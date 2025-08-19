2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet

No reserve
6 days
$13,250
2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (52)

Ending Tue, Jun 30 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWUAYU48H48K800280
Mileage indicated116,600 Miles
LocationEaston, Connecticut
Engine4.2L V8
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Video gallery

2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet - Top Lowering
Play
2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet - Top Raising
Play
2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet - Walk Around
Play
2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet - Walk Around 2
Play
2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet - Exterior Details
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The B7-generation Audi RS4 followed the acclaimed B5 RS4 Avant and resonated with enthusiasts by combining the assurance of Quattro all-wheel drive with a high-revving naturally aspirated V8. The 4.2L V8 featured FSI direct injection, producing 420 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque when new, and was paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. That power was controlled by brakes sourced from the Lamborghini Gallardo and a Dynamic Ride Control suspension. Flared fenders made the B7 RS4 instantly recognizable, while the rarer cabriolet added further exclusivity.

This RS4 is one of approximately 300 cabriolets said to have been imported to the US for the 2008 model year. Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect with a black convertible top, the body features aluminum front-end body panels and revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps.

A custom stainless steel exhaust system exits through dual outlets, and additional exterior details include a black grille surround, 19” split-spoke alloy wheels, and red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front.

Inside, heated and power-adjustable Recaro front seats are trimmed in black leather, complemented by brushed aluminum cabin trim. Other amenities auto-dimming mirrors, heated rear seats, and a display head unit linked to a nine-speaker Bose sound system.

This B7 RS4 cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2021 and is now offered at no reserve in Connecticut with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 300 RS4 cabriolets imported to the US for 2008

  • 4.2L FSI V8

  • Rebuilt six-speed manual transmission

  • Quattro all-wheel-drive system

  • Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect

  • Black leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Black convertible top

  • Aluminum hood and front fenders

  • Revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps

  • Red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front

  • Dynamic Ride Control suspension

  • 19” split-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power-adjustable Recaro front seats

  • Heated seats

  • Auto-dimming mirrors

  • Display head unit

  • Bose audio system

Modifications

  • Grille surround finished in black

  • 034Motorsport billet aluminum intake manifold flap arm

  • Custom 3” stainless steel exhaust

Servicing

  • The seller reports the following services. Please see service records in "Additional Documents" section:

    • May 2026: Engine oil change

    • March 2024: Transmission rebuilt and replaced clutch, upper and lower control arms, and convertible motor and relay

    • 2022: Dynamic Ride Control suspension serviced

  • Tires were recently mounted

  • Brake rotors and pads were replaced at ~108k miles

  • Carbon cleaning via walnut shell blasting performed at ~106k miles

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, scratches, and other imperfections in the finish

  • Handel to access the spare tire is broken

  • Wear on interior trim and upholstery

  • Wear on audio head unit display

  • Scratches on glove compartment door

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • September 2010: Damage report, accident reported

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.

The seller states, “I purchased the vehicle in a private-party transaction in 2021 and have invested significantly in preventative maintenance and mechanical improvements to ensure it remains a rewarding driver’s car. During my ownership, the car has been maintained by respected German specialty shops and enthusiast-focused service facilities. The transmission shifts smoothly, the clutch engagement is excellent, and the V8 pulls strongly throughout the rev range. The custom exhaust provides a deeper, more aggressive tone while retaining the character expected of Audi’s high-revving RS engine.”

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2008 AUDI RS 4

2008 Audi RS4 Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet · No reserve

Current bid
HankDog2026
HankDog2026
$13,250
Seller
SR_4ges8w
SR_4ges8w
EndingTue, Jun 30 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids12
Views7,824
How it works
Bids
HankDog2026's avatar
HankDog2026
Jun 20 at 12:35 AM
$13,250bid placed 
Robgambi's avatar
Robgambi
Jun 19 at 3:15 PM
$12,501bid placed 
HankDog2026's avatar
HankDog2026
Jun 18 at 10:07 PM
$11,250bid placed 
SteveS's avatar
SteveS
Jun 18 at 4:39 PM
$10,500bid placed 
HankDog2026's avatar
HankDog2026
Jun 18 at 4:34 PM
$9,500bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026