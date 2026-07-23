Auction ended.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe

Sold for on 07/23/26
Result
2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe
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Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDKJ5GB3AF015087
Mileage indicated64,900 Miles
LocationJoplin, Missouri
Engine3.5L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2010 Mercedes E350 Coupe Walkaround
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Description

The W212 E-Class Coupe arrived for 2010 as a distinct model in the E-Class lineup — lower, wider, and more sport-oriented than the sedan it shared its platform with and positioned as a two-door alternative to the larger CL-Class at a considerably lower price point.

The E350 Coupe's 3.5-liter 24-valve V6 produced 268 horsepower and drove the rear wheels through a 7-speed automatic transmission, with available sport and comfort suspension modes through Mercedes' AGILITY Control system.

This Silver-over-black E350 Coupe was first delivered to Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia. The car comes optioned with the P1G Premium Package — adding the COMAND hard-drive navigation system, LOGIC7 surround sound, heated and ventilated front seats, rear seat ventilation, panoramic sunroof, and a rear-view camera — along with the 321 Appearance Package, which included AMG two-spoke wheels, sport suspension, and perforated front brake discs with Mercedes-Benz logo calipers.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this W212 coupe now shows just under 65,000 miles.

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe is offered with a window sticker, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Silver over black upholstery

  • P1G Premium Package and 321 Appearance Package

  • Two-owner vehicle, acquired in 2011 by the seller

  • Showing approximately 64,900 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included window sticker include the following:

  • 3.5L 24-valve aluminum V6, 268 horsepower

  • 7-speed automatic transmission

  • AGILITY Control adaptive suspension

  • Speed-sensitive power steering

  • LED daytime running lamps

  • Power rear window sunshade

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • P1G Premium Package:

    • COMAND system navigation

    • LOGIC7 surround sound system

    • HD Radio and SIRIUS satellite radio

    • iPod/MP3 media interface

    • Heated and ventilated front seats

    • Rear seat ventilation

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Rear-view camera

    • Adaptive High Beam Assist

  • 321 Appearance Package:

    • AMG two-spoke alloy wheels

    • Sport suspension

    • Perforated front brake discs

    • Mercedes-Benz logo calipers

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Photos of the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Continental tires with 2015 date codes

  • Imperfections on wheel edges

  • Wear on seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 was sold new through Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian, Virginia, and was initially titled in Iowa before transferring to Missouri. The current owner acquired the vehicle in 2011, and it has remained registered in Missouri since.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe

Sold to
reevesms
reevesms
$10,272
Seller
tk_uutmhb
tk_uutmhb
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids36
Views4,972

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reevesms
Jul 23 at 6:41 PM
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