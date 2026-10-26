Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 2002 model year, the Jaguar X-Type brought the marque's traditional luxury and all-weather capability to the compact executive sedan segment. Positioned as Jaguar's entry-level model, the X-Type featured distinctive styling inspired by the larger XJ and S-Type, standard all-wheel drive on 3.0-liter models, and a richly appointed interior trimmed with leather and genuine wood accents.

Showing approximately 64,400 miles, this 2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan is powered by a 3.0-liter DOHC V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transaxle and Jaguar's Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system. Finished in metallic gray over black Connolly leather upholstery, the sedan is equipped with the Special Luxury Package, burled walnut interior trim, a power sunroof, memory driver's seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, premium audio system, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

This 2007 Jaguar X Type Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Texas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

Under 65,000 miles shown

3.0L DOHC V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic

Metallic gray over black Connolly leather with burled walnut trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system

Dynamic Stability Control

17” alloy wheels

Special Luxury Package

Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory

Premium AM/FM/CD sound system

Power sunroof

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was completed:

2024: Oil and filter changed

2023: Oil and filter changed

2022: Brake fluid flushed/changed Brake pads replaced Rear brake rotors resurfaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Ownership History

The selling dealer acquired this Jaguar from the original owner in November 2024 . Now located in Round Top, Texas, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history exclusively in California.