54,000
8k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YZ3DE8D5700530
Mileage indicated7,900 Miles
LocationDeland, Florida
Engine7.0L LS7 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorEbony
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Convertible-Engine Bay
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2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Convertible-Exhaust
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2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Convertible-Interior
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2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Convertible-Interior 2
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2013 Chevrolet Corvette 427 Convertible-Walk Around
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Description

For the final year of the C6 generation, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 60th anniversary by building a dedicated convertible around the Z06's 7.0-liter, 505-horsepower LS7 V8 — the first time that hand-built, dry-sump engine had been offered in a drop-top Corvette. The 427 Convertible Collector Edition borrowed the Z06's driveline, rear axle, and Magnetic Selective Ride Control, added carbon-fiber hood and fenders, and was built exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Chevrolet produced 2,552 examples for the 2013 model year.

This example was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, in Arctic White over Ebony leather with the 1SC equipment package (memory settings, power seat bolster and lumbar adjustment, bucket leather seats), the Carbon Fiber Package, ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels, and the 427 Heritage Package. Acquired by the seller in 2022, the car now shows less than 8,000 miles.

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition is now offered with a window sticker and build documents, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of 2,552 examples built for the 2013 model year, the final year of the C6 generation

  • 7.0L LS7 V8 (505 hp) paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission

  • Carbon Fiber Package, 427 Heritage Package, and ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels

  • Arctic White over Ebony leather

  • Under 8,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • Magnetic Ride Control, Active Handling, traction control

  • Power, speed-sensitive variable-ratio rack-and-pinion steering

  • 4-wheel disc antilock brakes

  • Keyless access with push-button start

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • 6-way power driver's seat, leather seating surfaces

  • Head-up display; navigation system with AM/FM/CD player

  • Bose Premium Audio with 9 speakers; Bluetooth for phone

  • Folding power convertible top; power heated outside mirrors

  • Xenon HID headlamps, fog lamps, daytime running lamps

  • Carbon fiber hood and fenders; rear spoiler

  • Selected Options:

    • 1SC Package (memory settings, power seat bolster/lumbar, bucket leather seats)

    • Carbon Fiber Package

    • ZR1 chrome aluminum wheels

    • 427 Heritage Package

    • Cyber Gray Metallic headlamp color override

    • Blue convertible top

Modifications

  • PPG clear paint protection applied to hood, fenders, and outside mirrors

  • Trunk lid liner with Corvette logo

  • Convertible wind deflector

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Michelin tires with 2012 date codes

Ownership History

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas and acquired by the seller in 2022. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas, North Carolina, and Florida.

Included Items

  • Window sticker and build sheet

  • Multiple keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

8k-Mile 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition

Current bid
JW_Trico
JW_Trico
$54,000
Seller
Brian_Peters
Brian_Peters
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids23
Views4,976

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