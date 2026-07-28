Description

The 997-generation 911 Turbo was an early high-water mark for the air-cooled era's spiritual successor — a car that took Porsche's twin-turbocharged all-wheel-drive formula and refined it into something genuinely usable every day without sacrificing the performance credentials that defined the nameplate. The cabriolet variant adds a power-folding soft top to that package.

This 2008 911 Turbo Cabriolet is finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather and was originally built with nearly $30,000 in factory options, resulting in a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) when new of over $165,000.

Notable factory options include the Sport Chrono Package Turbo, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) a 10-mm lowered ride height, Adaptive Sport Seats, Parking Assist System, Makassar wood interior trim, bi-color Sand Beige leather upholstery extending to the dash and door panels, and red brake calipers — a combination making it especially unique among 997 Turbo Cabriolets.

Moreover, this 997 Turbo convertible features a 6-speed manual transaxle paired with a rear differential lock. Performance-oriented modifications include an FVD Turbo Tune, Europipe Stage 1 exhaust, BMC filter, and a complete Sachs Race Engineering clutch and flywheel upgrade, and more as described below.

Now showing approximately 35,400 miles, this 911 Turbo Cab has been serviced under the seller's seven-year ownership at Tills Imports in Fort Myers, Florida, where work performed has included an upgraded Sachs/GT2 clutch combo, replacement of the rear main seal, brake service, and repairs to the top hydraulics.

This 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet is now offered in Florida with manufacturer’s literature, service receipts, an options sheet and Monroney Label, multiple keys, the removed factory audio equipment and DSC module, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Twin-turbo 3.6L flat-six

6-speed manual transaxle

Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive

Finished in Speed Yellow over Sand Beige leather

$165,620 MSRP with nearly $30,000 in options

Showing approximately 35,400 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six

6-speed manual transaxle

Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive

PASM — Porsche Active Suspension Management

Bi-Xenon headlights with automatic leveling and headlight washers

Red brake calipers

Power-folding cabriolet top with wind deflector

Automatic extending rear spoiler

Bose 9-speaker surround sound system

Automatic climate control with active carbon filter

The Porsche options sheet included with the sale lists the following: 220 — Axle differential lock, rear 342 — Heated front seats 451 — Makassar steering wheel multifunction 498 — Delete model designation 550 — Hard top 635 — Parking Assist System 640 — Sport Chrono Package Turbo 801 — Makassar (wood) Package 970 — Bi-color interior BM — Black/Sand Beige interior CEE — Rear footwell lighting CJK — Floor mats with leather surround CNC — Front air intakes in aluminum look CNE — Spoiler lip painted CNG — Lower rear apron painted CNW — Side mirrors in aluminum look CUC — Painted model designation delete CUR — PCM Package in leather CXB — Door entry guards, stainless steel EAB — Makassar Package switch panel P01 — Adaptive Sport Seats V9 — Cabriolet roof in black X4 — Speed Yellow XAJ — Sport rocker panels, painted XJT — Rear center console Makassar XMP — Leather sun visors with lighted mirror XNS — Steering column in leather XSB — Sport seat backs in leather XSC — Porsche Crest in headrest XTT — Door finishers Makassar 24951 — Deviating carpet



Modifications

19-inch HRE wheels

FVD Turbo Tune

Europipe Stage 1 exhaust with FVD stainless exhaust tips

TPC Racing DSC control upgrade

BMC performance air filter

Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel upgrade

996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts

Kenwood DNX575 head unit and Helix V Twelve DSP amplifier

Rydeen RC4 backup camera and Kenwood DRV-N520 front camera

Escort Max radar detector with Blend Mount

Hard wired for CTEK battery maintainer

Window tint

Ceramic coating

Paint Protective Film (PPF), reportedly applied to: Hood Mirrors Front half-fenders Front bumper Headlights Side markers Taillights



Servicing & Documentation

PPI and DME report performed on 4/17/26 by Tills Imports

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with 2017 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing was performed under current ownership:

Convertible top hydraulic system rebuilt

Convertible top flap replaced

Hood and decklid switch replaced

Battery replaced

Rear main seal replaced

Sachs Race Engineering 764 clutch and flywheel installed

996/997 GT2 clutch disc, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate bolts installed

Brake pads and rotors replaced

Brake fluid flushed

Coolant expansion tank replaced

Headlight and windshield washer pumps replaced

Serpentine belt replaced

Spark plugs replaced

Oil and filter changes

The following servicing is said to have been performed under previous ownership:

Slave cylinder and accumulator replaced

Pilot Super Sport 4S tires installed

Windshield replaced

Rear shock absorbers replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Wear visible on the steering wheel

Some wear on leather seats

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet since 2019. According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this example was sold new through Bluegrass Automotive Group in Louisville, Kentucky, and has registration history in Illinois, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Removed factory audio equipment

Removed factory DSC module

Monroney Label

Service receipts

Multiple keys

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is both a joy to own & a blast to drive. Speed Yellow in a 997 wide body is a head turner – it is a conversation starter on the street, Porsche events, and car shows.

A PPI was recently performed (on 4/17/26 and less than 50 miles ago): outside of some communication port errors (resulting from the aftermarket radio upgrade), a cracked plastic gear that secures the passenger cup holder in place (I have the Pelican Parts aluminum replacement gear), and slight wear on some suspension bushings - it is very clean. If desired, this can be brought back to OEM very easily."