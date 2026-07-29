40k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Unveiled in 2005, the second-generation XK blended modern engineering with the timeless elegance that has long defined Jaguar. Penned by Ian Callum, its sleek lines and athletic stance nodded to some of Jaguar's most celebrated designs, while a lightweight aluminum structure and powerful V8 delivered ample grand touring performance. The result was a sophisticated and well-rounded GT, blending style and refined performance in a package that continues to age gracefully.
This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is finished in British Racing Green over Caramel leather upholstery and powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 paired with a ZF six-speed automatic transmission. Showing just 40,400 miles, the car is equipped with a power-operated tan soft top, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Alpine audio, bi-xenon headlights, and 19-inch Carelia wheels.
The seller notes that the car was sold new in Texas and reports that it has spent the last five years in humidity-controlled storage in North Carolina. This XK received a new battery in 2026, and its water pump was replaced in 2025.
This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 40,400 miles
Powered by a 4.2L DOHC 32-valve AJ-V8 engine
ZF six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift
Finished in British Racing Green with a tan power-operated soft top
Caramel leather upholstery with wood accents
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4-wheel independent suspension
Computer Active Technology Suspension (eCATS)
Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
Emergency Brake Assist
Electronic parking brake
Semi-active exhaust system
British Racing Green paint
Power-operated tan convertible soft top
19” Carelia alloy wheels
Heated and power-adjustable front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Alpine premium audio system
7” touchscreen infotainment system with DVD navigation
Bluetooth phone connectivity
HomeLink garage door opener
Bi-xenon headlights
Servicing & Documentation
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller report the following service history:
2026:
Battery replaced
2025:
Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced
Oil and filter changed
Thermostat replaced
Water pump replaced
Water pump gasket replaced
2023:
Brake pads and rotors replaced
Brake fluid replaced
Transmission fluid and filter replaced
Additional servicing reportedly completed between 36,000 and 39,000 miles includes:
Front control arms replaced
Outer tie rod ends replaced
Rear suspension links replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage
Convertible top has some discoloration
Discoloration on driver’s side carpet
Blemishes in steering wheel leather
Ownership History
According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XK has been registered in Texas and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Included Items
Covercraft Noah Car Cover
Owner’s manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.