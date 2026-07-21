Description

The E64-generation M6 stands apart as one of BMW's most ambitious M cars, pairing a Formula 1-derived S85 V10 with a chassis tuned for genuine grand touring duty. This 2008 model benefits from BMW's LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) update, bringing revised lighting and detail refinements to the late-production E64. Just 378 M6 Convertibles were built with the 6-speed manual transmission, making this car a rare combination within an already low-volume model.

This M6 is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather upholstery and is powered by a high-revving 5.0-liter S85 V10 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels and is equipped with xenon adaptive headlights, heated power-adjustable front seats, Comfort Access, a heads-up display, and iDrive with navigation.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2017, and maintenance under their ownership is said to have included include replacing the alternator, oil cooler, spark plugs, and installing carbon ceramic brake pads.

This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible is now offered with the removed stock floor mats, multiple key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

S85 5.0L V10, Formula 1-inspired engine

1 of 378 convertibles built with 6-speed manual transmission

Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather

Power-operated black convertible soft top

Showing approximately 48,400 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.0L S85 V10 engine

6-speed manual transmission

19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels

Xenon adaptive headlights

Soft-close automatic doors

Heated, power-adjustable front seats

Comfort Access keyless entry

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

iDrive with navigation

Heated and power-adjustable front seats

Park Distance Control (PDC)

Automatic climate control

Head-Up Display

M leather steering wheel

Carbon fiber-style interior trim

HiFi audio system

Modifications

Aftermarket floor mats

Aftermarket front bumper lip

Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership: Alternator replaced Oil cooler replaced Spark plugs replaced Carbon ceramic brake pads installed



Known Imperfections

Images detailing this vehicles condition are available in the gallery

Wear on leather upholstery

The seller recommends a brake fluid flush

Goodyear front and Michelin rear tires (2021 and 2022 date codes) The seller recommends replacing the front tires



Ownership History

This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2017. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Florida.

Included Items