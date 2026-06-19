Auction ended.

10k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A 5-Speed

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $20,250 on 06/19/26
Result
10k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A 5-Speed
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All photos (118)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT82H385181473
Mileage indicated9,900 Miles
LocationRuskin, Florida
EngineSupercharged 4.6L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A 5-Speed Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 30-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A stands as a tribute to both American automotive heritage and wartime aviation legend. NASCAR legend Jack Roush has been building special edition Mustangs for years, but Roush is also a well‑known warbird collector and pilot, and the Roush Collection has included a North American P‑51C Mustang fighter (known as “Miss Velma”) that he flew. The 2008 Mustang Roush P-51A is a result of both loves.

Under the hood, Roush Performance fitted the car with a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine producing 510hp, a dramatic leap over the standard GT's output. This power was channeled through a close-ratio TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, delivering a visceral driving experience few cars at its price point could match.

Aesthetically, the P-51A was unmistakable. Aggressive body cladding, a functional hood scoop, unique 20-inch wheels, and P51-branded badging set it apart from the crowd. The interior received similarly special treatment, with embroidered seats and aviation-themed accents that paid homage to its namesake.

Only 151 Roush P-51A were produced, and this low mile example is number 78. It was sold new at Marlow Ford in Luray, Virginia, and still shows under 9,900 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Number 78 of 151 produced

  • Warbird-inspired Vapor Silver Metallic (ZY) paint

  • Gray leather upholstery with suede inserts

  • 4.6L 3‑valve V8 engine with ROUSHcharger

  • Six‑speed manual transmission with short‑throw shifter

  • Roush Stage 3 suspension

Factory Equipment

Roush standard equipment include:

  • ROUSHcharger P-51A 4.6L Powertrain System:

    • TVS Technology Supercharger, Intake Manifold, Intercooler and Radiator

    • Cold Air Induction System

    • Carbon Fiber Cold Air Tube

  • Forged Aluminum Pistons

  • Forged H-Beam Connecting Rods

  • Forged Steel Crankshaft

  • Unique High Flow Injectors

  • Unique Fuel Rail and Fuel System

  • Cast Steel Exhaust Manifolds

  • Cast Aluminum Flywheel

  • Produces 510hp / 510 lb-ft torque

  • ROUSH Aerobody Kit:

    • Front Fascia

    • Front Chin Spoiler

    • Hood Scoop

    • Rear Quarter Window Scoops

    • Rear Wing

    • Black High Flow Front Grille

    • Lower Valance

    • Fog Lamps

    • Serialized Engine Bay Badge

  • ROUSH Interior Enhancements:

    • P-51A Fender Decal

    • Signature Badges

    • Hood Stripes

    • Windshield Banner

    • ROUSHcharger Hood Badge

  • Suspension & Handling:

    • ROUSH 3-Stage Suspension:

      • Front Struts, Rear Shocks

      • Rear Springs

      • Sway Bars

      • Larger Front & Rear Brakes

  • Additional Features:

    • P-51A Wheels with Polished Lip and Black Center

    • Performance Exhaust System

    • ROUSH Leather Seating

    • Custom Gauge Cluster

    • Billet Aluminum Pedals

    • Carbon Fiber Trim

  • Optional Equipment:

    • Roush Gauge Kit

    • Mustang GT Trunk Mounted Tool Kit

    • Roush Floor Mat Set

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

  • December 2024:

    • ABS module replaced

    • Flywheel/flexplate serviced

    • Starter replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A are presented in the gallery

  • Wear on leather seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “If you've ever driven a Roush you fully understand these amazing Mustangs do everything well. It's not just point and shoot. They are the total package. With less than 10k miles, she still smells news inside and comes with a clean Carfax.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A

Roush Window Sticker: 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

10k-Mile 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A 5-Speed

Last bid
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
$20,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids19
Views6,135
Bids
WilliamMitchell_ftbu's avatar
WilliamMitchell_ftbu
Jun 19 at 7:03 PM
$20,250bid placed 
onlymega's avatar
onlymega
Jun 19 at 6:51 PM
$20,000bid placed 
MarkSurprenant_ou5r's avatar
MarkSurprenant_ou5r
Jun 19 at 5:10 PM
$19,000bid placed 
hotrodgrrrl's avatar
hotrodgrrrl
Jun 19 at 1:31 PM
$17,500bid placed 
MarkSurprenant_ou5r's avatar
MarkSurprenant_ou5r
Jun 19 at 1:25 PM
$17,000bid placed 

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