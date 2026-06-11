26k-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Introduced for 2011 as the most powerful Mustang ever produced at the time, the Shelby GT500 convertible paired a supercharged 5.4L V8 with a 6-speed manual transmission and open-air driving in a package that delivered genuine supercar performance as well as Shelby swagger. With minor refinements for the 2012 mode year and accounting for a fraction of total GT500 production, the convertible remains among the most collectible configurations of the S197 generation.
This example was ordered in all-black — exterior, cloth convertible top, and Recaro interior — and was delivered new through Ford Country in Henderson, Nevada. Apart from the well-equipped factory equipment list, this GT500 is equipped with the optional SVT Performance Package, Shelby Leather Recaro seats, and Electronics Package with navigation. It now shows under 26,000 miles.
This 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a digital window sticker, multiple keys, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
All-black finish with factory stripe delete
SVT Performance and Electronics Packages
Showing approximately 25,700 miles
Factory Equipment
Supercharged 5.4L V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
SVT-tuned suspension
Brembo front disc brakes
Automatic HID headlights
Aluminum hood with air extractor
Tuned stainless steel exhaust
Power cloth convertible top in black
Sport bucket seats with racing stripe inserts
Shaker 500 AM/FM/CD audio system
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
SVT Performance Package:
3.73 limited-slip differential
19" front and 20" rear alloy wheels
P265/40R19 front and P285/35R20 rear tires
SVT rear decklid spoiler
Over-the-top stripe delete
Tape stripe delete
Servicing & Documentation
Undercarriage, paint meter, tire date code, and tread depth readings can be viewed in the photo gallery
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Imperfections highlighted by the seller in the attached video
Wear on leather upholstery
Repaired outer bolster on front-left seat
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2020 — Damage reported: moderate damage with another motor vehicle; side-impact airbag deployed
October 2020 — Damage reported: minor damage
March 2020 — Damage reported: very minor damage
August 2019 — Damage reported: minor damage
Ownership History
This 2012 Shelby GT500 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Pennsylvania title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists one owner and registration in Nevada since new through the dealer's acquisition in April 2026.
Included Items
Digital window sticker
Multiple keys
Additional Information
This 2012 Shelby GT500 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.