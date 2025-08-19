2011 Jaguar XF

No reserve
12 days
$1,700
2011 Jaguar XF
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA0FB1BLS12439
Mileage indicated119,000 Miles
LocationRonkonkoma , New York
Engine4.2-Liter V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorCashmere Gold Metallic
Interior colorChampagne
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Jaguar XF (X250) launched in spring 2008 to replace the aging retro-styled S-Type as a direct competitor to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the Audi A6 with a contemporary, performance‑focused aesthetic. Beneath the surface, the XF was engineered to balance comfort and agility, featuring a rigid chassis, carefully tuned suspension, and an emphasis on driver engagement.

This '11 XF is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2‑liter V8 that was factory rated at 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Finished in Cashmere Gold Metallic over a Champagne leather interior, the car features a ZF six-speed automatic transmission, steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters, Dynamic Stability Control, 18" alloy wheels, Jaguar Smart Key keyless start, a rotary shifter, 10‑way power‑adjustable heated front seats with memory, and a 7.0‑inch touchscreen display.

This 2011 Jaguar XF has 119,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Montana title.

Highlights

  • Cashmere Gold Metallic paint

  • Champagne leather upholstery

  • 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine

  • ZF six-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters

  • Dynamic Stability Control

  • 18" alloy wheels

  • Jaguar Smart Key keyless start

  • Rotary shifter

  • Power-adjustable and heated front seats

  • Seven‑inch touchscreen display

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Touched-up paint

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • December 2013: Accident reported, minor damage to right side

Ownership History

The car has title history in New Jersey and Montana and was acquired by the selling dealer in June 2026.

Included Items

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2011 Jaguar XF · No reserve

Current bid
Sky148
Sky148
$1,700
Seller
BlackbadgeMotorsport
BlackbadgeMotorsport
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids5
Views447

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Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 9 at 5:01 PM
$1,700bid placed 
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EFB618
Sep 9 at 1:44 PM
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LeslieBarnes_n43k
Sep 9 at 4:47 AM
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DJ_Domo
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Sep 8 at 3:25 PM
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