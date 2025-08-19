2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet
Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The B7-generation Audi RS4 followed the acclaimed B5 RS4 Avant and resonated with enthusiasts by combining the assurance of Quattro all-wheel drive with a high-revving naturally aspirated V8. The 4.2L V8 featured FSI direct injection, producing 420 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque when new, and was paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. That power was controlled by brakes sourced from the Lamborghini Gallardo and a Dynamic Ride Control suspension. Flared fenders made the B7 RS4 instantly recognizable, while the rarer cabriolet added further exclusivity.
This RS4 is one of approximately 300 cabriolets said to have been imported to the US for the 2008 model year. Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect with a black convertible top, the body features aluminum front-end body panels and revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps.
A custom stainless steel exhaust system exits through dual outlets, and additional exterior details include a black grille surround, 19” split-spoke alloy wheels, and red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front.
Inside, heated and power-adjustable Recaro front seats are trimmed in black leather, complemented by brushed aluminum cabin trim. Other amenities auto-dimming mirrors, heated rear seats, and a display head unit linked to a nine-speaker Bose sound system.
This B7 RS4 cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2021 and is now offered at no reserve in Connecticut with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One of approximately 300 RS4 cabriolets imported to the US for 2008
4.2L FSI V8
Rebuilt six-speed manual transmission
Quattro all-wheel-drive system
Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Black leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Black convertible top
Aluminum hood and front fenders
Revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps
Red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front
Dynamic Ride Control suspension
19” split-spoke alloy wheels
Power-adjustable Recaro front seats
Heated seats
Auto-dimming mirrors
Display head unit
Bose audio system
Modifications
Grille surround finished in black
034Motorsport billet aluminum intake manifold flap arm
Custom 3” stainless steel exhaust
Servicing
The seller reports the following services. Please see service records in "Additional Documents" section:
May 2026: Engine oil change
March 2024: Transmission rebuilt and replaced clutch, upper and lower control arms, and convertible motor and relay
2022: Dynamic Ride Control suspension serviced
Tires were recently mounted
Brake rotors and pads were replaced at ~108k miles
Carbon cleaning via walnut shell blasting performed at ~106k miles
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, scratches, and other imperfections in the finish
Handel to access the spare tire is broken
Wear on interior trim and upholstery
Wear on audio head unit display
Scratches on glove compartment door
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
September 2010: Damage report, accident reported
Ownership History
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.
The seller states, “I purchased the vehicle in a private-party transaction in 2021 and have invested significantly in preventative maintenance and mechanical improvements to ensure it remains a rewarding driver’s car. During my ownership, the car has been maintained by respected German specialty shops and enthusiast-focused service facilities. The transmission shifts smoothly, the clutch engagement is excellent, and the V8 pulls strongly throughout the rev range. The custom exhaust provides a deeper, more aggressive tone while retaining the character expected of Audi’s high-revving RS engine.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.