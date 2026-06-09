Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Lotus finally introduced its Elise to the U.S. market for the 2005 model year, bringing its signature lightweight philosophy and razor‑sharp handling to a new generation of enthusiasts. Built around a bonded aluminum chassis and composite bodywork, the so-called Federal Elise emphasized simplicity, low mass, and driver engagement above all else. Quickly, the Elise established itself as one of the purest analog driving machines available, pairing a Toyota-sourced powertrain with world-class chassis tuning.

This 2007 Lotus Elise is finished in red over a black and tan interior and shows approximately 75,700 miles. Power is provided by a replacement 1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine said to have been installed in October 2021 and paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. The car features fixed-backrest seating, exposed aluminum structural elements, and hallmark Elise design cues throughout.

This 2007 Lotus Elise is now offered at no reserve in Florida with factory literature, a spare set of wheels, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.

Highlights

Powered by a 1.8L 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Lightweight bonded aluminum chassis construction

Composite body finished in red over black and tan interior

Additional set of wheels and tires included

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Bonded aluminum chassis with composite bodywork

1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine

Six-speed manual transaxle

Double-wishbone suspension

Cross-drilled brake rotors

16″ front and 17″ rear alloy wheels

Removable roof panel

Rear diffuser and integrated rear spoiler

Fixed-back sport seats with leather upholstery

Momo steering wheel

Alpine CD stereo

Air conditioning

Power windows

Modifications

Aftermarket oil pan

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes this Elise was fitted with a replacement 1.8‑liter 2ZZ‑GE engine by Auto‑Spec Racing in San Marcos, Texas, in October 2021.

Known Imperfections

Hardtop mounting screws require replacement

Hardtop headliner is missing

Damage visible on the front valance

Blemishes present on the wheels

Removable soft top is missing

Worn leather upholstery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. It is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.

Included Items