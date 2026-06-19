Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 30-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A stands as a tribute to both American automotive heritage and wartime aviation legend. NASCAR legend Jack Roush has been building special edition Mustangs for years, but Roush is also a well‑known warbird collector and pilot, and the Roush Collection has included a North American P‑51C Mustang fighter (known as “Miss Velma”) that he flew. The 2008 Mustang Roush P-51A is a result of both loves.

Under the hood, Roush Performance fitted the car with a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine producing 510hp, a dramatic leap over the standard GT's output. This power was channeled through a close-ratio TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, delivering a visceral driving experience few cars at its price point could match.

Aesthetically, the P-51A was unmistakable. Aggressive body cladding, a functional hood scoop, unique 20-inch wheels, and P51-branded badging set it apart from the crowd. The interior received similarly special treatment, with embroidered seats and aviation-themed accents that paid homage to its namesake.

Only 151 Roush P-51A were produced, and this low mile example is number 78. It was sold new at Marlow Ford in Luray, Virginia, and still shows under 9,900 miles.

This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P-51A is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Number 78 of 151 produced

Warbird-inspired Vapor Silver Metallic (ZY) paint

Gray leather upholstery with suede inserts

4.6L 3‑valve V8 engine with ROUSHcharger

Six‑speed manual transmission with short‑throw shifter

Roush Stage 3 suspension

Factory Equipment

Roush standard equipment include:

ROUSHcharger P-51A 4.6L Powertrain System: TVS Technology Supercharger, Intake Manifold, Intercooler and Radiator Cold Air Induction System Carbon Fiber Cold Air Tube

Forged Aluminum Pistons

Forged H-Beam Connecting Rods

Forged Steel Crankshaft

Unique High Flow Injectors

Unique Fuel Rail and Fuel System

Cast Steel Exhaust Manifolds

Cast Aluminum Flywheel

Produces 510hp / 510 lb-ft torque

ROUSH Aerobody Kit: Front Fascia Front Chin Spoiler Hood Scoop Rear Quarter Window Scoops Rear Wing Black High Flow Front Grille Lower Valance Fog Lamps Serialized Engine Bay Badge

ROUSH Interior Enhancements: P-51A Fender Decal Signature Badges Hood Stripes Windshield Banner ROUSHcharger Hood Badge

Suspension & Handling: ROUSH 3-Stage Suspension: Front Struts, Rear Shocks Rear Springs Sway Bars Larger Front & Rear Brakes

Additional Features: P-51A Wheels with Polished Lip and Black Center Performance Exhaust System ROUSH Leather Seating Custom Gauge Cluster Billet Aluminum Pedals Carbon Fiber Trim

Optional Equipment: Roush Gauge Kit Mustang GT Trunk Mounted Tool Kit Roush Floor Mat Set



Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX History Report

December 2024 : ABS module replaced Flywheel/flexplate serviced Starter replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A are presented in the gallery

Wear on leather seat upholstery

Ownership History

This 2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51A is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida registration history.

Additional Information

The selling dealer states, “If you've ever driven a Roush you fully understand these amazing Mustangs do everything well. It's not just point and shoot. They are the total package. With less than 10k miles, she still smells news inside and comes with a clean Carfax.”