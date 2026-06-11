Description

The 2007–13 Mercedes-Benz S550 continued to redefine the S-Class legacy of the ultimate modern luxury sedan. By combining high-tech engineering, advanced technology, strong performance, and stylish yet understated design, Mercedes-Benz created a luxurious and unforgettable executive express.

By 2012, the W221-chassis S550 had received a mid-cycle facelift, and was powered by a 4.7L, twin-turbocharged V8 producing 429 horsepower. Combined with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, and a capable suspension, the S550 offered impressive performance and control, regardless of road conditions.

This 38k-mile example is finished in Black, with Black/Anthracite leather upholstery accented with burled walnut veneers. It wears both the AMG Styling Package and the Sport Package, and is powered by the twin-turbo V8 backed by an all-wheel-drive system. It was optioned from the factory with bi-xenon headlights, Keyless Go, COMAND infotainment with navigation, a premium sound system, and heated and ventilated front seats.

This low-mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

Showing 38,350 miles

AMG Styling Package and Sport Package

19” AMG wheels now wearing Pirelli tires

Finished in (040U) Black with (211A) Black/Anthracite leather upholstery

4.7L twin-turbo M278 V8 factory rated at 429 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque

7-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system

Panoramic sunroof

Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

Factory highlights include: 218 – Rear-View Camera 230 – Parking Guidance 233 – Autonomous Int. Cruise Cont. Plus (Distronic Plus) 237 – Active Blind Spot Assist 238 – Active Lane Keeping Assist 249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror) 289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert 297 – Electric Roller Sun Blinds In Rear Door LH/RH 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof 432 – Dynamics Seat, Front Left And Right 436 – Comfort Headrest Driver And Front Passenger 443 – Heated Steering Wheel 530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation 538 – Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection) 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window 600 – Headlamps - Cleaning Equipment 608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC) 615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight W/Active Curvelight Right-Drive 619 – Cornering Illumination 731 – Trim Pieces - Wood Burred Walnut Veneer 754 – 19” AMG Spoke Wheels All-Round 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt 810 – Premium Sound System 814 – DVD Changer 883 – Power Closing System 887 – Separate Trunk Lid Locking 889 – Keyless - Go 951 – Sport Package USA P20 – Driving Assistance Package Plus P44 – Parking Package P48 – Front Seat Package



Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

January 2026: Brake fluid flushed Oil and filter changed

July 2025: Alignment performed Tires rotated

December 2024: Oil and filter changed

June 2024: Front struts replaced

December 2023: Brake fluid flushed Oil and filter changed



Imperfections

Rock chips and scratches on body

Scuffs on wheels

Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX history report places this three-owner 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 in Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, and now Pennsylvania.

Additional Information

This 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.