Auction ended.

40k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible

Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
40k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible
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Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA44B275B09166
Mileage indicated40,400 Miles
LocationWeaverville, North Carolina
Engine4.2L AJ-V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBritish Racing Green
Interior colorCaramel
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

Unveiled in 2005, the second-generation XK blended modern engineering with the timeless elegance that has long defined Jaguar. Penned by Ian Callum, its sleek lines and athletic stance nodded to some of Jaguar's most celebrated designs, while a lightweight aluminum structure and powerful V8 delivered ample grand touring performance. The result was a sophisticated and well-rounded GT, blending style and refined performance in a package that continues to age gracefully.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is finished in British Racing Green over Caramel leather upholstery and powered by a 4.2-liter AJ-V8 paired with a ZF six-speed automatic transmission. Showing just 40,400 miles, the car is equipped with a power-operated tan soft top, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Alpine audio, bi-xenon headlights, and 19-inch Carelia wheels.

The seller notes that the car was sold new in Texas and reports that it has spent the last five years in humidity-controlled storage in North Carolina. This XK received a new battery in 2026, and its water pump was replaced in 2025.

This 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History report and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 40,400 miles

  • Powered by a 4.2L DOHC 32-valve AJ-V8 engine

  • ZF six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift

  • Finished in British Racing Green with a tan power-operated soft top

  • Caramel leather upholstery with wood accents

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • Computer Active Technology Suspension (eCATS)

  • Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

  • Emergency Brake Assist

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Semi-active exhaust system

  • British Racing Green paint

  • Power-operated tan convertible soft top

  • 19” Carelia alloy wheels

  • Heated and power-adjustable front seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Alpine premium audio system

  • 7” touchscreen infotainment system with DVD navigation

  • Bluetooth phone connectivity

  • HomeLink garage door opener

  • Bi-xenon headlights

Servicing & Documentation

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report and seller report the following service history:

  • 2026:

    • Battery replaced

  • 2025:

    • Antifreeze/coolant flushed and replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Thermostat replaced

    • Water pump replaced

    • Water pump gasket replaced

  • 2023:

    • Brake pads and rotors replaced

    • Brake fluid replaced

    • Transmission fluid and filter replaced

Additional servicing reportedly completed between 36,000 and 39,000 miles includes:

  • Front control arms replaced

  • Outer tie rod ends replaced

  • Rear suspension links replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Convertible top has some discoloration

  • Discoloration on driver’s side carpet

  • Blemishes in steering wheel leather

Ownership History

According to the clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this XK has been registered in Texas and North Carolina. It is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Included Items

  • Covercraft Noah Car Cover

  • Owner’s manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

40k-Mile 2007 Jaguar XK Convertible

Sold to
AR_auto2025
AR_auto2025
$19,004
Seller
Bertmore
Bertmore
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids24
Views9,071

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