Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Pontiac Solstice is a rear-wheel-drive sports car designed to be a direct competitor for the Mazda Miata from 2006 until 2010. The car was built on General Motors' Kappa platform, which features four-wheel short-long arm type independent suspension and a hydro-formed tunnel structure and rails derived from the Chevrolet Corvette.

Following the 2008 economic recession, GM phased out the Pontiac division as part of its bailout deal with the U.S. government. Approximately 66,000 Solstice were produced at the Wilmington, Delaware assembly plant before it closed in July 2009.

Introduced for the 2007 model year, the GXP variant gave the Solstice bite to match its bark by replacing the standard 2.4-liter Ecotec engine with a turbocharged and intercooled 2.0-liter variant that was factory rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. A limited-slip differential and sport-tuned suspension were standard on the GXP, ensuring confident handling and spirited performance.

This ‘07 Solstice GXP is finished in Cool (67U) with an Ebony soft top over Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching. The car features a five-speed automatic transmission, and its turbocharged Ecotec engine was reportedly replaced under current ownership in October 2023.

This 2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP has 143,000 miles and is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine

Five-speed automatic transmission

Cool (67U) paint with Ebony soft top

Ebony leather upholstery with red stitching

Factory Equipment

Turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec engine Factory intercooler Rated at 260 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque when new

18x8” polished aluminum wheels

Sport-tuned four-wheel independent suspension

AM/FM/CD stereo with auxiliary input

Leather upholstery

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Fog lights

Keyless entry

Modifications

RPM-Motorsports charge pipes

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “Motor, AC, brakes, tires, battery, master cylinder, radiator, and a lot of smaller parts have been replaced during my ownership.”

Per the seller, and the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following services have been performed:

March 2026 O il change performed

August 2022 Radiator replaced Coolant flushed

July 2022 Used engine installed reported to have 28,000 miles

September 2020 Oil and filter changed

April 2011 Engine replaced



Known Imperfections

Sun-damaged paint and convertible top

Tape applied to the right rear section of the convertible top

Damaged paint under the convertible top

Paint chips and scratches

Cloudy headlights

Lifting upholstery on door panels

Stained floor mats

Various scratches on interior plastics

Worn seat upholstery

Rusty hinge on the center console storage compartment

Air conditioning inoperative

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2021: Accident reported, minor damage. Vehicle involved in a sideswipe collision with another motor vehicle



Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2022.

Additional Information