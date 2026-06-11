Auction ended.

2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP

No reserve
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2MG35X37Y127426
Mileage indicated143,000 Miles
LocationBoca Raton, Florida
EngineTurbocharged 2.0-liter Inline-Four
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Pontiac Solstice is a rear-wheel-drive sports car designed to be a direct competitor for the Mazda Miata from 2006 until 2010. The car was built on General Motors' Kappa platform, which features four-wheel short-long arm type independent suspension and a hydro-formed tunnel structure and rails derived from the Chevrolet Corvette.

Following the 2008 economic recession, GM phased out the Pontiac division as part of its bailout deal with the U.S. government. Approximately 66,000 Solstice were produced at the Wilmington, Delaware assembly plant before it closed in July 2009.

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the GXP variant gave the Solstice bite to match its bark by replacing the standard 2.4-liter Ecotec engine with a turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-liter variant that was factory rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. A limited-slip differential and sport-tuned suspension were standard on the GXP, ensuring confident handling and spirited performance.

This ‘07 Solstice GXP is finished in Cool (67U) with an Ebony soft top over Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching. The car features a five-speed automatic transmission, and its turbocharged Ecotec engine was reportedly replaced under current ownership in October 2023.

This 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP has 143,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine

  • Five-speed automatic transmission

  • Cool (67U) paint with Ebony soft top

  • Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching

Factory Equipment

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine

    • Factory intercooler

    • Rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque when new

  • 18x8” polished aluminum wheels

  • Sport-tuned four-wheel independent suspension

  • AM/FM/CD stereo with auxiliary input

  • Leather upholstery

  • Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Fog lights

  • Keyless entry

Modifications

  • RPM-Motorsports charge pipes

Servicing & Documentation

  • From the seller: “Motor, AC, brakes, tires, battery, master cylinder, radiator, and a lot of smaller parts have been replaced during my ownership.”

  • Per the seller, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:

  • March 2026

    • Oil change performed

  • August 2022

    • Radiator replaced

    • Coolant flushed

  • July 2022

    • Used engine installed reported to have 28,000 miles

  • September 2020

    • Oil and filter changed

  • April 2011

    • Engine replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Sun-damaged paint and convertible top

  • Tape applied to the right rear section of the convertible top

  • Damaged paint under the convertible top

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Cloudy headlights

  • Lifting upholstery on door panels

  • Stained floor mats

  • Various scratches on interior plastics

  • Worn seat upholstery

  • Rusty hinge on the center console storage compartment

  • Air conditioning inoperative

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • April 2021: Accident reported, minor damage. Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision with another motor vehicle

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.

Additional Information

  • According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, there is an open recall related to the Passenger Presence System (PPS) from June 2017.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE GXP 1G2MG35X37Y127426

2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP · No reserve

Sold to
AThompson2201
AThompson2201
$5,600
Seller
mikekusa
mikekusa
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids16
Views12,688
Bids
AThompson2201's avatar
AThompson2201
Jun 11 at 6:42 PM
$5,100bid placed 
GregoryGreenfieldcar4me's avatar
GregoryGreenfieldcar4me
Jun 11 at 6:20 PM
$4,200bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 10 at 11:10 AM
$4,100bid placed 
Wandrian's avatar
Wandrian
Jun 10 at 9:40 AM
$4,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Jun 7 at 10:29 AM
$3,800bid placed 

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