20k-Mile 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Ford revived the Shelby GT500 name for 2007 on the S197-generation Mustang platform, pairing SVT-tuned front and rear suspension with a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 500 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque when new, backed by a TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission.
Cars were assembled at AutoAlliance International in Flat Rock, Michigan, and included a specially tuned exhaust system with an X-pipe, 18-inch wheels, and a programmable performance shift indicator.
This example, #2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008 and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red, was assembled on November 7, 2007. The car was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it was acquired by the current owner in 2012. It now shows just over 20,000 miles.
This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is now offered on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford Performance Group/SVT build certificate and window sticker, and a clean Colorado title.
Highlights
#2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008, and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red
Certificate of Authenticity for Carrol Shelby's dash plaque signature included
Sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina
Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission
Approximately 20,300 miles indicated
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
Supercharged 5.4L DOHC 32-valve V8 with intercooler
TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission
SVT-tuned front and rear suspension
Brembo front brakes with 4-piston calipers
Specially tuned exhaust system with X-pipe
Programmable performance shift indicator
18x9.5" bright machined aluminum wheels
Unique aluminum hood with air extractors and GT500 badging
LeMans-style top and side racing stripes (white)
Unique lower body treatment with rear decklid spoiler
Sport bucket seats with embossed Cobra logo
Shaker 500 audio system with AM/FM/CD/MP3
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various scratches
Goodyear tires with 2016 date codes
Ownership History
This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and acquired by the current owner in 2012. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina, Georgia, and Colorado.
Included Items
Ford Performance Group/SVT build certificate
Certificate of Authenticity for Carrol Shelby's signature
Window sticker
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.