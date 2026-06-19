Auction ended.

4,200-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $33,250 on 06/19/26
Result
4,200-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (105)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVBP8CU3C5223719
Mileage indicated4,200 Miles
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine5.0L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Ford launched the Boss 302 Mustang in 1969 and 1970 to satisfy homologation requirements for SCCA Trans-Am racing, a decision that paid off when Parnelli Jones captured the 1970 Trans-Am championship behind the wheel of a Boss 302.

Decades later, the Boss 302 nameplate returned with the introduction of Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8. This modern version featured a forged crankshaft, ported cylinder heads, revised camshafts, and a high-flow intake system. Power was delivered through an MT-82 six-speed manual transmission to a solid rear axle with a 3.73:1 limited-slip differential. Its aggressive aerodynamic enhancements were directly inspired by the purpose-built Boss 302R race car.

The range-topping Laguna Seca edition, named after the famed California circuit, added Recaro sport seats, a Torsen limited-slip differential, revised suspension tuning, and a larger rear sway bar. Rear seats were removed and replaced with a structural X-brace, improving chassis rigidity, while lightweight alloy wheels were fitted with ultra high-performance R-compound tires.

This particular example is number 222 of a planned 767 Laguna Seca Boss 302s produced for 2012 and shows under 4,200 miles. Adding to its attraction, the instrument panel bears the signature of racing legend and 1970 Trans-Am champion Parnelli Jones.

This low-mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Number 222 of 767 Laguna Seca Boss 302s produced in 2012

  • Autographed by 1970 Trans Am champion Parnelli Jones

  • Showing under 4,200 miles from new

  • 5.0-liter Coyote DOHC V8 engine

  • MT-82 manual six-speed transmission

  • 3.73:1 limited-slip Torsen rear differential

Factory Equipment

  • Black (UA) paint with Laguna Seca exclusive Red accents

  • Charcoal Black Recaro Cloth Seats with red accent stitching

  • Boss 302 air intake

  • Boss 302 front fascia with Laguna Seca front splitter

  • Red Laguna Seca spoiler

  • Blue Ford Performance valve covers

  • Ford Performance tachometer and gauges

  • Boss 302 decals

  • Revised suspension and tuning above standard Boss 302

  • Recaro Sport Seats

  • 19” lightweight alloy wheels

  • Factory rear seat delete with X-brace replacement

Servicing & Documentation

  • Recent Michelin Pilot tires

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida, Wisconsin, and Ohio, plus Ontario and Alberta, Canada, registration history.

Included Items

  • Front splitter

  • Floor mats

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “It’s not a Shelby. It’s not a Bullitt. It’s not a Darkhouse. However, it is a legend in the making. The black and red combo creates a cool vibe and the custom Recaros, restraint system, and roll cage lets you know real fast this is no ordinary pony car. We do have the front splitter with us, but it’s not installed due to our in/out ramp.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

Window Sticker: 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

4,200-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca

Last bid
jhilton
jhilton
$33,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids16
Views7,222
Bids
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Jun 19 at 6:03 PM
$33,250bid placed 
farmeraz's avatar
farmeraz
Jun 19 at 3:03 PM
$33,000bid placed 
PAT67's avatar
PAT67
Jun 19 at 1:53 PM
$32,000bid placed 
PAT67's avatar
PAT67
Jun 19 at 1:52 PM
$26,000bid placed 
farmeraz's avatar
farmeraz
Jun 19 at 1:33 PM
$25,000bid placed 

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