Auction ended.

2007 Lotus Elise

No reserve
Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
2007 Lotus Elise
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Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCCPC11127HL30140
Mileage indicated75,700 Miles
LocationCape Coral, Florida
Engine1.8L 2ZZ‑GE Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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2007 Lotus Elise - Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Lotus finally introduced its Elise to the U.S. market for the 2005 model year, bringing its signature lightweight philosophy and razor‑sharp handling to a new generation of enthusiasts. Built around a bonded aluminum chassis and composite bodywork, the so-called Federal Elise emphasized simplicity, low mass, and driver engagement above all else. Quickly, the Elise established itself as one of the purest analog driving machines available, pairing a Toyota-sourced powertrain with world-class chassis tuning.

This 2007 Lotus Elise is finished in red over a black and tan interior and shows approximately 75,700 miles. Power is provided by a replacement 1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine said to have been installed in October 2021 and paired with a six-speed manual transaxle. The car features fixed-backrest seating, exposed aluminum structural elements, and hallmark Elise design cues throughout.

This 2007 Lotus Elise is now offered at no reserve in Florida with factory literature, a spare set of wheels, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1.8L 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Lightweight bonded aluminum chassis construction

  • Composite body finished in red over black and tan interior

  • Additional set of wheels and tires included

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Bonded aluminum chassis with composite bodywork

  • 1.8‑liter Toyota 2ZZ‑GE inline-four engine

  • Six-speed manual transaxle

  • Double-wishbone suspension

  • Cross-drilled brake rotors

  • 16″ front and 17″ rear alloy wheels

  • Removable roof panel

  • Rear diffuser and integrated rear spoiler

  • Fixed-back sport seats with leather upholstery

  • Momo steering wheel

  • Alpine CD stereo

  • Air conditioning

  • Power windows

Modifications

  • Aftermarket oil pan

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes this Elise was fitted with a replacement 1.8‑liter 2ZZ‑GE engine by Auto‑Spec Racing in San Marcos, Texas, in October 2021.

Known Imperfections

  • Hardtop mounting screws require replacement

  • Hardtop headliner is missing

  • Damage visible on the front valance

  • Blemishes present on the wheels

  • Removable soft top is missing

  • Worn leather upholstery

Ownership History

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report indicates registration history in Missouri, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. It is now offered with a clean Minnesota title.

Included Items

  • Additional set of wheels and tires

  • Factory literature

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2007 Lotus Elise

Vehicle Valuation Report: 2007 Lotus Elise

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Lotus Elise · No reserve

Sold to
fatsquirrel
fatsquirrel
$31,298
Seller
MinnesotaFats
MinnesotaFats
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids20
Views20,857
Bids
fatsquirrel's avatar
fatsquirrel
Jun 9 at 5:57 PM
$29,250bid placed 
NormG's avatar
NormG
Jun 9 at 5:48 PM
$29,000bid placed 
fatsquirrel's avatar
fatsquirrel
Jun 9 at 5:37 PM
$28,500bid placed 
NormG's avatar
NormG
Jun 9 at 5:17 PM
$28,000bid placed 
Moneyplays' avatar
Moneyplays
Jun 9 at 4:51 PM
$27,000bid placed 

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