Auction ended.

26k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Collectible Classics
Bid to $25,800 on 06/11/26
Result
26k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible
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All photos (241)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVBP8KS2C5201274
Mileage indicated25,700 Miles
LocationDouglassville , Pennsylvania
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
TransmissionManual

Video gallery

2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Walk Around and Imperfections
Play
2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Test Drive
Play
2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Cold Start
Play
2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Top Operation
Play

Description

Introduced for 2011 as the most powerful Mustang ever produced at the time, the Shelby GT500 convertible paired a supercharged 5.4L V8 with a 6-speed manual transmission and open-air driving in a package that delivered genuine supercar performance as well as Shelby swagger. With minor refinements for the 2012 mode year and accounting for a fraction of total GT500 production, the convertible remains among the most collectible configurations of the S197 generation.

This example was ordered in all-black — exterior, cloth convertible top, and Recaro interior — and was delivered new through Ford Country in Henderson, Nevada. Apart from the well-equipped factory equipment list, this GT500 is equipped with the optional SVT Performance Package, Shelby Leather Recaro seats, and Electronics Package with navigation. It now shows under 26,000 miles.

This 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a digital window sticker, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • All-black finish with factory stripe delete

  • SVT Performance and Electronics Packages

  • Showing approximately 25,700 miles

Factory Equipment

  • Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • SVT-tuned suspension

  • Brembo front disc brakes

  • Automatic HID headlights

  • Aluminum hood with air extractor

  • Tuned stainless steel exhaust

  • Power cloth convertible top in black

  • Sport bucket seats with racing stripe inserts

  • Shaker 500 AM/FM/CD audio system

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Air conditioning

  • SVT Performance Package:

    • 3.73 limited-slip differential

    • 19" front and 20" rear alloy wheels

    • P265/40R19 front and P285/35R20 rear tires

    • SVT rear decklid spoiler

    • Over-the-top stripe delete

    • Tape stripe delete

Servicing & Documentation

  • Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the attached video

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • Repaired outer bolster on front-left seat

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2020 — Damage reported: moderate damage with another motor vehicle; side-impact airbag deployed

    • October 2020 — Damage reported: minor damage

    • March 2020 — Damage reported: very minor damage

    • August 2019 — Damage reported: minor damage

Ownership History

This 2012 Shelby GT500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration in Nevada since new through the dealer's acquisition in April 2026.

Included Items

  • Digital window sticker

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

This 2012 Shelby GT500 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Last bid
mvheat1969
mvheat1969
$25,800
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids33
Views6,552
Bids
mvheat1969's avatar
mvheat1969
Jun 11 at 6:58 PM
$25,800bid placed 
mvheat1969's avatar
mvheat1969
Jun 11 at 6:53 PM
$25,500bid placed 
KB_izejec's avatar
KB_izejec
Jun 11 at 6:47 PM
$25,250bid placed 
JC_4lzz8h's avatar
JC_4lzz8h
Jun 11 at 5:40 PM
$25,000bid placed 
JohnPiscitello_n66w's avatar
JohnPiscitello_n66w
Jun 11 at 5:31 PM
$24,750bid placed 

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