Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W204-generation Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG marked a defining moment for AMG, introducing the hand-built, naturally aspirated 6.2‑liter M156 V8 into the compact executive segment. Producing 451 horsepower and 443 lb‑ft of torque, the C63 combined muscular performance with everyday usability, earning a reputation as one of the most engaging and characterful sport sedans of its era. Its rear‑wheel‑drive layout, thunderous exhaust note, and balanced chassis continue to make it a standout among modern AMG offerings.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG sedan shows approximately 39,400 miles and was featured by Hagerty's own Jason Cammisa in a RetroSpective comparison video. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather, it is powered by a 6.2‑liter M156 V8 paired with a seven‑speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The car has undergone paint correction and is fully protected with a clear paint protection film (PPF) wrap.

Maintenance reportedly includes fluid services as well as replacement of the spark plugs and fuel injectors, while additional work addressed smaller items such as fog light lenses, glovebox dampers, and fuel filler components. The car features an integrated Apple CarPlay/Android Auto system and a rearview camera.

This low-mileage 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, recent service records, factory literature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Featured in a Hagerty RetroSpective video

Showing approximately 39,400 miles

Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2L M156 V8

7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission

Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather

Full paint correction and clear PPF protection applied

Recent comprehensive maintenance completed

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

6.2-liter M156 V8 engine

7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission

Obsidian Black Metallic paint (197U)

Gray leather interior (208A)

Factory option highlights: 200A – Leather 242 – Electrically adjustable right driver seat w memory 275 – Memory package (driver seat, strg. col., mirror) 345 – Rain sensor 414 – Electric tilt/slide sunroof in glass version 500 – Electric folding outside mirror 512 – Comand APS with DVD changer 536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system 540 – Roller blind, electric, for rear window



Modifications

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (retains OEM system functionality)

Aftermarket rearview camera

Full-body paint protection film (PPF)

Ceramic window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Recent documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see "Service Records" attached for further details):

April 2026: Engine oil and filter service Rear differential fluid service Spark plug replacement Brake fluid flush Cabin air filter replacement Replacement of all eight fuel injectors and intake manifold gaskets Glove box damper and stop buffer repair

January 2026: Fuel door flap/hinge replacement Windshield replacement Installation of wheel locks

December 2025: Additional parts purchases including trim, valve stem, and related components Windshield replacement

November–December 2025: Installation of Apple CarPlay module Installation of reverse camera Leather repair and color re-dye for front and rear seats

November 2025: Engine oil service and filter replacement Transmission service with fluid and filter Smog inspection completed

Additional Work & Detailing (Late 2025): Nano-ceramic window tint installation (including windshield) Full-body paint protection film (PPF) application Interior detailing and headlight polishing Graphene coating applied

Additional recent maintenance: Fog light lenses and bulbs replaced Fuel filler door cap replaced Glovebox dampers replaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Some wear on driver’s seat bolster

Paint imperfections visible on the front end beneath PPF

Stain on rear passenger seat

Ownership History

The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows four previous owners, with initial delivery in Kentucky before subsequent registrations in New Mexico, Utah, and California.

Included Items

Owner's manual and factory literature

Recent service records

Spare tire and toolkit

Spare tire

3 key fobs

Additional Information

The seller acquired this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in November 2025.