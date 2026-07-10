Auction ended.

351-Powered Shell Valley Cobra Replica 5-Speed

Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
351-Powered Shell Valley Cobra Replica 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTEX113898
Mileage indicated6,600 Miles TMU
LocationSherman, Texas
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGuardsman Blue
Interior colorBlack

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351-Powered Cobra Replica 5-Speed Start Up
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351-Powered Cobra Replica 5-Speed Idling
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351-Powered Cobra Replica 5-Speed Ride Along
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Description

The Shelby Cobra remains one of the most replicated cars in automotive history, and for good reason — a featherweight roadster body paired with a big American V8 produces a driving experience few factory cars can match.

Finished Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes over a black interior, this 2012-titled Cobra replica was acquired by the seller's father in 2018 and is said to have been constructed under prior ownership utilizing a late-1990s Shell Valley kit.

It's powered by a 351ci V8 fitted with Australian 351C 2V heads and reportedly bored .030 over. A Holley 650-cfm double-pumper carburetor paired with an Edelbrock Performance intake manifold feed the engine, which features hypereutectic pistons, ARP rod bolts, a hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft, an aluminum radiator with silicon hoses, and a FlowKooler water pump.

Power is sent through a T5 5-speed manual transmission with a 1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel. The chassis features a Jaguar independent rear suspension and a Mustang II-style front suspension, while the cabin is equipped with black bucket seats and Stuart-Warner instrumentation.

In between 2021-2023, over $37,000 was spent overhauling the vehicle, including an engine rebuild, a clutch replacement, structural reinforcement, updated wiring, and more.

This Shell Valley Cobra Replica is offered with service records and a clean Texas title in the seller's name listing it as a "2012 AVSE."

Highlights

  • Rebuilt 351ci Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over

  • Holley 650-cfm carburetor

  • T5 5-speed manual transmission

  • Mustang II/Jaguar suspension

  • Finished in Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes

  • Documented service, including three-ring binder of records

  • Over $37,000 invested 2021-2023 — approximately 2,200 miles added since

  • Showing approximately 6,600 miles since construction

Equipment

Engine

  • 351 Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over, professionally machined and balanced

  • Hypereutectic pistons and ARP rod bolts

  • Hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft

  • Rebuilt closed-chamber Australian 351C 2V heads

  • Edelbrock Performance intake manifold

  • Holley 650-cfm carburetor

  • New aluminum radiator with silicone hoses

  • Electric cooling fan with digital thermostat (automatic or manually operated)

  • FlowKooler water pump

  • Side pipe exhaust

Drivetrain & Chassis

  • T5 5-speed manual transmission

  • 1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel

  • Jaguar independent rear suspension

  • Rebuilt Mustang II-style front suspension

  • Stainless steel flex brake lines

  • 15-inch American Racing wheels

Interior

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Black upholstery and carpet

  • Bucket seats

  • Lap belts

  • Cup holders

  • Dr. K's wiring harness

Servicing & Documentation

Over $37,000 was spent by the seller's father at KG Performance in between 2021-2023. Highlights from the receipt, which can be viewed in "Additional documents" below include:

  • 351ci V8 rebuilt to current specification

  • Clutch replaced

  • Shocks and springs replaced

  • Various steering components repaired and replaced

  • Wiring repaired

  • Holes repaired under vehicle and in engine bay

  • Records documenting service since 2018 are included in a binder

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips consistent with limited use and mileage

  • Scrapes on the bottom of the oil pan

Ownership History

This 2012-titled Shell Valley Cobra Replica was purchased by the seller's father in 2018 through a consignment car dealer. Following acquisition, the over $37,000 was spent in mechanical refurbishment. It was inherited by the seller in 2024.

Included Items

  • Service records

  • Car cover

Additional Information

  • The VIN "TEX113898" is stamped on the vehicle and etched by hand on a reproduction Shelby American serial number tag riveted to the car.

  • The clean Texas title lists the car as a "2012 AVSE." It also mentions "1967 COBR" in the Remarks section.

Additional documents

2023 Service Invoice

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

351-Powered Shell Valley Cobra Replica 5-Speed

Sold to
EDWHAW
EDWHAW
$45,743
Seller
AdamYavner
AdamYavner
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids20
Views9,395

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