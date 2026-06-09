2007 Lotus Elise
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Lotus finally introduced its Elise to the U.S. market for the 2005 model year, bringing its signature lightweight philosophy and razor‑sharp handling to a new generation of enthusiasts. Built around a bonded aluminum chassis and composite bodywork, the so-called Federal Elise emphasized simplicity, low mass, and driver engagement above all else. Quickly, the Elise established itself as one of the purest analog driving machines available, pairing a Toyota-sourced powertrain with world-class chassis tuning.
This 2007 Lotus Elise is finished in red over a black and tan interior and shows approximately 75,700 miles. Power is provided by a replacement 1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine said to have been installed in October 2021 and paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. The car features fixed-backrest seating, exposed aluminum structural elements, and hallmark Elise design cues throughout.
This 2007 Lotus Elise is now offered at no reserve in Florida with factory literature, a spare set of wheels, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.
Highlights
Powered by a 1.8L 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Lightweight bonded aluminum chassis construction
Composite body finished in red over black and tan interior
Additional set of wheels and tires included
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Bonded aluminum chassis with composite bodywork
1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine
Six-speed manual transaxle
Double-wishbone suspension
Cross-drilled brake rotors
16″ front and 17″ rear alloy wheels
Removable roof panel
Rear diffuser and integrated rear spoiler
Fixed-back sport seats with leather upholstery
Momo steering wheel
Alpine CD stereo
Air conditioning
Power windows
Modifications
Aftermarket oil pan
Servicing & Documentation
The seller notes this Elise was fitted with a replacement 1.8‑liter 2ZZ‑GE engine by Auto‑Spec Racing in San Marcos, Texas, in October 2021.
Known Imperfections
Hardtop mounting screws require replacement
Hardtop headliner is missing
Damage visible on the front valance
Blemishes present on the wheels
Removable soft top is missing
Worn leather upholstery
Ownership History
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. It is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.
Included Items
Additional set of wheels and tires
Factory literature
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.