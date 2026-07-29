Description

Unveiled in 2005, the second-generation XK blended modern engineering with the timeless elegance that has long defined Jaguar. Penned by Ian Callum, its sleek lines and athletic stance nodded to some of Jaguar's most celebrated designs, while a lightweight aluminum structure and powerful V8 delivered ample grand touring performance. The result was a sophisticated and well-rounded GT, blending style and refined performance in a package that continues to age gracefully.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is finished in British Racing Green over Caramel leather upholstery and powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 paired with a ZF six-speed automatic transmission. Showing just 40,400 miles, the car is equipped with a power-operated tan soft top, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Alpine audio, bi-xenon headlights, and 19-inch Carelia wheels.

The seller notes that the car was sold new in Texas and reports that it has spent the last five years in humidity-controlled storage in North Carolina. This XK received a new battery in 2026, and its water pump was replaced in 2025.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 40,400 miles

Powered by a 4.2L DOHC 32-valve AJ-V8 engine

ZF six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift

Finished in British Racing Green with a tan power-operated soft top

Caramel leather upholstery with wood accents

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4-wheel independent suspension

Computer Active Technology Suspension (eCATS)

Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Emergency Brake Assist

Electronic parking brake

Semi-active exhaust system

British Racing Green paint

Power-operated tan convertible soft top

19” Carelia alloy wheels

Heated and power-adjustable front seats

Heated steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Alpine premium audio system

7” touchscreen infotainment system with DVD navigation

Bluetooth phone connectivity

HomeLink garage door opener

Bi-xenon headlights

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller report the following service history:

2026: Battery replaced

2025: Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced Oil and filter changed Thermostat replaced Water pump replaced Water pump gasket replaced

2023: Brake pads and rotors replaced Brake fluid replaced Transmission fluid and filter replaced



Additional servicing reportedly completed between 36,000 and 39,000 miles includes:

Front control arms replaced

Outer tie rod ends replaced

Rear suspension links replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

Convertible top has some discoloration

Discoloration on driver’s side carpet

Blemishes in steering wheel leather

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XK has been registered in Texas and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Included Items