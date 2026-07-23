Description

The W212 E-Class Coupe arrived for 2010 as a distinct model in the E-Class lineup — lower, wider, and more sport-oriented than the sedan it shared its platform with and positioned as a two-door alternative to the larger CL-Class at a considerably lower price point.

The E350 Coupe's 3.5-liter 24-valve V6 produced 268 horsepower and drove the rear wheels through a 7-speed automatic transmission, with available sport and comfort suspension modes through Mercedes' AGILITY Control system.

This Silver-over-black E350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia. The car comes optioned with the P1G Premium Package — adding the COMAND hard-drive navigation system, LOGIC7 surround sound, heated and ventilated front seats, rear seat ventilation, panoramic sunroof, and a rear-view camera — along with the 321 Appearance Package, which included AMG two-spoke wheels, sport suspension, and perforated front brake discs with Mercedes-Benz logo calipers.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this W212 coupe now shows just under 65,000 miles.

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is offered with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in Silver over black upholstery

P1G Premium Package and 321 Appearance Package

Two-owner vehicle, acquired in 2011 by the seller

Showing approximately 64,900 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include the following:

3.5L 24-valve aluminum V6, 268 horsepower

7-speed automatic transmission

AGILITY Control adaptive suspension

Speed-sensitive power steering

LED daytime running lamps

Power rear window sunshade

Dual-zone automatic climate control

P1G Premium Package: COMAND system navigation LOGIC7 surround sound system HD Radio and SIRIUS satellite radio iPod/MP3 media interface Heated and ventilated front seats Rear seat ventilation Panoramic sunroof Rear-view camera Adaptive High Beam Assist

321 Appearance Package: AMG two-spoke alloy wheels Sport suspension Perforated front brake discs Mercedes-Benz logo calipers



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Photos of the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Continental tires with 2015 date codes

Imperfections on wheel edges

Wear on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia, and was initially titled in Iowa before transferring to Missouri. The current owner acquired the vehicle in 2011, and it has remained registered in Missouri since.

Included Items