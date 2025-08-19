Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 2011, the handsome Ford Mustang was mechanically refreshed — and the Ford team hit a home run. The Mustang’s attractive styling, powerful V8 engine, and impressive performance quickly put the Camaro on notice.

Ford’s new “Coyote” 5.0L V8 was a high-tech, all-aluminum revelation, offering dual overhead camshafts, 32 valves, variable valve timing, and an 11:1 compression ratio for an impressive 412 horsepower. Backed by a 6-speed manual transmission, this Mustang sang to 7,000 rpm, screamed to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and galloped past the quarter mile in only 13.2 seconds. Complementing that engine was an updated suspension that held an impressive .94g through the corners, and four-wheel disc brakes that forcefully yanked the car down from speed.

Add in the Premium Package’s uplevel leather upholstery, power seats, aluminum interior accents, and 500-watt Shaker stereo, and the new Mustang GT was a comfortable and fast all-around performer. Car and Driver concluded, “If the new ‘Coyote’ 5.0-liter isn’t the best engine the company has ever made, this is unquestionably the best Mustang in a long line and probably the best car Ford sells in the United States.”

This example is finished in Black, was factory equipped with the Premium Package's uplevel interior with Charcoal Black seating surfaces, and shows just under 27,000 miles since new. The factory 6-speed manual and a 3.73 rear axle combine with a Ford Racing Boss 302 intake manifold, a cold-air intake, and an upgraded exhaust system for impressive acceleration, while 18" aluminum wheels, an upgraded suspension, a hood scoop, and a pedestal rear spoiler make it aggressive in both handling and looks.

This 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

GT Coupe optioned from the factory with the Premium Package

Finished in Black over Charcoal Black leather upholstery

Optional Premier Trim with color accent

18” American Muscle aluminum wheels now wearing Pirelli P Zero tires

5.0L “Coyote” V8 factory rated when new at 412 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque

6-speed manual transmission

3.73-ratio limited slip axle

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Premium Package includes: Leather upholstery 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, 2-way adjustable head restraint and power lumbar with split-fold rear seats 6-gauge cluster w/MyColor Ambient interior lighting Bright aluminum accent instrument panel, pedal covers, scuff plates, and shifter knob Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/aluminum spokes Bright chrome door speaker surrounds Door-trim panel inserts SYNC, Shaker AM/FM/CD 500-watt stereo, and Satellite Radio

GT Coupe Accessory Package includes: Hood scoop Pedestal rear spoiler

Security Package includes: Active anti-theft system Wheel locking kit

18” wheels

HID headlamps

3.73-ratio limited slip axle

Modifications

“Star Wars” themed graphics on rear bumper and under hood

18" American Muscle wheels

Aftermarket shift knob

Ford Racing Boss 302 intake manifold

Airaid cold-air induction

SVT stainless exhaust system

Ford Racing aluminum valve covers, aluminum coolant reservoir, and chrome engine fill caps

SVT suspension upgrades

Servicing & Documentation

May 2024: Tires rotated, oil and filter changed

September 2023: Tires rotated, oil and filter changed

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in paint

Door panel leather bubbling

Images detailing the condition of the 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2011 Ford Mustang GT Premium Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles. The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Florida registration history.

Included Items

Two keys

Owner’s manuals

Stock valve covers, engine coolant reservoir, oil cap, oil dipstick handle, and shift knob

Wheel lock key

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.