Auction ended.

39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 06/17/26
Result
39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan
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Ended Jun 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDDGF77XX8F151743
Mileage indicated39,400 Miles
LocationReseda, California
Engine6.2L M156 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Video gallery

39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan-Driving POV
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39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan-Walk Around
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39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan-Interior
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39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan-Start Up Gauges & Engine view
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The W204-generation Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG marked a defining moment for AMG, introducing the hand-built, naturally aspirated 6.2‑liter M156 V8 into the compact executive segment. Producing 451 horsepower and 443 lb‑ft of torque, the C63 combined muscular performance with everyday usability, earning a reputation as one of the most engaging and characterful sport sedans of its era. Its rear‑wheel‑drive layout, thunderous exhaust note, and balanced chassis continue to make it a standout among modern AMG offerings.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG sedan shows approximately 39,400 miles and was featured by Hagerty's own Jason Cammisa in a RetroSpective comparison video. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather, it is powered by a 6.2‑liter M156 V8 paired with a seven‑speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The car has undergone paint correction and is fully protected with a clear paint protection film (PPF) wrap.

Maintenance reportedly includes fluid services as well as replacement of the spark plugs and fuel injectors, while additional work addressed smaller items such as fog light lenses, glovebox dampers, and fuel filler components. The car features an integrated Apple CarPlay/Android Auto system and a rearview camera.

This low-mileage 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, recent service records, factory literature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Featured in a Hagerty RetroSpective video

  • Showing approximately 39,400 miles

  • Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.2L M156 V8

  • 7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission

  • Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over gray leather

  • Full paint correction and clear PPF protection applied

  • Recent comprehensive maintenance completed

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 6.2-liter M156 V8 engine

  • 7-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission

  • Obsidian Black Metallic paint (197U)

  • Gray leather interior (208A)

  • Factory option highlights:

    • 200A – Leather

    • 242 – Electrically adjustable right driver seat w memory

    • 275 – Memory package (driver seat, strg. col., mirror)

    • 345 – Rain sensor

    • 414 – Electric tilt/slide sunroof in glass version

    • 500 – Electric folding outside mirror

    • 512 – Comand APS with DVD changer

    • 536 – Sirius satellite radio complete system

    • 540 – Roller blind, electric, for rear window

Modifications

  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (retains OEM system functionality)

  • Aftermarket rearview camera

  • Full-body paint protection film (PPF)

  • Ceramic window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Recent documented service work includes, but is not limited to, the following (see "Service Records" attached for further details):

  • April 2026:

    • Engine oil and filter service

    • Rear differential fluid service

    • Spark plug replacement

    • Brake fluid flush

    • Cabin air filter replacement

    • Replacement of all eight fuel injectors and intake manifold gaskets

    • Glove box damper and stop buffer repair

  • January 2026:

    • Fuel door flap/hinge replacement

    • Windshield replacement

    • Installation of wheel locks

  • December 2025:

    • Additional parts purchases including trim, valve stem, and related components

    • Windshield replacement

  • November–December 2025:

    • Installation of Apple CarPlay module

    • Installation of reverse camera

    • Leather repair and color re-dye for front and rear seats

  • November 2025:

    • Engine oil service and filter replacement

    • Transmission service with fluid and filter

    • Smog inspection completed

  • Additional Work & Detailing (Late 2025):

    • Nano-ceramic window tint installation (including windshield)

    • Full-body paint protection film (PPF) application

    • Interior detailing and headlight polishing

    • Graphene coating applied

  • Additional recent maintenance:

    • Fog light lenses and bulbs replaced

    • Fuel filler door cap replaced

    • Glovebox dampers replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Some wear on driver’s seat bolster

  • Paint imperfections visible on the front end beneath PPF

  • Stain on rear passenger seat

Ownership History

The attached CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows four previous owners, with initial delivery in Kentucky before subsequent registrations in New Mexico, Utah, and California.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Recent service records

  • Spare tire and toolkit

  • Spare tire

  • 3 key fobs

Additional Information

The seller acquired this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan via auction on Hagerty Marketplace in November 2025.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Service Records: 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

39k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
ayoAndo
ayoAndo
$20,063
Seller
wchan521
wchan521
EndedJun 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM UTC
Bids15
Views11,903
Bids
ayoAndo's avatar
ayoAndo
Jun 17 at 6:16 PM
$18,750bid placed 
JimMichigan's avatar
JimMichigan
Jun 17 at 6:15 PM
$18,500bid placed 
ayoAndo's avatar
ayoAndo
Jun 17 at 6:14 PM
$18,250bid placed 
JimMichigan's avatar
JimMichigan
Jun 17 at 6:14 PM
$18,000bid placed 
ayoAndo's avatar
ayoAndo
Jun 17 at 6:14 PM
$17,750bid placed 

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