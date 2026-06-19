10k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A 5-Speed
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 30-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A stands as a tribute to both American automotive heritage and wartime aviation legend. NASCAR legend Jack Roush has been building special edition Mustangs for years, but Roush is also a well‑known warbird collector and pilot, and the Roush Collection has included a North American P‑51C Mustang fighter (known as “Miss Velma”) that he flew. The 2008 Mustang Roush P-51A is a result of both loves.
Under the hood, Roush Performance fitted the car with a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine producing 510hp, a dramatic leap over the standard GT's output. This power was channeled through a close-ratio TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, delivering a visceral driving experience few cars at its price point could match.
Aesthetically, the P-51A was unmistakable. Aggressive body cladding, a functional hood scoop, unique 20-inch wheels, and P51-branded badging set it apart from the crowd. The interior received similarly special treatment, with embroidered seats and aviation-themed accents that paid homage to its namesake.
Only 151 Roush P-51A were produced, and this low mile example is number 78. It was sold new at Marlow Ford in Luray, Virginia, and still shows under 9,900 miles.
This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
Number 78 of 151 produced
Warbird-inspired Vapor Silver Metallic (ZY) paint
Gray leather upholstery with suede inserts
4.6L 3‑valve V8 engine with ROUSHcharger
Six‑speed manual transmission with short‑throw shifter
Roush Stage 3 suspension
Factory Equipment
Roush standard equipment include:
ROUSHcharger P-51A 4.6L Powertrain System:
TVS Technology Supercharger, Intake Manifold, Intercooler and Radiator
Cold Air Induction System
Carbon Fiber Cold Air Tube
Forged Aluminum Pistons
Forged H-Beam Connecting Rods
Forged Steel Crankshaft
Unique High Flow Injectors
Unique Fuel Rail and Fuel System
Cast Steel Exhaust Manifolds
Cast Aluminum Flywheel
Produces 510hp / 510 lb-ft torque
ROUSH Aerobody Kit:
Front Fascia
Front Chin Spoiler
Hood Scoop
Rear Quarter Window Scoops
Rear Wing
Black High Flow Front Grille
Lower Valance
Fog Lamps
Serialized Engine Bay Badge
ROUSH Interior Enhancements:
P-51A Fender Decal
Signature Badges
Hood Stripes
Windshield Banner
ROUSHcharger Hood Badge
Suspension & Handling:
ROUSH 3-Stage Suspension:
Front Struts, Rear Shocks
Rear Springs
Sway Bars
Larger Front & Rear Brakes
Additional Features:
P-51A Wheels with Polished Lip and Black Center
Performance Exhaust System
ROUSH Leather Seating
Custom Gauge Cluster
Billet Aluminum Pedals
Carbon Fiber Trim
Optional Equipment:
Roush Gauge Kit
Mustang GT Trunk Mounted Tool Kit
Roush Floor Mat Set
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX History Report
December 2024:
ABS module replaced
Flywheel/flexplate serviced
Starter replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A are presented in the gallery
Wear on leather seat upholstery
Ownership History
This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida registration history.
Additional Information
The selling dealer states, “If you've ever driven a Roush you fully understand these amazing Mustangs do everything well. It's not just point and shoot. They are the total package. With less than 10k miles, she still smells news inside and comes with a clean Carfax.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.