351-Powered Shell Valley Cobra Replica 5-Speed
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
The Shelby Cobra remains one of the most replicated cars in automotive history, and for good reason — a featherweight roadster body paired with a big American V8 produces a driving experience few factory cars can match.
Finished Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes over a black interior, this 2012-titled Cobra replica was acquired by the seller's father in 2018 and is said to have been constructed under prior ownership utilizing a late-1990s Shell Valley kit.
It's powered by a 351ci V8 fitted with Australian 351C 2V heads and reportedly bored .030 over. A Holley 650-cfm double-pumper carburetor paired with an Edelbrock Performance intake manifold feed the engine, which features hypereutectic pistons, ARP rod bolts, a hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft, an aluminum radiator with silicon hoses, and a FlowKooler water pump.
Power is sent through a T5 5-speed manual transmission with a 1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel. The chassis features a Jaguar independent rear suspension and a Mustang II-style front suspension, while the cabin is equipped with black bucket seats and Stuart-Warner instrumentation.
In between 2021-2023, over $37,000 was spent overhauling the vehicle, including an engine rebuild, a clutch replacement, structural reinforcement, updated wiring, and more.
This Shell Valley Cobra Replica is offered with service records and a clean Texas title in the seller's name listing it as a "2012 AVSE."
Highlights
Rebuilt 351ci Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over
Holley 650-cfm carburetor
T5 5-speed manual transmission
Mustang II/Jaguar suspension
Finished in Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes
Documented service, including three-ring binder of records
Over $37,000 invested 2021-2023 — approximately 2,200 miles added since
Showing approximately 6,600 miles since construction
Equipment
Engine
351 Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over, professionally machined and balanced
Hypereutectic pistons and ARP rod bolts
Hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft
Rebuilt closed-chamber Australian 351C 2V heads
Edelbrock Performance intake manifold
Holley 650-cfm carburetor
New aluminum radiator with silicone hoses
Electric cooling fan with digital thermostat (automatic or manually operated)
FlowKooler water pump
Side pipe exhaust
Drivetrain & Chassis
T5 5-speed manual transmission
1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel
Jaguar independent rear suspension
Rebuilt Mustang II-style front suspension
Stainless steel flex brake lines
15-inch American Racing wheels
Interior
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Black upholstery and carpet
Bucket seats
Lap belts
Cup holders
Dr. K's wiring harness
Servicing & Documentation
Over $37,000 was spent by the seller's father at KG Performance in between 2021-2023. Highlights from the receipt, which can be viewed in "Additional documents" below include:
351ci V8 rebuilt to current specification
Clutch replaced
Shocks and springs replaced
Various steering components repaired and replaced
Wiring repaired
Holes repaired under vehicle and in engine bay
Records documenting service since 2018 are included in a binder
Known Imperfections
Paint chips consistent with limited use and mileage
Scrapes on the bottom of the oil pan
Ownership History
This 2012-titled Shell Valley Cobra Replica was purchased by the seller's father in 2018 through a consignment car dealer. Following acquisition, the over $37,000 was spent in mechanical refurbishment. It was inherited by the seller in 2024.
Included Items
Service records
Car cover
Additional Information
The VIN "TEX113898" is stamped on the vehicle and etched by hand on a reproduction Shelby American serial number tag riveted to the car.
The clean Texas title lists the car as a "2012 AVSE." It also mentions "1967 COBR" in the Remarks section.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.