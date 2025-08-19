Description

The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class was the marque's most technologically ambitious roadster to date when it debuted in 2003, blending the SL's long grand touring heritage with an electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and a 5.5L V8 producing 382 horsepower — all wrapped in bodywork evocative of the legendary 300 SL Gullwing.

The 2007 model year marked the SL's 50th anniversary, and Mercedes commemorated the occasion with a limited edition of just 550 units finished in exclusive Platinum Metallic over a Cognac Brown leather interior, making each car individually numbered and among the most distinctive configurations ever offered on the R230 platform. This example was first delivered to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, though it has been registered in Kansas and South Dakota since new.

Showing just over 43,000 miles, this example features 18” twin-five-spoke alloy wheels, Active Body Control suspension, black Ash tree wood trim, and a list of factory-installed tech features.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 50th Anniversary Edition is now offered in Kansas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the name of the seller's business.

Highlights

50th Anniversary Edition — 1 of 550 produced

Finished in Platinum Metallic exterior over Cognac Brown leather

Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop

Showing approximately 43,400 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.5L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine

7-speed automatic transmission

Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop

Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

Bi-xenon headlights

Parktronic proximity sensors

Perforated leather upholstery

Power-adjustable heated and ventilated seats

COMAND navigation and infotainment system

Premium sound system with CD changer

Automatic climate control

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips on front end

Scuffs on bottom-side of front bumper

Upholstery imperfection (close-up in gallery)

Ownership History

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as Kansas and South Dakota registration history.