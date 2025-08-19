2007 BMW 650i Convertible
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The E64-generation 6-Series convertible brought BMW's grand-touring design into the 2000s, and the 650i sat at the top of the US lineup with a 4.8-liter Valvetronic DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. The model was offered with a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions, and equipment included a power fabric soft top, DVD-based navigation with real-time traffic, and BMW Assist telematics.
This example was acquired by the seller in 2020 and is finished in Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red Dakota leather. The car was special-ordered with Dynamic Drive, adaptive headlights, and BMW's Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional, and further equipment includes heated sport seats, individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a black convertible top, and aftermarket 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels.
This 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red leather
4.8L Valvetronic V8, 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque
Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional
Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a special-order item
Power folding convertible top in black
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
354 — Titansilver Metallic exterior paint
LCCH — Dakota leather interior in Chateau Red
229 — Dynamic Drive
388 — Black soft top
481 — Sport seats
494 — Seat heating
508 — Park Distance Control
524 — Adaptive headlights
563 — Lights package
609 — Navigation System Professional
677 — Hi-Fi System Professional
760 — Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim
ZSP — Special order
Modifications
Staggered 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Pirelli rear tires installed in May 2025
Front tires show 2019 date codes
According to the seller:
Windshield washer motor recently replaced
Leak detection pump replaced
Oil changed at 70,292 miles
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various wear consistent with mileage and use
Ownership History
This 2007 BMW 650i was acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.