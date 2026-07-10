Description

The Shelby Cobra remains one of the most replicated cars in automotive history, and for good reason — a featherweight roadster body paired with a big American V8 produces a driving experience few factory cars can match.

Finished Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes over a black interior, this 2012-titled Cobra replica was acquired by the seller's father in 2018 and is said to have been constructed under prior ownership utilizing a late-1990s Shell Valley kit.

It's powered by a 351ci V8 fitted with Australian 351C 2V heads and reportedly bored .030 over. A Holley 650-cfm double-pumper carburetor paired with an Edelbrock Performance intake manifold feed the engine, which features hypereutectic pistons, ARP rod bolts, a hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft, an aluminum radiator with silicon hoses, and a FlowKooler water pump.

Power is sent through a T5 5-speed manual transmission with a 1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel. The chassis features a Jaguar independent rear suspension and a Mustang II-style front suspension, while the cabin is equipped with black bucket seats and Stuart-Warner instrumentation.

In between 2021-2023, over $37,000 was spent overhauling the vehicle, including an engine rebuild, a clutch replacement, structural reinforcement, updated wiring, and more.

This Shell Valley Cobra Replica is offered with service records and a clean Texas title in the seller's name listing it as a "2012 AVSE."

Highlights

Rebuilt 351ci Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over

Holley 650-cfm carburetor

T5 5-speed manual transmission

Mustang II/Jaguar suspension

Finished in Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon White racing stripes

Documented service, including three-ring binder of records

Over $37,000 invested 2021-2023 — approximately 2,200 miles added since

Showing approximately 6,600 miles since construction

Equipment

Engine

351 Cleveland V8, bored .030 inches over, professionally machined and balanced

Hypereutectic pistons and ARP rod bolts

Hydraulic flat-tappet camshaft

Rebuilt closed-chamber Australian 351C 2V heads

Edelbrock Performance intake manifold

Holley 650-cfm carburetor

New aluminum radiator with silicone hoses

Electric cooling fan with digital thermostat (automatic or manually operated)

FlowKooler water pump

Side pipe exhaust

Drivetrain & Chassis

T5 5-speed manual transmission

1986 Mustang-spec 10.5-inch clutch and flywheel

Jaguar independent rear suspension

Rebuilt Mustang II-style front suspension

Stainless steel flex brake lines

15-inch American Racing wheels

Interior

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Black upholstery and carpet

Bucket seats

Lap belts

Cup holders

Dr. K's wiring harness

Servicing & Documentation

Over $37,000 was spent by the seller's father at KG Performance in between 2021-2023. Highlights from the receipt, which can be viewed in "Additional documents" below include:

351ci V8 rebuilt to current specification

Clutch replaced

Shocks and springs replaced

Various steering components repaired and replaced

Wiring repaired

Holes repaired under vehicle and in engine bay

Records documenting service since 2018 are included in a binder

Known Imperfections

Paint chips consistent with limited use and mileage

Scrapes on the bottom of the oil pan

Ownership History

This 2012-titled Shell Valley Cobra Replica was purchased by the seller's father in 2018 through a consignment car dealer. Following acquisition, the over $37,000 was spent in mechanical refurbishment. It was inherited by the seller in 2024.

Included Items

Service records

Car cover

Additional Information