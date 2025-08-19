2007 BMW 650i Convertible

No reserve
11 days
$3,000
2007 BMW 650i Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (64)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAEK13557CN81014
Mileage indicated71,950 Miles
LocationWilliamson, New York
Engine4.8L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTitansilver Metallic
Interior colorChateau Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

2007 BMW 650i Convertible Walkaround
Play
2007 BMW 650i Convertible Top Function Pt. 1
Play
2007 BMW 650i Convertible Top Function Pt. 2
Play
2007 BMW 650i Convertible Driving
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The E64-generation 6-Series convertible brought BMW's grand-touring design into the 2000s, and the 650i sat at the top of the US lineup with a 4.8-liter Valvetronic DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. The model was offered with a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions, and equipment included a power fabric soft top, DVD-based navigation with real-time traffic, and BMW Assist telematics.

This example was acquired by the seller in 2020 and is finished in Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red Dakota leather. The car was special-ordered with Dynamic Drive, adaptive headlights, and BMW's Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional, and further equipment includes heated sport seats, individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a black convertible top, and aftermarket 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels.

This 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red leather

  • 4.8L Valvetronic V8, 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque

  • Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional

  • Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a special-order item

  • Power folding convertible top in black

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 354 — Titansilver Metallic exterior paint

  • LCCH — Dakota leather interior in Chateau Red

  • 229 — Dynamic Drive

  • 388 — Black soft top

  • 481 — Sport seats

  • 494 — Seat heating

  • 508 — Park Distance Control

  • 524 — Adaptive headlights

  • 563 — Lights package

  • 609 — Navigation System Professional

  • 677 — Hi-Fi System Professional

  • 760 — Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim

  • ZSP — Special order

Modifications

  • Staggered 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Pirelli rear tires installed in May 2025

    • Front tires show 2019 date codes

According to the seller:

  • Windshield washer motor recently replaced

  • Leak detection pump replaced

  • Oil changed at 70,292 miles

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

This 2007 BMW 650i was acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2007 BMW 650i Convertible · No reserve

Current bid
UTCarGuy
UTCarGuy
$3,000
Seller
Nice650iConvertible
Nice650iConvertible
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids4
Views972

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

UTCarGuy's avatar
UTCarGuy
Sep 23 at 3:27 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Escargot42's avatar
Escargot42
Sep 22 at 1:20 PM
$1,100bid placed 
Vince718's avatar
Vince718
Sep 21 at 2:49 PM
$200bid placed 
EricFolks_b7e8's avatar
EricFolks_b7e8
Sep 21 at 4:08 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026