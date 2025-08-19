43k-Mile 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 50th Anniversary Edition
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
The R230-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class was the marque's most technologically ambitious roadster to date when it debuted in 2003, blending the SL's long grand touring heritage with an electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop, Active Body Control suspension, and a 5.5L V8 producing 382 horsepower — all wrapped in bodywork evocative of the legendary 300 SL Gullwing.
The 2007 model year marked the SL's 50th anniversary, and Mercedes commemorated the occasion with a limited edition of just 550 units finished in exclusive Platinum Metallic over a Cognac Brown leather interior, making each car individually numbered and among the most distinctive configurations ever offered on the R230 platform. This example was first delivered to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, though it has been registered in Kansas and South Dakota since new.
Showing just over 43,000 miles, this example features 18” twin-five-spoke alloy wheels, Active Body Control suspension, black Ash tree wood trim, and a list of factory-installed tech features.
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 50th Anniversary Edition is now offered in Kansas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean South Dakota title in the name of the seller's business.
Highlights
50th Anniversary Edition — 1 of 550 produced
Finished in Platinum Metallic exterior over Cognac Brown leather
Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop
Showing approximately 43,400 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.5L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine
7-speed automatic transmission
Electro-hydraulic retractable hardtop
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
Bi-xenon headlights
Parktronic proximity sensors
Perforated leather upholstery
Power-adjustable heated and ventilated seats
COMAND navigation and infotainment system
Premium sound system with CD changer
Automatic climate control
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips on front end
Scuffs on bottom-side of front bumper
Upholstery imperfection (close-up in gallery)
Ownership History
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was acquired by the seller in December 2023. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists initial delivery to Betten Imports of Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as Kansas and South Dakota registration history.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.