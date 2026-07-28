35k-Mile 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
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Description
The 997-generation 911 Turbo was an early high-water mark for the air-cooled era's spiritual successor — a car that took Porsche's twin-turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula and refined it into something genuinely usable every day without sacrificing the performance credentials that defined the nameplate. The cabriolet variant adds a power-folding soft top to that package.
This 2008 911 Turbo Cabriolet is finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather and was originally built with nearly $30,000 in factory options, resulting in a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) when new of over $165,000.
Notable factory options include the Sport Chrono Package Turbo, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) a 10-mm lowered ride height, Adaptive Sport Seats, Parking Assist System, Makassar wood interior trim, bi-color Sand Beige leather upholstery extending to the dash and door panels, and red brake calipers — a combination making it especially unique among 997 Turbo Cabriolets.
Moreover, this 997 Turbo convertible features a 6-speed manual transaxle paired with a rear differential lock. Performance-oriented modifications include an FVD Turbo Tune, Europipe Stage 1 exhaust, BMC filter, and a complete Sachs Race Engineering clutch and flywheel upgrade, and more as described below.
Now showing approximately 35,400 miles, this 911 Turbo Cab has been serviced under the seller's seven-year ownership at Tills Imports in Fort Myers, Florida, where work performed has included an upgraded Sachs/GT2 clutch combo, replacement of the rear main seal, brake service, and repairs to the top hydraulics.
This 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is now offered in Florida with manufacturer’s literature, service receipts, an options sheet and Monroney Label, multiple keys, the removed factory audio equipment and DSC module, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Twin-turbo 3.6L flat-six
6-speed manual transaxle
Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive
Finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather
$165,620 MSRP with nearly $30,000 in options
Showing approximately 35,400 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six
6-speed manual transaxle
Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive
PASM — Porsche Active Suspension Management
Bi-Xenon headlights with automatic leveling and headlight washers
Red brake calipers
Power-folding cabriolet top with wind deflector
Automatic extending rear spoiler
Bose 9-speaker surround sound system
Automatic climate control with active carbon filter
The Porsche options sheet included with the sale lists the following:
220 — Axle differential lock, rear
342 — Heated front seats
451 — Makassar steering wheel multifunction
498 — Delete model designation
550 — Hard top
635 — Parking Assist System
640 — Sport Chrono Package Turbo
801 — Makassar (wood) Package
970 — Bi-color interior
BM — Black/Sand Beige interior
CEE — Rear footwell lighting
CJK — Floor mats with leather surround
CNC — Front air intakes in aluminum look
CNE — Spoiler lip painted
CNG — Lower rear apron painted
CNW — Side mirrors in aluminum look
CUC — Painted model designation delete
CUR — PCM Package in leather
CXB — Door entry guards, stainless steel
EAB — Makassar Package switch panel
P01 — Adaptive Sport Seats
V9 — Cabriolet roof in black
X4 — Speed Yellow
XAJ — Sport rocker panels, painted
XJT — Rear center console Makassar
XMP — Leather sun visors with lighted mirror
XNS — Steering column in leather
XSB — Sport seat backs in leather
XSC — Porsche Crest in headrest
XTT — Door finishers Makassar
24951 — Deviating carpet
Modifications
19-inch HRE wheels
FVD Turbo Tune
Europipe Stage 1 exhaust with FVD stainless exhaust tips
TPC Racing DSC control upgrade
BMC performance air filter
Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel upgrade
996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts
Kenwood DNX575 head unit and Helix V Twelve DSP amplifier
Rydeen RC4 backup camera and Kenwood DRV-N520 front camera
Escort Max radar detector with Blend Mount
Hard wired for CTEK battery maintainer
Window tint
Ceramic coating
Paint Protective Film (PPF), reportedly applied to:
Hood
Mirrors
Front half-fenders
Front bumper
Headlights
Side markers
Taillights
Servicing & Documentation
PPI and DME report performed on 4/17/26 by Tills Imports
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The following servicing was performed under current ownership:
Convertible top hydraulic system rebuilt
Convertible top flap replaced
Hood and decklid switch replaced
Battery replaced
Rear main seal replaced
Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel installed
996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts installed
Brake pads and rotors replaced
Brake fluid flushed
Coolant expansion tank replaced
Headlight and windshield washer pumps replaced
Serpentine belt replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Oil and filter changes
The following servicing is said to have been performed under previous ownership:
Slave cylinder and accumulator replaced
Pilot Super Sport 4S tires installed
Windshield replaced
Rear shock absorbers replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Wear visible on the steering wheel
Some wear on leather seats
Ownership History
The seller has owned this 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet since 2019. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this example was sold new through Bluegrass Automotive Group in Louisville, Kentucky, and has registration history in Illinois, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Removed factory audio equipment
Removed factory DSC module
Monroney Label
Service receipts
Multiple keys
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car is both a joy to own & a blast to drive. Speed Yellow in a 997 wide body is a head turner – it is a conversation starter on the street, Porsche events, and car shows.
A PPI was recently performed (on 4/17/26 and less than 50 miles ago): outside of some communication port errors (resulting from the aftermarket radio upgrade), a cracked plastic gear that secures the passenger cup holder in place (I have the Pelican Parts aluminum replacement gear), and slight wear on some suspension bushings - it is very clean. If desired, this can be brought back to OEM very easily."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.