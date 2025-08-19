Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The E64-generation 6-Series convertible brought BMW's grand-touring design into the 2000s, and the 650i sat at the top of the US lineup with a 4.8-liter Valvetronic DOHC 32-valve V8 rated at 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. The model was offered with a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions, and equipment included a power fabric soft top, DVD-based navigation with real-time traffic, and BMW Assist telematics.

This example was acquired by the seller in 2020 and is finished in Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red Dakota leather. The car was special-ordered with Dynamic Drive, adaptive headlights, and BMW's Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional, and further equipment includes heated sport seats, individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a black convertible top, and aftermarket 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels.

This 2007 BMW 650i Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Titansilver Metallic over Chateau Red leather

4.8L Valvetronic V8, 360 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque

Navigation System Professional and Hi-Fi System Professional

Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim, a special-order item

Power folding convertible top in black

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

354 — Titansilver Metallic exterior paint

LCCH — Dakota leather interior in Chateau Red

229 — Dynamic Drive

388 — Black soft top

481 — Sport seats

494 — Seat heating

508 — Park Distance Control

524 — Adaptive headlights

563 — Lights package

609 — Navigation System Professional

677 — Hi-Fi System Professional

760 — Individual high-gloss satin chrome trim

ZSP — Special order

Modifications

Staggered 19-inch Enkei alloy wheels

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Pirelli rear tires installed in May 2025 Front tires show 2019 date codes



According to the seller:

Windshield washer motor recently replaced

Leak detection pump replaced

Oil changed at 70,292 miles

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various wear consistent with mileage and use

Ownership History

This 2007 BMW 650i was acquired by the seller in 2020. The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.