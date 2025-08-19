Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Jaguar XF (X250) launched in spring 2008 to replace the aging retro-styled S-Type as a direct competitor to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the Audi A6 with a contemporary, performance‑focused aesthetic. Beneath the surface, the XF was engineered to balance comfort and agility, featuring a rigid chassis, carefully tuned suspension, and an emphasis on driver engagement.

This '11 XF is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2‑liter V8 that was factory rated at 385 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. Finished in Cashmere Gold Metallic over a Champagne leather interior, the car features a ZF six-speed automatic transmission, steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters, Dynamic Stability Control, 18" alloy wheels, Jaguar Smart Key keyless start, a rotary shifter, 10‑way power‑adjustable heated front seats with memory, and a 7.0‑inch touchscreen display.

This 2011 Jaguar XF has 119,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in New York with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Montana title.

Highlights

Cashmere Gold Metallic paint

Champagne leather upholstery

4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine

ZF six-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Steering‑wheel‑mounted paddle shifters

Dynamic Stability Control

18" alloy wheels

Jaguar Smart Key keyless start

Rotary shifter

Power-adjustable and heated front seats

Seven‑inch touchscreen display

Known Imperfections

Imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Touched-up paint

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): December 2013: Accident reported, minor damage to right side



Ownership History

The car has title history in New Jersey and Montana and was acquired by the selling dealer in June 2026.

Included Items