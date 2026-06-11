Auction ended.

38k-Mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC

Collectible Classics
Sold after for on 06/11/26
Result
38k-Mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDNG9EBXCA446421
Mileage indicated38,350 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine4.7L Twin-Turbocharged V8
TransmissionAutomatic

Video gallery

2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Test Drive
Play
2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Cold Start
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2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC Functions
Play

Description

The 2007–13 Mercedes-Benz S550 continued to redefine the S-Class legacy of the ultimate modern luxury sedan. By combining high-tech engineering, advanced technology, strong performance, and stylish yet understated design, Mercedes-Benz created a luxurious and unforgettable executive express.

By 2012, the W221-chassis S550 had received a mid-cycle facelift, and was powered by a 4.7L, twin-turbocharged V8 producing 429 horsepower. Combined with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, and a capable suspension, the S550 offered impressive performance and control, regardless of road conditions.

This 38k-mile example is finished in Black, with Black/Anthracite leather upholstery accented with burled walnut veneers. It wears both the AMG Styling Package and the Sport Package, and is powered by the twin-turbo V8 backed by an all-wheel-drive system. It was optioned from the factory with bi-xenon headlights, Keyless Go, COMAND infotainment with navigation, a premium sound system, and heated and ventilated front seats.

This low-mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX history report and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • Showing 38,350 miles

  • AMG Styling Package and Sport Package

  • 19” AMG wheels now wearing Pirelli tires

  • Finished in (040U) Black with (211A) Black/Anthracite leather upholstery

  • 4.7L twin-turbo M278 V8 factory rated at 429 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque

  • 7-speed automatic transmission with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Clean CARFAX history report

Factory Equipment

  • Factory highlights include:

    • 218 – Rear-View Camera

    • 230 – Parking Guidance

    • 233 – Autonomous Int. Cruise Cont. Plus (Distronic Plus)

    • 237 – Active Blind Spot Assist

    • 238 – Active Lane Keeping Assist

    • 249 – Interior And Exterior Mirror, Automatically Dimming

    • 275 – Memory Package (Driver Seat, Steering Column, Mirror)

    • 289 – Leather Steering Wheel With Trim Insert

    • 297 – Electric Roller Sun Blinds In Rear Door LH/RH

    • 413 – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof/Glass Sunroof

    • 432 – Dynamics Seat, Front Left And Right

    • 436 – Comfort Headrest Driver And Front Passenger

    • 443 – Heated Steering Wheel

    • 530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation

    • 538 – Attention Assist (Drowsiness Detection)

    • 540 – Roller Blind, Electric, For Rear Window

    • 600 – Headlamps - Cleaning Equipment

    • 608 – Automatic High Beam Switch (IHC)

    • 615 – Bi-Xenon Headlight W/Active Curvelight Right-Drive

    • 619 – Cornering Illumination

    • 731 – Trim Pieces - Wood Burred Walnut Veneer

    • 754 – 19” AMG Spoke Wheels All-Round

    • 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt

    • 810 – Premium Sound System

    • 814 – DVD Changer

    • 883 – Power Closing System

    • 887 – Separate Trunk Lid Locking

    • 889 – Keyless - Go

    • 951 – Sport Package USA

    • P20 – Driving Assistance Package Plus

    • P44 – Parking Package

    • P48 – Front Seat Package

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX history report, the following servicing was completed:

  • January 2026:

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Oil and filter changed

  • July 2025:

    • Alignment performed

    • Tires rotated

  • December 2024:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • June 2024:

    • Front struts replaced

  • December 2023:

    • Brake fluid flushed

    • Oil and filter changed

Imperfections

  • Rock chips and scratches on body

  • Scuffs on wheels

  • Please view the seller-provided "Imperfections" video

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX history report places this three-owner 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 in Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, and now Pennsylvania.

Additional Information

This 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

Carfax History Report 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

38k-Mile 2012 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC

Sold after for
$21,000
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM UTC
Bids29
Views3,496
Bids
DG_9yh30d's avatar
DG_9yh30d
Jun 11 at 7:27 PM
$17,750bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jun 11 at 7:26 PM
$17,500bid placed 
DG_9yh30d's avatar
DG_9yh30d
Jun 11 at 7:25 PM
$17,000bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jun 11 at 7:24 PM
$16,750bid placed 
DG_9yh30d's avatar
DG_9yh30d
Jun 11 at 7:23 PM
$16,500bid placed 

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