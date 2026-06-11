38k-Mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 2007–13 Mercedes-Benz S550 continued to redefine the S-Class legacy of the ultimate modern luxury sedan. By combining high-tech engineering, advanced technology, strong performance, and stylish yet understated design, Mercedes-Benz created a luxurious and unforgettable executive express.
By 2012, the W221-chassis S550 had received a mid-cycle facelift, and was powered by a 4.7L, twin-turbocharged V8 producing 429 horsepower. Combined with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, and a capable suspension, the S550 offered impressive performance and control, regardless of road conditions.
This 38k-mile example is finished in Black, with Black/Anthracite leather upholstery accented with burled walnut veneers. It wears both the AMG Styling Package and the Sport Package, and is powered by the twin-turbo V8 backed by an all-wheel-drive system. It was optioned from the factory with bi-xenon headlights, Keyless Go, COMAND infotainment with navigation, a premium sound system, and heated and ventilated front seats.
This low-mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
Showing 38,350 miles
AMG Styling Package and Sport Package
19” AMG wheels now wearing Pirelli tires
Finished in (040U) Black with (211A) Black/Anthracite leather upholstery
4.7L twin-turbo M278 V8 factory rated at 429 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque
7-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system
Panoramic sunroof
Clean CARFAX history report
Factory Equipment
Factory highlights include:
218 – Rear-View Camera
230 – Parking Guidance
233 – Autonomous Int. Cruise Cont. Plus (Distronic Plus)
237 – Active Blind Spot Assist
238 – Active Lane Keeping Assist
249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming
275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror)
289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert
297 – Electric Roller Sun Blinds In Rear Door LH/RH
413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof
432 – Dynamics Seat, Front Left And Right
436 – Comfort Headrest Driver And Front Passenger
443 – Heated Steering Wheel
530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation
538 – Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection)
540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window
600 – Headlamps - Cleaning Equipment
608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC)
615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight W/Active Curvelight Right-Drive
619 – Cornering Illumination
731 – Trim Pieces - Wood Burred Walnut Veneer
754 – 19” AMG Spoke Wheels All-Round
772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt
810 – Premium Sound System
814 – DVD Changer
883 – Power Closing System
887 – Separate Trunk Lid Locking
889 – Keyless - Go
951 – Sport Package USA
P20 – Driving Assistance Package Plus
P44 – Parking Package
P48 – Front Seat Package
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:
January 2026:
Brake fluid flushed
Oil and filter changed
July 2025:
Alignment performed
Tires rotated
December 2024:
Oil and filter changed
June 2024:
Front struts replaced
December 2023:
Brake fluid flushed
Oil and filter changed
Imperfections
Rock chips and scratches on body
Scuffs on wheels
Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX history report places this three-owner 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 in Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, and now Pennsylvania.
Additional Information
This 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.