One-Owner 22k-Mile 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring PRHT
Ended Aug 03, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The NC-generation MX-5 Miata arrived for 2006 as the third iteration of Mazda's long-running lightweight roadster formula, growing slightly in overall dimensions from the NB while gaining a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension and, for the first time, the option of a power retractable hardtop. The PRHT — which folds away in roughly twelve seconds at the press of a button — gave the NC a coupe-like solidity with the top up while retaining full open-air capability, and the Grand Touring trim added leather upholstery, heated seats, and a Bose audio system to the package.
This 2011 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is finished in Stormy Blue Mica over beige leather upholstery and is equipped with the power retractable hardtop and 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Offered by its original owner, this power hardtop Miata now shows less than 22,000 miles since new.
Modifications have been carried out by well-regarded Miata suppliers: the Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit with Wilwood 4-piston calipers and oversized rear rotors replaces the factory brake system, and the car rides on 949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels in place of the factory units. A Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets rounds out the performance modifications, with cosmetic additions limited to a Zunsport stainless lower grille, chrome fuel door, and stubby antenna.
This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered at no reserve with a window sticker, service records, a Car Capsule storage bubble, a Miata-branded car cover, the removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Grand Touring trim with power retractable hardtop
Finished in Stormy Blue Mica over Beige leather upholstery
949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels
Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit
Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler
One-owner vehicle showing less than 22,000 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery):
Mechanical:
2.0L DOHC 16-valve inline-four VVT engine, 158 horsepower / 140 lb-ft torque
6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode
Aluminum power plant frame
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Shock tower brace
Front double wishbone suspension; rear multi-link suspension
Electronic power-assisted rack and pinion steering
Exterior:
Stormy Blue Mica paint
Power retractable hardtop (PRHT)
Fog lights
Interior:
Beige leather upholstery
Heated bucket seats
Leather shift knob and hand brake
Bose 7-speaker audio system
Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink
Modifications
Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit installed
Wilwood 4-piston calipers, front and rear
Rear rotors larger than OEM specification
949 Racing 17x8 wheels, tungsten finish
Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets
Zunsport stainless steel lower grille
Chrome fuel door
Stubby antenna
Coco fiber floor mats
Servicing & Documentation
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Some wear on leather seats
Ownership History
This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered by its original owner, showing 21,700 miles with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report showing registration in Ohio since new.
Included Items
Original factory window sticker
Service records
Removed stock parts
Car Capsule storage bubble
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.