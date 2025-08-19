30k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

2 days
$18,250
30k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (74)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1ZVHT89S875335787
Mileage indicated30,300 Miles
LocationWest Bloomfield, Michigan
EngineSupercharged 5.4L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 marked the return of the Shelby name to Ford’s SVT Mustang platform, pairing retro-inspired styling with supercharged V8 performance. Powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the GT500 delivered 500 horsepower along with Brembo front brakes, Ford-tuned suspension components, and Shelby-specific styling cues.

This two-owner example is finished in Performance White with blue striping and was acquired by the seller in 2013, who has added about 20,000 of the just over 30,000 miles shown on its odometer. Factory equipment includes a power-operated black soft top, Shaker 1000 audio system, SVT-tuned suspension, and Shelby-specific styling details throughout. An aftermarket Kenwood head unit replaces the factory radio.

Performance-focused modifications consist of Stainless Works long-tube headers with a matching cat-back exhaust system, a cold air intake, and a tune by Paul’s Performance of Jackson, Michigan, plus KW Variant 3 coilovers, Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels, a McLeod RXT clutch, and an MGW short-throw shifter.

This 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, the removed factory wheels and radio, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 30,300 miles

  • 13 years under current ownership

  • Finished in Performance White with blue LeMans and side striping

  • Black convertible soft top and leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Removed factory wheels included

Factory Equipment

  • Supercharged 5.4L DOHC V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Brembo front disc brakes

  • SVT-tuned suspension

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Shelby-specific bodywork and badging

  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Shaker 1000 audio system

  • Cruise control

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Modifications

  • Performance tune by Paul’s Performance

  • Stainless Works long-tube headers and cat-back exhaust system

  • Aftermarket cold air intake

  • McLeod RXT clutch

  • MGW short-throw shifter

  • KW Variant 3 coilover suspension

    • Lowered approximately 2-inches

  • Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels

  • Kenwood head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Michelin tires with 2015 date codes

  • Front chin spoiler is scuffed

  • Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was acquired by the seller in 2013 with just over 8,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report registration history in Michigan since new.

Included Items

  • Replacement front spoiler

  • Removed factory wheels

  • Removed factory radio

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Window sticker

  • Multiple keys

  • Clutch and suspension paperwork

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible

Current bid
Randy-8880
Randy-8880
$18,250
Seller
Karlc1955
Karlc1955
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,787
How it works
Bids
Randy-8880's avatar
Randy-8880
Jun 23 at 7:22 PM
$18,250bid placed 
jc_hye5g8's avatar
jc_hye5g8
Jun 23 at 1:41 AM
$18,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:05 AM
$16,500bid placed 
SBMandMG's avatar
SBMandMG
Jun 20 at 2:27 PM
$15,990bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jun 17 at 5:31 AM
$13,350bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026