49k-Mile 2008 BMW M6 Convertible 6-Speed
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The E64-generation M6 stands apart as one of BMW's most ambitious M cars, pairing a Formula 1-derived S85 V10 with a chassis tuned for genuine grand touring duty. This 2008 model benefits from BMW's LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) update, bringing revised lighting and detail refinements to the late-production E64. Just 378 M6 Convertibles were built with the 6-speed manual transmission, making this car a rare combination within an already low-volume model.
This M6 is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather upholstery and is powered by a high-revving 5.0-liter S85 V10 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels and is equipped with xenon adaptive headlights, heated power-adjustable front seats, Comfort Access, a heads-up display, and iDrive with navigation.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2017, and maintenance under their ownership is said to have included include replacing the alternator, oil cooler, spark plugs, and installing carbon ceramic brake pads.
This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible is now offered with the removed stock floor mats, multiple key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
S85 5.0L V10, Formula 1-inspired engine
1 of 378 convertibles built with 6-speed manual transmission
Black Sapphire Metallic over Black Merino extended leather
Power-operated black convertible soft top
Showing approximately 48,400 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.0L S85 V10 engine
6-speed manual transmission
19" offset 5-spoke alloy wheels
Xenon adaptive headlights
Soft-close automatic doors
Heated, power-adjustable front seats
Comfort Access keyless entry
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
iDrive with navigation
Heated and power-adjustable front seats
Park Distance Control (PDC)
Automatic climate control
Head-Up Display
M leather steering wheel
Carbon fiber-style interior trim
HiFi audio system
Modifications
Aftermarket floor mats
Aftermarket front bumper lip
Window tint
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The following service is said to have been performed under current ownership:
Alternator replaced
Oil cooler replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Carbon ceramic brake pads installed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing this vehicles condition are available in the gallery
Wear on leather upholstery
The seller recommends a brake fluid flush
Goodyear front and Michelin rear tires (2021 and 2022 date codes)
The seller recommends replacing the front tires
Ownership History
This 2008 BMW M6 Convertible was acquired by the seller in 2017. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Florida.
Included Items
Multiple key fobs
Removed stock floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.