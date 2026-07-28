Auction ended.

35k-Mile 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed

Sold after for on 07/28/26
Result
35k-Mile 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed
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Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CD299X8S708383
Mileage indicated35,400 Miles
LocationEstero, Florida
Engine3.6L Twin-Turbocharged Flat-Six
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSpeed Yellow
Interior colorSand Beige
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed Walkaround
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2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed Startup
Play
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed Interior Viewing
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2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed Engine
Play
2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed Driving
Play

Description

The 997-generation 911 Turbo was an early high-water mark for the air-cooled era's spiritual successor — a car that took Porsche's twin-turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula and refined it into something genuinely usable every day without sacrificing the performance credentials that defined the nameplate. The cabriolet variant adds a power-folding soft top to that package.

This 2008 911 Turbo Cabriolet is finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather and was originally built with nearly $30,000 in factory options, resulting in a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) when new of over $165,000.

Notable factory options include the Sport Chrono Package Turbo, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) a 10-mm lowered ride height, Adaptive Sport Seats, Parking Assist System, Makassar wood interior trim, bi-color Sand Beige leather upholstery extending to the dash and door panels, and red brake calipers — a combination making it especially unique among 997 Turbo Cabriolets.

Moreover, this 997 Turbo convertible features a 6-speed manual transaxle paired with a rear differential lock. Performance-oriented modifications include an FVD Turbo Tune, Europipe Stage 1 exhaust, BMC filter, and a complete Sachs Race Engineering clutch and flywheel upgrade, and more as described below.

Now showing approximately 35,400 miles, this 911 Turbo Cab has been serviced under the seller's seven-year ownership at Tills Imports in Fort Myers, Florida, where work performed has included an upgraded Sachs/GT2 clutch combo, replacement of the rear main seal, brake service, and repairs to the top hydraulics.

This 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is now offered in Florida with manufacturer’s literature, service receipts, an options sheet and Monroney Label, multiple keys, the removed factory audio equipment and DSC module, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Twin-turbo 3.6L flat-six

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive

  • Finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather

  • $165,620 MSRP with nearly $30,000 in options

  • Showing approximately 35,400 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive

  • PASM — Porsche Active Suspension Management

  • Bi-Xenon headlights with automatic leveling and headlight washers

  • Red brake calipers

  • Power-folding cabriolet top with wind deflector

  • Automatic extending rear spoiler

  • Bose 9-speaker surround sound system

  • Automatic climate control with active carbon filter

  • The Porsche options sheet included with the sale lists the following:

    • 220 — Axle differential lock, rear

    • 342 — Heated front seats

    • 451 — Makassar steering wheel multifunction

    • 498 — Delete model designation

    • 550 — Hard top

    • 635 — Parking Assist System

    • 640 — Sport Chrono Package Turbo

    • 801 — Makassar (wood) Package

    • 970 — Bi-color interior

    • BM — Black/Sand Beige interior

    • CEE — Rear footwell lighting

    • CJK — Floor mats with leather surround

    • CNC — Front air intakes in aluminum look

    • CNE — Spoiler lip painted

    • CNG — Lower rear apron painted

    • CNW — Side mirrors in aluminum look

    • CUC — Painted model designation delete

    • CUR — PCM Package in leather

    • CXB — Door entry guards, stainless steel

    • EAB — Makassar Package switch panel

    • P01 — Adaptive Sport Seats

    • V9 — Cabriolet roof in black

    • X4 — Speed Yellow

    • XAJ — Sport rocker panels, painted

    • XJT — Rear center console Makassar

    • XMP — Leather sun visors with lighted mirror

    • XNS — Steering column in leather

    • XSB — Sport seat backs in leather

    • XSC — Porsche Crest in headrest

    • XTT — Door finishers Makassar

    • 24951 — Deviating carpet

Modifications

  • 19-inch HRE wheels

  • FVD Turbo Tune

  • Europipe Stage 1 exhaust with FVD stainless exhaust tips

  • TPC Racing DSC control upgrade

  • BMC performance air filter

  • Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel upgrade

  • 996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts

  • Kenwood DNX575 head unit and Helix V Twelve DSP amplifier

  • Rydeen RC4 backup camera and Kenwood DRV-N520 front camera

  • Escort Max radar detector with Blend Mount

  • Hard wired for CTEK battery maintainer

  • Window tint

  • Ceramic coating

  • Paint Protective Film (PPF), reportedly applied to:

    • Hood

    • Mirrors

    • Front half-fenders

    • Front bumper

    • Headlights

    • Side markers

    • Taillights

Servicing & Documentation

  • PPI and DME report performed on 4/17/26 by Tills Imports

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing was performed under current ownership:

  • Convertible top hydraulic system rebuilt

  • Convertible top flap replaced

  • Hood and decklid switch replaced

  • Battery replaced

  • Rear main seal replaced

  • Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel installed

  • 996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts installed

  • Brake pads and rotors replaced

  • Brake fluid flushed

  • Coolant expansion tank replaced

  • Headlight and windshield washer pumps replaced

  • Serpentine belt replaced

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Oil and filter changes

The following servicing is said to have been performed under previous ownership:

  • Slave cylinder and accumulator replaced

  • Pilot Super Sport 4S tires installed

  • Windshield replaced

  • Rear shock absorbers replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear visible on the steering wheel

  • Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet since 2019. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this example was sold new through Bluegrass Automotive Group in Louisville, Kentucky, and has registration history in Illinois, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Removed factory audio equipment

  • Removed factory DSC module

  • Monroney Label

  • Service receipts

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is both a joy to own & a blast to drive. Speed Yellow in a 997 wide body is a head turner – it is a conversation starter on the street, Porsche events, and car shows.

A PPI was recently performed (on 4/17/26 and less than 50 miles ago): outside of some communication port errors (resulting from the aftermarket radio upgrade), a cracked plastic gear that secures the passenger cup holder in place (I have the Pelican Parts aluminum replacement gear), and slight wear on some suspension bushings - it is very clean. If desired, this can be brought back to OEM very easily."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35k-Mile 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet 6-Speed

Sold after for
$112,350
Seller
DT_b2ijit
DT_b2ijit
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
Bids28
Views28,388

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