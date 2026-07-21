Auction ended.

49k-Mile 2008 BMW M6 Convertible 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
49k-Mile 2008 BMW M6 Convertible 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBSEK93518CY79152
Mileage indicated48,400 Miles
LocationMiami Gardens, Florida
Engine5.0L S85 V10
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack Sapphire Metallic
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The E64-generation M6 stands apart as one of BMW's most ambitious M cars, pairing a Formula 1-derived S85 V10 with a chassis tuned for genuine grand touring duty. This 2008 model benefits from BMW's LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) update, bringing revised lighting and detail refinements to the late-production E64. Just 378 M6 Convertibles were built with the 6-speed manual transmission, making this car a rare combination within an already low-volume model.

This M6 is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather upholstery and is powered by a high-revving 5.0-liter S85 V10 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels and is equipped with xenon adaptive headlights, heated power-adjustable front seats, Comfort Access, a heads-up display, and iDrive with navigation.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2017, and maintenance under their ownership is said to have included include replacing the alternator, oil cooler, spark plugs, and installing carbon ceramic brake pads.

This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible is now offered with the removed stock floor mats, multiple key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • S85 5.0L V10, Formula 1-inspired engine

  • 1 of 378 convertibles built with 6-speed manual transmission

  • Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather

  • Power-operated black convertible soft top

  • Showing approximately 48,400 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L S85 V10 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • 19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Xenon adaptive headlights

  • Soft-close automatic doors

  • Heated, power-adjustable front seats

  • Comfort Access keyless entry

  • Heads-Up Display (HUD)

  • iDrive with navigation

  • Heated and power-adjustable front seats

  • Park Distance Control (PDC)

  • Automatic climate control

  • Head-Up Display

  • M leather steering wheel

  • Carbon fiber-style interior trim

  • HiFi audio system

Modifications

  • Aftermarket floor mats

  • Aftermarket front bumper lip

  • Window tint

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:

    • Alternator replaced

    • Oil cooler replaced

    • Spark plugs replaced

    • Carbon ceramic brake pads installed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing this vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear on leather upholstery

  • The seller recommends a brake fluid flush

  • Goodyear front and Michelin rear tires (2021 and 2022 date codes)

    • The seller recommends replacing the front tires

Ownership History 

This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2017. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Florida.

Included Items

  • Multiple key fobs

  • Removed stock floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

49k-Mile 2008 BMW M6 Convertible 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
IZ-COL
IZ-COL
$28,890
Seller
CM_M6mint
CM_M6mint
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids26
Views7,034

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