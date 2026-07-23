2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
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Description
The W212 E-Class Coupe arrived for 2010 as a distinct model in the E-Class lineup — lower, wider, and more sport-oriented than the sedan it shared its platform with and positioned as a two-door alternative to the larger CL-Class at a considerably lower price point.
The E350 Coupe's 3.5-liter 24-valve V6 produced 268 horsepower and drove the rear wheels through a 7-speed automatic transmission, with available sport and comfort suspension modes through Mercedes' AGILITY Control system.
This Silver-over-black E350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia. The car comes optioned with the P1G Premium Package — adding the COMAND hard-drive navigation system, LOGIC7 surround sound, heated and ventilated front seats, rear seat ventilation, panoramic sunroof, and a rear-view camera — along with the 321 Appearance Package, which included AMG two-spoke wheels, sport suspension, and perforated front brake discs with Mercedes-Benz logo calipers.
Acquired by the seller in 2011, this W212 coupe now shows just under 65,000 miles.
This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is offered with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in Silver over black upholstery
P1G Premium Package and 321 Appearance Package
Two-owner vehicle, acquired in 2011 by the seller
Showing approximately 64,900 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included window sticker include the following:
3.5L 24-valve aluminum V6, 268 horsepower
7-speed automatic transmission
AGILITY Control adaptive suspension
Speed-sensitive power steering
LED daytime running lamps
Power rear window sunshade
Dual-zone automatic climate control
P1G Premium Package:
COMAND system navigation
LOGIC7 surround sound system
HD Radio and SIRIUS satellite radio
iPod/MP3 media interface
Heated and ventilated front seats
Rear seat ventilation
Panoramic sunroof
Rear-view camera
Adaptive High Beam Assist
321 Appearance Package:
AMG two-spoke alloy wheels
Sport suspension
Perforated front brake discs
Mercedes-Benz logo calipers
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Photos of the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Continental tires with 2015 date codes
Imperfections on wheel edges
Wear on seat upholstery
Ownership History
This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia, and was initially titled in Iowa before transferring to Missouri. The current owner acquired the vehicle in 2011, and it has remained registered in Missouri since.
Included Items
Window sticker
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.