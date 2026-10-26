Auction ended.

2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJWA51A67WJ25184
Mileage indicated64,400 Miles TMU
LocationRound Top, Texas
Engine3.0L DOHC V6
DrivetrainAWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMetallic Gray
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 2002 model year, the Jaguar X-Type brought the marque's traditional luxury and all-weather capability to the compact executive sedan segment. Positioned as Jaguar's entry-level model, the X-Type featured distinctive styling inspired by the larger XJ and S-Type, standard all-wheel drive on 3.0-liter models, and a richly appointed interior trimmed with leather and genuine wood accents.

Showing approximately 64,400 miles, this 2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan is powered by a 3.0-liter DOHC V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transaxle and Jaguar's Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system. Finished in metallic gray over black Connolly leather upholstery, the sedan is equipped with the Special Luxury Package, burled walnut interior trim, a power sunroof, memory driver's seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, premium audio system, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

This 2007 Jaguar X Type Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Texas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Under 65,000 miles shown

  • 3.0L DOHC V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic

  • Metallic gray over black Connolly leather with burled walnut trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system

  • Dynamic Stability Control

  • 17” alloy wheels

  • Special Luxury Package

  • Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory

  • Premium AM/FM/CD sound system

  • Power sunroof

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was completed:

  • 2024:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • 2023:

    • Oil and filter changed

  • 2022:

    • Brake fluid flushed/changed

    • Brake pads replaced

    • Rear brake rotors resurfaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this Jaguar from the original owner in November 2024. Now located in Round Top, Texas, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history exclusively in California.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
MT1402
MT1402
$5,200
Seller
SchusterRoadTexas
SchusterRoadTexas
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM UTC
Bids16
Views3,385

Comments & bids

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MT1402's avatar
MT1402
Oct 26 at 7:41 PM
$4,700bid placed 
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JM_as7wct
Oct 26 at 1:59 PM
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PE11
Oct 25 at 11:56 PM
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KS_7okevm
Oct 25 at 8:10 PM
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CecilKing
Oct 22 at 9:04 PM
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JM_as7wct
Oct 22 at 8:29 PM
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CecilKing
Oct 22 at 7:47 PM
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BSweat70
Oct 22 at 1:12 AM
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KS_7okevm
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BSweat70
Oct 20 at 6:51 PM
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Murphlexman
Oct 18 at 12:30 AM
$1,200bid placed 
MT1402's avatar
MT1402
Oct 14 at 9:50 PM
$1,100bid placed 
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KS_7okevm
Oct 14 at 7:06 PM
$1,000bid placed 
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BandGbuickguys
Oct 14 at 3:33 PM
$500bid placed 
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MT1402
Oct 13 at 10:54 PM
$200bid placed 
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Jeff-3kr77yu8
Oct 13 at 12:51 AM
$100bid placed 

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