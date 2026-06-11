2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 7:18 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort.
The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.
Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.
This ‘07 SL roadster is finished in Iridium Silver Metallic (775) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over gray leather (218A) upholstery complemented by burred walnut wood trim. Additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated power-adjustable front seats, Bose audio, Burred walnut wood interior trim, and COMAND Infotainment with navigation.
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered by Collectible Classics
5.5L M273 V8 engine
Seven-speed automatic transmission
Power-operated convertible hardtop
Showing under 43,500 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic
Gray leather upholstery
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
Bi-xexon headlights
18" 10-spoke light-alloy wheels
Heated power-adjustable front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
COMAND Infotainment with navigation
Bose sound system
Burred walnut wood interior trim
Modifications
Coco-style floor front mats
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed (see report for full details):
March 2025
Thermostat replaced
February 2025
Four tires replaced
Oil and filter changed
November 2023
Power steering fluid flushed/changed
October 2023
Battery replaced
March 2023
Rear brake pads replaced
Rear brake rotors replaced
Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Paint inconsistencies at the center of the front bumper
Bottom of front bumper scuffed and distorted
Wear on driver’s seat bolsters
Scuffs on seat trim
Scuffs on door sill trim
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this car has registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Missouri.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Two key fobs
Additional Information
This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.