2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Pontiac Solstice is a rear-wheel-drive sports car designed to be a direct competitor for the Mazda Miata from 2006 until 2010. The car was built on General Motors' Kappa platform, which features four-wheel short-long arm type independent suspension and a hydro-formed tunnel structure and rails derived from the Chevrolet Corvette.
Following the 2008 economic recession, GM phased out the Pontiac division as part of its bailout deal with the U.S. government. Approximately 66,000 Solstice were produced at the Wilmington, Delaware assembly plant before it closed in July 2009.
Introduced for the 2007 model year, the GXP variant gave the Solstice bite to match its bark by replacing the standard 2.4-liter Ecotec engine with a turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-liter variant that was factory rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. A limited-slip differential and sport-tuned suspension were standard on the GXP, ensuring confident handling and spirited performance.
This ‘07 Solstice GXP is finished in Cool (67U) with an Ebony soft top over Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching. The car features a five-speed automatic transmission, and its turbocharged Ecotec engine was reportedly replaced under current ownership in October 2023.
This 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP has 143,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine
Five-speed automatic transmission
Cool (67U) paint with Ebony soft top
Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching
Factory Equipment
Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine
Factory intercooler
Rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque when new
18x8” polished aluminum wheels
Sport-tuned four-wheel independent suspension
AM/FM/CD stereo with auxiliary input
Leather upholstery
Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Fog lights
Keyless entry
Modifications
RPM-Motorsports charge pipes
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “Motor, AC, brakes, tires, battery, master cylinder, radiator, and a lot of smaller parts have been replaced during my ownership.”
Per the seller, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:
March 2026
Oil change performed
August 2022
Radiator replaced
Coolant flushed
July 2022
Used engine installed reported to have 28,000 miles
September 2020
Oil and filter changed
April 2011
Engine replaced
Known Imperfections
Sun-damaged paint and convertible top
Tape applied to the right rear section of the convertible top
Damaged paint under the convertible top
Paint chips and scratches
Cloudy headlights
Lifting upholstery on door panels
Stained floor mats
Various scratches on interior plastics
Worn seat upholstery
Rusty hinge on the center console storage compartment
Air conditioning inoperative
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2021: Accident reported, minor damage. Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision with another motor vehicle
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.
Additional Information
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, there is an open recall related to the Passenger Presence System (PPS) from June 2017.
Additional documents
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