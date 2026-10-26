2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 2002 model year, the Jaguar X-Type brought the marque's traditional luxury and all-weather capability to the compact executive sedan segment. Positioned as Jaguar's entry-level model, the X-Type featured distinctive styling inspired by the larger XJ and S-Type, standard all-wheel drive on 3.0-liter models, and a richly appointed interior trimmed with leather and genuine wood accents.
Showing approximately 64,400 miles, this 2007 Jaguar X-Type 3.0 Sedan is powered by a 3.0-liter DOHC V6 paired with a five-speed automatic transaxle and Jaguar's Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system. Finished in metallic gray over black Connolly leather upholstery, the sedan is equipped with the Special Luxury Package, burled walnut interior trim, a power sunroof, memory driver's seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, premium audio system, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
This 2007 Jaguar X Type Sedan is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Texas with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.
Highlights
Under 65,000 miles shown
3.0L DOHC V6 paired with a 5-speed automatic
Metallic gray over black Connolly leather with burled walnut trim
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Traction 4 all-wheel-drive system
Dynamic Stability Control
17” alloy wheels
Special Luxury Package
Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory
Premium AM/FM/CD sound system
Power sunroof
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
According to the CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following recent service work was completed:
2024:
Oil and filter changed
2023:
Oil and filter changed
2022:
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Brake pads replaced
Rear brake rotors resurfaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Ownership History
The selling dealer acquired this Jaguar from the original owner in November 2024. Now located in Round Top, Texas, the CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history exclusively in California.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.