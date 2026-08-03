Auction ended.

One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT

No reserve
Sold for on 08/03/26
Result
One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NC2PF1B0213402
Mileage indicated21,700 Miles
LocationRocky River, Ohio
Engine2.0L DOHC 16-valve Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorStormy Blue Mica
Interior colorBeige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The NC-generation MX-5 Miata arrived for 2006 as the third iteration of Mazda's long-running lightweight roadster formula, growing slightly in overall dimensions from the NB while gaining a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension and, for the first time, the option of a power retractable hardtop. The PRHT — which folds away in roughly twelve seconds at the press of a button — gave the NC a coupe-like solidity with the top up while retaining full open-air capability, and the Grand Touring trim added leather upholstery, heated seats, and a Bose audio system to the package.

This 2011 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is finished in Stormy Blue Mica over beige leather upholstery and is equipped with the power retractable hardtop and 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Offered by its original owner, this power hardtop Miata now shows less than 22,000 miles since new.

Modifications have been carried out by well-regarded Miata suppliers: the Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit with Wilwood 4-piston calipers and oversized rear rotors replaces the factory brake system, and the car rides on 949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels in place of the factory units. A Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets rounds out the performance modifications, with cosmetic additions limited to a Zunsport stainless lower grille, chrome fuel door, and stubby antenna.

This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered at no reserve with a window sticker, service records, a Car Capsule storage bubble, a Miata-branded car cover, the removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Grand Touring trim with power retractable hardtop

  • Finished in Stormy Blue Mica over Beige leather upholstery

  • 949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels

  • Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit

  • Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler

  • One-owner vehicle showing less than 22,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery):

Mechanical:

  • 2.0L DOHC 16-valve inline-four VVT engine, 158 horsepower / 140 lb-ft torque

  • 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode

  • Aluminum power plant frame

  • Front and rear stabilizer bars

  • Shock tower brace

  • Front double wishbone suspension; rear multi-link suspension

  • Electronic power-assisted rack and pinion steering

Exterior:

  • Stormy Blue Mica paint

  • Power retractable hardtop (PRHT)

  • Fog lights

Interior:

  • Beige leather upholstery

  • Heated bucket seats

  • Leather shift knob and hand brake

  • Bose 7-speaker audio system

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink

Modifications

  • Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit installed

  • Wilwood 4-piston calipers, front and rear

  • Rear rotors larger than OEM specification

  • 949 Racing 17x8 wheels, tungsten finish

  • Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets

  • Zunsport stainless steel lower grille

  • Chrome fuel door

  • Stubby antenna

  • Coco fiber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

  • Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery 

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History 

This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered by its original owner, showing 21,700 miles with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report showing registration in Ohio since new.

Included Items

  • Original factory window sticker

  • Service records

  • Removed stock parts

  • Car Capsule storage bubble

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT · No reserve

Sold to
RT_3f4xsr
RT_3f4xsr
$13,108
Seller
CW_Maddie64
CW_Maddie64
EndedAug 03, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids29
Views7,279

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