Description

Ford revived the Shelby GT500 name for 2007 on the S197-generation Mustang platform, pairing SVT-tuned front and rear suspension with a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 500 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque when new, backed by a TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission.

Cars were assembled at AutoAlliance International in Flat Rock, Michigan, and included a specially tuned exhaust system with an X-pipe, 18-inch wheels, and a programmable performance shift indicator.

This example, #2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008 and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red, was assembled on November 7, 2007. The car was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it was acquired by the current owner in 2012. It now shows just over 20,000 miles.

This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is now offered on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford Performance Group/SVT build certificate and window sticker, and a clean Colorado title.

Highlights

#2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008, and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red

Certificate of Authenticity for Carrol Shelby's dash plaque signature included

Sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina

Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission

Approximately 20,300 miles indicated

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

Supercharged 5.4L DOHC 32-valve V8 with intercooler

TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission

SVT-tuned front and rear suspension

Brembo front brakes with 4-piston calipers

Specially tuned exhaust system with X-pipe

Programmable performance shift indicator

18x9.5" bright machined aluminum wheels

Unique aluminum hood with air extractors and GT500 badging

LeMans-style top and side racing stripes (white)

Unique lower body treatment with rear decklid spoiler

Sport bucket seats with embossed Cobra logo

Shaker 500 audio system with AM/FM/CD/MP3

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various scratches

Goodyear tires with 2016 date codes

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and acquired by the current owner in 2012. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina, Georgia, and Colorado.

Included Items