43k-Mile 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 50th Anniversary Edition

7 days
$7,250
43k-Mile 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 50th Anniversary Edition
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK71F47F118881
Mileage indicated43,400 Miles
LocationDe Soto, Kansas
Engine5.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPlatinum Metallic
Interior colorCognac
CARFAX
View CARFAX report
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Description

The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class was the marque's most technologically ambitious roadster to date when it debuted in 2003, blending the SL's long grand touring heritage with an electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and a 5.5L V8 producing 382 horsepower — all wrapped in bodywork evocative of the legendary 300 SL Gullwing.

The 2007 model year marked the SL's 50th anniversary, and Mercedes commemorated the occasion with a limited edition of just 550 units finished in exclusive Platinum Metallic over a Cognac Brown leather interior, making each car individually numbered and among the most distinctive configurations ever offered on the R230 platform. This example was first delivered to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, though it has been registered in Kansas and South Dakota since new.

Showing just over 43,000 miles, this example features 18” twin-five-spoke alloy wheels, Active Body Control suspension, black Ash tree wood trim, and a list of factory-installed tech features.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 50th Anniversary Edition is now offered in Kansas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the name of the seller's business.

Highlights

  • 50th Anniversary Edition — 1 of 550 produced

  • Finished in Platinum Metallic exterior over Cognac Brown leather

  • Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop

  • Showing approximately 43,400 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.5L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine

  • 7-speed automatic transmission

  • Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop

  • Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

  • Bi-xenon headlights

  • Parktronic proximity sensors

  • Perforated leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable heated and ventilated seats

  • COMAND navigation and infotainment system

  • Premium sound system with CD changer

  • Automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips on front end

  • Scuffs on bottom-side of front bumper

  • Upholstery imperfection (close-up in gallery)

Ownership History

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as Kansas and South Dakota registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43k-Mile 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 50th Anniversary Edition

Current bid
DolphCoope
DolphCoope
$7,250
Seller
WYOHS1956
WYOHS1956
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids3
Views1,388
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Bids
DolphCoope's avatar
DolphCoope
Jun 23 at 8:20 PM
$7,250bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Jun 19 at 9:33 PM
$7,000bid placed 
MattDavis_9a3o's avatar
MattDavis_9a3o
Jun 18 at 8:17 PM
$5,000bid placed 

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