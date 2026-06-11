Description

Introduced for 2011 as the most powerful Mustang ever produced at the time, the Shelby GT500 convertible paired a supercharged 5.4L V8 with a 6-speed manual transmission and open-air driving in a package that delivered genuine supercar performance as well as Shelby swagger. With minor refinements for the 2012 mode year and accounting for a fraction of total GT500 production, the convertible remains among the most collectible configurations of the S197 generation.

This example was ordered in all-black — exterior, cloth convertible top, and Recaro interior — and was delivered new through Ford Country in Henderson, Nevada. Apart from the well-equipped factory equipment list, this GT500 is equipped with the optional SVT Performance Package, Shelby Leather Recaro seats, and Electronics Package with navigation. It now shows under 26,000 miles.

This 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a digital window sticker, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

All-black finish with factory stripe delete

SVT Performance and Electronics Packages

Showing approximately 25,700 miles

Factory Equipment

Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

SVT-tuned suspension

Brembo front disc brakes

Automatic HID headlights

Aluminum hood with air extractor

Tuned stainless steel exhaust

Power cloth convertible top in black

Sport bucket seats with racing stripe inserts

Shaker 500 AM/FM/CD audio system

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Air conditioning

SVT Performance Package: 3.73 limited-slip differential 19" front and 20" rear alloy wheels P265/40R19 front and P285/35R20 rear tires SVT rear decklid spoiler Over-the-top stripe delete Tape stripe delete



Servicing & Documentation

Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the attached video

Wear on leather upholstery

Repaired outer bolster on front-left seat

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2020 — Damage reported: moderate damage with another motor vehicle; side-impact airbag deployed October 2020 — Damage reported: minor damage March 2020 — Damage reported: very minor damage August 2019 — Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

This 2012 Shelby GT500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration in Nevada since new through the dealer's acquisition in April 2026.

Included Items

Digital window sticker

Multiple keys

Additional Information

This 2012 Shelby GT500 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.