Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The B7-generation Audi RS4 followed the acclaimed B5 RS4 Avant and resonated with enthusiasts by combining the assurance of Quattro all-wheel drive with a high-revving naturally aspirated V8. The 4.2L V8 featured FSI direct injection, producing 420 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque when new, and was paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. That power was controlled by brakes sourced from the Lamborghini Gallardo and a Dynamic Ride Control suspension. Flared fenders made the B7 RS4 instantly recognizable, while the rarer cabriolet added further exclusivity.

This RS4 is one of approximately 300 cabriolets said to have been imported to the US for the 2008 model year. Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect with a black convertible top, the body features aluminum front-end body panels and revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps.

A custom stainless steel exhaust system exits through dual outlets, and additional exterior details include a black grille surround, 19” split-spoke alloy wheels, and red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front.

Inside, heated and power-adjustable Recaro front seats are trimmed in black leather, complemented by brushed aluminum cabin trim. Other amenities auto-dimming mirrors, heated rear seats, and a display head unit linked to a nine-speaker Bose sound system.

This B7 RS4 cabriolet was acquired by the seller in 2021 and is now offered at no reserve in Connecticut with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Kentucky title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One of approximately 300 RS4 cabriolets imported to the US for 2008

4.2L FSI V8

Rebuilt six-speed manual transmission

Quattro all-wheel-drive system

Finished in Phantom Black Pearl Effect

Black leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Black convertible top

Aluminum hood and front fenders

Revised side skirts, bumper covers, and mirror caps

Red-finished brake calipers with RS branding up front

Dynamic Ride Control suspension

19” split-spoke alloy wheels

Power-adjustable Recaro front seats

Heated seats

Auto-dimming mirrors

Display head unit

Bose audio system

Modifications

Grille surround finished in black

034Motorsport billet aluminum intake manifold flap arm

Custom 3” stainless steel exhaust

Servicing

The seller reports the following services. Please see service records in "Additional Documents" section: May 2026: Engine oil change March 2024: Transmission rebuilt and replaced clutch, upper and lower control arms, and convertible motor and relay 2022: Dynamic Ride Control suspension serviced

Tires were recently mounted

Brake rotors and pads were replaced at ~108k miles

Carbon cleaning via walnut shell blasting performed at ~106k miles

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, scratches, and other imperfections in the finish

Handel to access the spare tire is broken

Wear on interior trim and upholstery

Wear on audio head unit display

Scratches on glove compartment door

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): September 2010: Damage report, accident reported



Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in multiple states.

The seller states, “I purchased the vehicle in a private-party transaction in 2021 and have invested significantly in preventative maintenance and mechanical improvements to ensure it remains a rewarding driver’s car. During my ownership, the car has been maintained by respected German specialty shops and enthusiast-focused service facilities. The transmission shifts smoothly, the clutch engagement is excellent, and the V8 pulls strongly throughout the rev range. The custom exhaust provides a deeper, more aggressive tone while retaining the character expected of Audi’s high-revving RS engine.”