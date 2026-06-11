Description

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a power-retractable hardtop, two-seat roadster capable of 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds, accomplished without sacrificing the brand's well-known luxury and comfort.

The R230-generation SL-Class roadsters received a new 5.5-liter M273 V8 engine for the 2007 model year. The new engines featured four valves per cylinder, an update from the previous 5.0-liter engine, and they were factory rated at 382 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

Backing up the revised powerplant was the 7G-Tronic seven-speed automatic transmission, and carrying the increased weight of the M273 engine was Mercedes’ Active Body Control (ABC) suspension, which lowered the ride height at higher speeds and continuously adjusted each wheel’s suspension to counteract vibration, roll, pitch, and cornering.

This ‘07 SL roadster is finished in Iridium Silver Metallic (775) with a power-folding convertible hardtop over gray leather (218A) upholstery complemented by burred walnut wood trim. Additional details include bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, Heated power-adjustable front seats, Bose audio, Burred walnut wood interior trim, and COMAND Infotainment with navigation.

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer’s literature, two key fobs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered by Collectible Classics

5.5L M273 V8 engine

Seven-speed automatic transmission

Power-operated convertible hardtop

Showing under 43,500 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Finished in Iridium Silver Metallic

Gray leather upholstery

Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

Bi-xexon headlights

18" 10-spoke light-alloy wheels

Heated power-adjustable front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

COMAND Infotainment with navigation

Bose sound system

Burred walnut wood interior trim

Modifications

Coco-style floor front mats

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed (see report for full details):

March 2025 Thermostat replaced

February 2025 Four tires replaced Oil and filter changed

November 2023 Power steering fluid flushed/changed

October 2023 Battery replaced

March 2023 Rear brake pads replaced Rear brake rotors replaced Paint meter readings of various body panels are provided in the gallery



Known Imperfections

Paint inconsistencies at the center of the front bumper

Bottom of front bumper scuffed and distorted

Wear on driver’s seat bolsters

Scuffs on seat trim

Scuffs on door sill trim

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this car has registration history in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Missouri.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Two key fobs

Additional Information

This 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.