20k-Mile 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe

11 days
$2,500
20k-Mile 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe
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All photos (96)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT88S685145747
Mileage indicated20,300 Miles
LocationHighlands Ranch, Colorado
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Driving Pt. 1
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2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Driving Pt. 2
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2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Walkaround
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2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Start Up
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Description

Ford revived the Shelby GT500 name for 2007 on the S197-generation Mustang platform, pairing SVT-tuned front and rear suspension with a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 500 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque when new, backed by a TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission.

Cars were assembled at AutoAlliance International in Flat Rock, Michigan, and included a specially tuned exhaust system with an X-pipe, 18-inch wheels, and a programmable performance shift indicator.

This example, #2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008 and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red, was assembled on November 7, 2007. The car was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it was acquired by the current owner in 2012. It now shows just over 20,000 miles.

This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 is now offered on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, its Ford Performance Group/SVT build certificate and window sticker, and a clean Colorado title.

Highlights

  • #2395 of 6,513 GT500 coupes built for 2008, and #525 of 1,367 finished in Torch Red

  • Certificate of Authenticity for Carrol Shelby's dash plaque signature included

  • Sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Supercharged 5.4L V8 and 6-speed manual transmission

  • Approximately 20,300 miles indicated

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • Supercharged 5.4L DOHC 32-valve V8 with intercooler

  • TREMEC TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission

  • SVT-tuned front and rear suspension

  • Brembo front brakes with 4-piston calipers

  • Specially tuned exhaust system with X-pipe

  • Programmable performance shift indicator

  • 18x9.5" bright machined aluminum wheels

  • Unique aluminum hood with air extractors and GT500 badging

  • LeMans-style top and side racing stripes (white)

  • Unique lower body treatment with rear decklid spoiler

  • Sport bucket seats with embossed Cobra logo

  • Shaker 500 audio system with AM/FM/CD/MP3

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various scratches

  • Goodyear tires with 2016 date codes

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 was sold new through Green Ford Lincoln in Greensboro, North Carolina, and acquired by the current owner in 2012. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in North Carolina, Georgia, and Colorado.

Included Items

  • Ford Performance Group/SVT build certificate

  • Certificate of Authenticity for Carrol Shelby's signature

  • Window sticker

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

20k-Mile 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe

Current bid
RK_9keitm
RK_9keitm
$2,500
Seller
JS_Shelby08
JS_Shelby08
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,437

Comments & bids

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RK_9keitm's avatar
RK_9keitm
Sep 23 at 11:12 PM
$2,500bid placed 
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DEW55
Sep 23 at 3:38 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:03 AM
$1,100bid placed 
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Emmdeepee
Sep 21 at 2:18 PM
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EricFolks_b7e8
Sep 21 at 4:15 AM
$100bid placed 

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