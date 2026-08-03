Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The NC-generation MX-5 Miata arrived for 2006 as the third iteration of Mazda's long-running lightweight roadster formula, growing slightly in overall dimensions from the NB while gaining a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension and, for the first time, the option of a power retractable hardtop. The PRHT — which folds away in roughly twelve seconds at the press of a button — gave the NC a coupe-like solidity with the top up while retaining full open-air capability, and the Grand Touring trim added leather upholstery, heated seats, and a Bose audio system to the package.

This 2011 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is finished in Stormy Blue Mica over beige leather upholstery and is equipped with the power retractable hardtop and 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Offered by its original owner, this power hardtop Miata now shows less than 22,000 miles since new.

Modifications have been carried out by well-regarded Miata suppliers: the Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit with Wilwood 4-piston calipers and oversized rear rotors replaces the factory brake system, and the car rides on 949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels in place of the factory units. A Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets rounds out the performance modifications, with cosmetic additions limited to a Zunsport stainless lower grille, chrome fuel door, and stubby antenna.

This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered at no reserve with a window sticker, service records, a Car Capsule storage bubble, a Miata-branded car cover, the removed stock parts, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Grand Touring trim with power retractable hardtop

Finished in Stormy Blue Mica over Beige leather upholstery

949 Racing 17x8 tungsten-finished wheels

Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit

Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler

One-owner vehicle showing less than 22,000 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include (see gallery):

Mechanical:

2.0L DOHC 16-valve inline-four VVT engine, 158 horsepower / 140 lb-ft torque

6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode

Aluminum power plant frame

Front and rear stabilizer bars

Shock tower brace

Front double wishbone suspension; rear multi-link suspension

Electronic power-assisted rack and pinion steering

Exterior:

Stormy Blue Mica paint

Power retractable hardtop (PRHT)

Fog lights

Interior:

Beige leather upholstery

Heated bucket seats

Leather shift knob and hand brake

Bose 7-speaker audio system

Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink

Modifications

Flyin' Miata NC Little Big Brake Kit installed

Wilwood 4-piston calipers, front and rear

Rear rotors larger than OEM specification

949 Racing 17x8 wheels, tungsten finish

Flyin' Miata stainless steel muffler with dual 3.5-inch outlets

Zunsport stainless steel lower grille

Chrome fuel door

Stubby antenna

Coco fiber floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

This 2011 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered by its original owner, showing 21,700 miles with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report showing registration in Ohio since new.

Included Items