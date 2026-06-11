Auction ended.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550

Collectible Classics
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (279)

Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK71F97F121310
Mileage indicated43,450 Miles
LocationDouglassville, Pennsylvania
Engine5.5-liter M273 V8
TransmissionAutomatic

Video gallery

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Test Drive
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2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Top Operation
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2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 Functions
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Description

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort.

The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.

This ‘07 SL roadster is finished in Iridium Silver Metallic (775) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over gray leather (218A) upholstery complemented by burred walnut wood trim. Additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated power-adjustable front seats, Bose audio, Burred walnut wood interior trim, and COMAND Infotainment with navigation.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Collectible Classics

  • 5.5L M273 V8 engine

  • Seven-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-operated convertible hardtop

  • Showing under 43,500 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

  • Bi-xexon headlights

  • 18" 10-spoke light-alloy wheels

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • COMAND Infotainment with navigation

  • Bose sound system

  • Burred walnut wood interior trim

Modifications

  • Coco-style floor front mats

Servicing & Documentation

  • According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed (see report for full details):

  • March 2025

    • Thermostat replaced

  • February 2025

    • Four tires replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

  • November 2023

    • Power steering fluid flushed/changed

  • October 2023

    • Battery replaced

  • March 2023

    • Rear brake pads replaced

    • Rear brake rotors replaced

    • Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Paint inconsistencies at the center of the front bumper

  • Bottom of front bumper scuffed and distorted

  • Wear on driver’s seat bolsters

  • Scuffs on seat trim

  • Scuffs on door sill trim

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this car has registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Missouri.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Two key fobs

Additional Information

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2007 MERCEDES-BENZ SL-CLASS SL 550

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550

Sold to
DM_t0cqek
DM_t0cqek
$19,795
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Bids9
Views5,179
Bids
DM_t0cqek's avatar
DM_t0cqek
Jun 11 at 7:16 PM
$18,500bid placed 
DM_t0cqek's avatar
DM_t0cqek
Jun 11 at 7:14 PM
$18,000bid placed 
DM_t0cqek's avatar
DM_t0cqek
Jun 11 at 7:10 PM
$16,500bid placed 
jmagnusle3's avatar
jmagnusle3
Jun 11 at 7:10 PM
$16,000bid placed 
jmagnusle3's avatar
jmagnusle3
Jun 11 at 7:09 PM
$15,750bid placed 

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