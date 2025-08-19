2011 Jaguar XF
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Jaguar XF (X250) launched in spring 2008 to replace the aging retro-styled S-Type as a direct competitor to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the Audi A6 with a contemporary, performance‑focused aesthetic. Beneath the surface, the XF was engineered to balance comfort and agility, featuring a rigid chassis, carefully tuned suspension, and an emphasis on driver engagement.
This '11 XF is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2‑liter V8 that was factory rated at 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Finished in Cashmere Gold Metallic over a Champagne leather interior, the car features a ZF six-speed automatic transmission, steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters, Dynamic Stability Control, 18" alloy wheels, Jaguar Smart Key keyless start, a rotary shifter, 10‑way power‑adjustable heated front seats with memory, and a 7.0‑inch touchscreen display.
This 2011 Jaguar XF has 119,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Montana title.
Highlights
Cashmere Gold Metallic paint
Champagne leather upholstery
4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine
ZF six-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters
Dynamic Stability Control
18" alloy wheels
Jaguar Smart Key keyless start
Rotary shifter
Power-adjustable and heated front seats
Seven‑inch touchscreen display
Known Imperfections
Imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Touched-up paint
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
December 2013: Accident reported, minor damage to right side
Ownership History
The car has title history in New Jersey and Montana and was acquired by the selling dealer in June 2026.
Included Items
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.