Description

The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 marked the return of the Shelby name to Ford’s SVT Mustang platform, pairing retro-inspired styling with supercharged V8 performance. Powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the GT500 delivered 500 horsepower along with Brembo front brakes, Ford-tuned suspension components, and Shelby-specific styling cues.

This two-owner example is finished in Performance White with blue striping and was acquired by the seller in 2013, who has added about 20,000 of the just over 30,000 miles shown on its odometer. Factory equipment includes a power-operated black soft top, Shaker 1000 audio system, SVT-tuned suspension, and Shelby-specific styling details throughout. An aftermarket Kenwood head unit replaces the factory radio.

Performance-focused modifications consist of Stainless Works long-tube headers with a matching cat-back exhaust system, a cold air intake, and a tune by Paul’s Performance of Jackson, Michigan, plus KW Variant 3 coilovers, Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels, a McLeod RXT clutch, and an MGW short-throw shifter.

This 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, the removed factory wheels and radio, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing approximately 30,300 miles

13 years under current ownership

Finished in Performance White with blue LeMans and side striping

Black convertible soft top and leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Removed factory wheels included

Factory Equipment

Supercharged 5.4L DOHC V8 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip differential

Brembo front disc brakes

SVT-tuned suspension

Power-operated convertible top

Shelby-specific bodywork and badging

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Shaker 1000 audio system

Cruise control

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Modifications

Performance tune by Paul’s Performance

Stainless Works long-tube headers and cat-back exhaust system

Aftermarket cold air intake

McLeod RXT clutch

MGW short-throw shifter

KW Variant 3 coilover suspension Lowered approximately 2-inches

Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels

Kenwood head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Michelin tires with 2015 date codes

Front chin spoiler is scuffed

Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was acquired by the seller in 2013 with just over 8,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report registration history in Michigan since new.

Included Items