39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan
Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The W204-generation Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG marked a defining moment for AMG, introducing the hand-built, naturally aspirated 6.2‑liter M156 V8 into the compact executive segment. Producing 451 horsepower and 443 lb‑ft of torque, the C63 combined muscular performance with everyday usability, earning a reputation as one of the most engaging and characterful sport sedans of its era. Its rear‑wheel‑drive layout, thunderous exhaust note, and balanced chassis continue to make it a standout among modern AMG offerings.
This 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG sedan shows approximately 39,400 miles and was featured by Hagerty's own Jason Cammisa in a RetroSpective comparison video. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather, it is powered by a 6.2‑liter M156 V8 paired with a seven‑speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The car has undergone paint correction and is fully protected with a clear paint protection film (PPF) wrap.
Maintenance reportedly includes fluid services as well as replacement of the spark plugs and fuel injectors, while additional work addressed smaller items such as fog light lenses, glovebox dampers, and fuel filler components. The car features an integrated Apple CarPlay/Android Auto system and a rearview camera.
This low-mileage 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, recent service records, factory literature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Featured in a Hagerty RetroSpective video
Showing approximately 39,400 miles
Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2L M156 V8
7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission
Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather
Full paint correction and clear PPF protection applied
Recent comprehensive maintenance completed
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
6.2-liter M156 V8 engine
7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission
Obsidian Black Metallic paint (197U)
Gray leather interior (208A)
Factory option highlights:
200A – Leather
242 – Electrically adjustable right driver seat w memory
275 – Memory package (driver seat, strg. col., mirror)
345 – Rain sensor
414 – Electric tilt/slide sunroof in glass version
500 – Electric folding outside mirror
512 – Comand APS with DVD changer
536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system
540 – Roller blind, electric, for rear window
Modifications
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (retains OEM system functionality)
Aftermarket rearview camera
Full-body paint protection film (PPF)
Ceramic window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Recent documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see "Service Records" attached for further details):
April 2026:
Engine oil and filter service
Rear differential fluid service
Spark plug replacement
Brake fluid flush
Cabin air filter replacement
Replacement of all eight fuel injectors and intake manifold gaskets
Glove box damper and stop buffer repair
January 2026:
Fuel door flap/hinge replacement
Windshield replacement
Installation of wheel locks
December 2025:
Additional parts purchases including trim, valve stem, and related components
Windshield replacement
November–December 2025:
Installation of Apple CarPlay module
Installation of reverse camera
Leather repair and color re-dye for front and rear seats
November 2025:
Engine oil service and filter replacement
Transmission service with fluid and filter
Smog inspection completed
Additional Work & Detailing (Late 2025):
Nano-ceramic window tint installation (including windshield)
Full-body paint protection film (PPF) application
Interior detailing and headlight polishing
Graphene coating applied
Additional recent maintenance:
Fog light lenses and bulbs replaced
Fuel filler door cap replaced
Glovebox dampers replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Some wear on driver’s seat bolster
Paint imperfections visible on the front end beneath PPF
Stain on rear passenger seat
Ownership History
The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows four previous owners, with initial delivery in Kentucky before subsequent registrations in New Mexico, Utah, and California.
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Recent service records
Spare tire and toolkit
Spare tire
3 key fobs
Additional Information
The seller acquired this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in November 2025.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.