30k-Mile 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Convertible
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:10 PM UTC
Description
The 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 marked the return of the Shelby name to Ford’s SVT Mustang platform, pairing retro-inspired styling with supercharged V8 performance. Powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter DOHC V8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, the GT500 delivered 500 horsepower along with Brembo front brakes, Ford-tuned suspension components, and Shelby-specific styling cues.
This two-owner example is finished in Performance White with blue striping and was acquired by the seller in 2013, who has added about 20,000 of the just over 30,000 miles shown on its odometer. Factory equipment includes a power-operated black soft top, Shaker 1000 audio system, SVT-tuned suspension, and Shelby-specific styling details throughout. An aftermarket Kenwood head unit replaces the factory radio.
Performance-focused modifications consist of Stainless Works long-tube headers with a matching cat-back exhaust system, a cold air intake, and a tune by Paul’s Performance of Jackson, Michigan, plus KW Variant 3 coilovers, Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels, a McLeod RXT clutch, and an MGW short-throw shifter.
This 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 convertible is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manuals, multiple keys, the removed factory wheels and radio, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing approximately 30,300 miles
13 years under current ownership
Finished in Performance White with blue LeMans and side striping
Black convertible soft top and leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Removed factory wheels included
Factory Equipment
Supercharged 5.4L DOHC V8 engine
6-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip differential
Brembo front disc brakes
SVT-tuned suspension
Power-operated convertible top
Shelby-specific bodywork and badging
Power-adjustable driver’s seat
Shaker 1000 audio system
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Modifications
Performance tune by Paul’s Performance
Stainless Works long-tube headers and cat-back exhaust system
Aftermarket cold air intake
McLeod RXT clutch
MGW short-throw shifter
KW Variant 3 coilover suspension
Lowered approximately 2-inches
Shelby 18-inch 5-spoke wheels
Kenwood head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Michelin tires with 2015 date codes
Front chin spoiler is scuffed
Creases on upholstery
Ownership History
This 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was acquired by the seller in 2013 with just over 8,000 miles. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report registration history in Michigan since new.
Included Items
Replacement front spoiler
Removed factory wheels
Removed factory radio
Owner’s manuals
Window sticker
Multiple keys
Clutch and suspension paperwork
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.