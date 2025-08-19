Description

For the final year of the C6 generation, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 60th anniversary by building a dedicated convertible around the Z06's 7.0-liter, 505-horsepower LS7 V8 — the first time that hand-built, dry-sump engine had been offered in a drop-top Corvette. The 427 Convertible Collector Edition borrowed the Z06's driveline, rear axle, and Magnetic Selective Ride Control, added carbon-fiber hood and fenders, and was built exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Chevrolet produced 2,552 examples for the 2013 model year.

This example was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, in Arctic White over Ebony leather with the 1SC equipment package (memory settings, power seat bolster and lumbar adjustment, bucket leather seats), the Carbon Fiber Package, ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels, and the 427 Heritage Package. Acquired by the seller in 2022, the car now shows less than 8,000 miles.

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition is now offered with a window sticker and build documents, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of 2,552 examples built for the 2013 model year, the final year of the C6 generation

7.0L LS7 V8 (505 hp) paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission

Carbon Fiber Package, 427 Heritage Package, and ZR1-style chrome aluminum wheels

Arctic White over Ebony leather

Under 8,000 miles

Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

Magnetic Ride Control, Active Handling, traction control

Power, speed-sensitive variable-ratio rack-and-pinion steering

4-wheel disc antilock brakes

Keyless access with push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control

6-way power driver's seat, leather seating surfaces

Head-up display; navigation system with AM/FM/CD player

Bose Premium Audio with 9 speakers; Bluetooth for phone

Folding power convertible top; power heated outside mirrors

Xenon HID headlamps, fog lamps, daytime running lamps

Carbon fiber hood and fenders; rear spoiler

Selected Options: 1SC Package (memory settings, power seat bolster/lumbar, bucket leather seats) Carbon Fiber Package ZR1 chrome aluminum wheels 427 Heritage Package Cyber Gray Metallic headlamp color override Blue convertible top



Modifications

PPG clear paint protection applied to hood, fenders, and outside mirrors

Trunk lid liner with Corvette logo

Convertible wind deflector

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Michelin tires with 2012 date codes

Ownership History

This 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 Collector Edition was sold new through Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission in Shawnee Mission, Kansas and acquired by the seller in 2022. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Kansas, North Carolina, and Florida.

Included Items