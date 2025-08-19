26k-Mile 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 6-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$12,000
26k-Mile 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 6-Speed
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Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVBP8CF3B5114449
Mileage indicated26,700 Miles
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 2011, the handsome Ford Mustang was mechanically refreshed — and the Ford team hit a home run. The Mustang’s attractive styling, powerful V8 engine, and impressive performance quickly put the Camaro on notice.

Ford’s new “Coyote” 5.0L V8 was a high-tech, all-aluminum revelation, offering dual overhead camshafts, 32 valves, variable valve timing, and an 11:1 compression ratio for an impressive 412 horsepower. Backed by a 6-speed manual transmission, this Mustang sang to 7,000 rpm, screamed to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and galloped past the quarter mile in only 13.2 seconds. Complementing that engine was an updated suspension that held an impressive .94g through the corners, and four-wheel disc brakes that forcefully yanked the car down from speed.

Add in the Premium Package’s uplevel leather upholstery, power seats, aluminum interior accents, and 500-watt Shaker stereo, and the new Mustang GT was a comfortable and fast all-around performer. Car and Driver concluded, “If the new ‘Coyote’ 5.0-liter isn’t the best engine the company has ever made, this is unquestionably the best Mustang in a long line and probably the best car Ford sells in the United States.”

This example is finished in Black, was factory equipped with the Premium Package's uplevel interior with Charcoal Black seating surfaces, and shows just under 27,000 miles since new. The factory 6-speed manual and a 3.73 rear axle combine with a Ford Racing Boss 302 intake manifold, a cold-air intake, and an upgraded exhaust system for impressive acceleration, while 18" aluminum wheels, an upgraded suspension, a hood scoop, and a pedestal rear spoiler make it aggressive in both handling and looks.

This 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • GT Coupe optioned from the factory with the Premium Package

  • Finished in Black over Charcoal Black leather upholstery

  • Optional Premier Trim with color accent

  • 18” American Muscle aluminum wheels now wearing Pirelli P Zero tires

  • 5.0L “Coyote” V8 factory rated when new at 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • 3.73-ratio limited slip axle

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Premium Package includes:

    • Leather upholstery

    • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, 2-way adjustable head restraint and power lumbar with split-fold rear seats

    • 6-gauge cluster w/MyColor

    • Ambient interior lighting

    • Bright aluminum accent instrument panel, pedal covers, scuff plates, and shifter knob

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/aluminum spokes

    • Bright chrome door speaker surrounds

    • Door-trim panel inserts

    • SYNC, Shaker AM/FM/CD 500-watt stereo, and Satellite Radio

  • GT Coupe Accessory Package includes:

    • Hood scoop

    • Pedestal rear spoiler

  • Security Package includes:

    • Active anti-theft system

    • Wheel locking kit

  • 18” wheels

  • HID headlamps

  • 3.73-ratio limited slip axle

Modifications

  • “Star Wars” themed graphics on rear bumper and under hood

  • 18" American Muscle wheels

  • Aftermarket shift knob

  • Ford Racing Boss 302 intake manifold

  • Airaid cold-air induction

  • SVT stainless exhaust system

  • Ford Racing aluminum valve covers, aluminum coolant reservoir, and chrome engine fill caps

  • SVT suspension upgrades

Servicing & Documentation

  • May 2024:

    • Tires rotated, oil and filter changed

  • September 2023:

    • Tires rotated, oil and filter changed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in paint

  • Door panel leather bubbling

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

  • Two keys

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Stock valve covers, engine coolant reservoir, oil cap, oil dipstick handle, and shift knob

  • Wheel lock key

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2011 FORD MUSTANG GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26k-Mile 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe 6-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Johnny0620
Johnny0620
$12,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids15
Views4,377
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Johnny0620
Jun 20 at 5:50 PM
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STS
Jun 20 at 5:01 PM
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Johnny0620
Jun 20 at 4:38 PM
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STS
Jun 20 at 4:35 PM
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Jun 20 at 2:08 PM
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